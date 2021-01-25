Traffic Management Systems Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom

Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking. With the rising population and vehicles, traffic safety has become increasingly important, which drives the demand for traffic management systems growing. From 2010 to 2014, due to the intellectualization of traffic management systems, global traffic management systems industry developed fast with near 13.5~17.5% growth rate. As for China, because of the late start, traffic management systems industry has experienced an explosive growth, the growth rate is higher than 17.5% and average growth rate reached to 20%. In the next years, it is estimated that traffic management systems industry will continue developing rapidly and the global revenue will reach to near 9.5 billion USD, while the same data will be 4.3 billion USD in China. Due to the high opportunities in the R&D and sales of traffic management systems, in the future, there will be more and more investors entering into this industry. Competition becomes more intense in traffic management systems industry, and providers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the future.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Traffic Management Systems Market The global Traffic Management Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 3307.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1785.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2623492/global-traffic-management-systems-market
:
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Traffic Management Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Traffic Management Systems market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Traffic Management Systems market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Traffic Management Systems market.
Traffic Management Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System, Freeway Management System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Public Transportation System, Others
Traffic Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy & Planning Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Traffic Management Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, TomTom, THALES, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION, Baokang Electronic
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/61c60f00f9b721b63039e8a1a078ec42,0,1,global-traffic-management-systems-market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
1.2.3 Freeway Management System
1.2.4 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
1.2.5 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Urban Traffic
1.3.3 Inter-Urban
1.3.4 Parking Management
1.3.5 Info-mobility
1.3.6 Public Transport
1.3.7 Freeway
1.3.8 Consultancy & Planning 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Traffic Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Traffic Management Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Traffic Management Systems Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Trends
2.3.2 Traffic Management Systems Market Drivers
2.3.3 Traffic Management Systems Market Challenges
2.3.4 Traffic Management Systems Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Traffic Management Systems Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Traffic Management Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Traffic Management Systems Revenue 3.4 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traffic Management Systems Revenue in 2020 3.5 Traffic Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Traffic Management Systems Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Traffic Management Systems Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Traffic Management Systems Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Traffic Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Kapsch TrafficCom
11.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details
11.1.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview
11.1.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.1.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development 11.2 SWARCO
11.2.1 SWARCO Company Details
11.2.2 SWARCO Business Overview
11.2.3 SWARCO Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.2.4 SWARCO Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 SWARCO Recent Development 11.3 Siemens
11.3.1 Siemens Company Details
11.3.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.3.3 Siemens Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.4 TomTom
11.4.1 TomTom Company Details
11.4.2 TomTom Business Overview
11.4.3 TomTom Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 TomTom Recent Development 11.5 THALES
11.5.1 THALES Company Details
11.5.2 THALES Business Overview
11.5.3 THALES Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.5.4 THALES Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 THALES Recent Development 11.6 IBM
11.6.1 IBM Company Details
11.6.2 IBM Business Overview
11.6.3 IBM Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.6.4 IBM Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 IBM Recent Development 11.7 Cubic
11.7.1 Cubic Company Details
11.7.2 Cubic Business Overview
11.7.3 Cubic Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.7.4 Cubic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Cubic Recent Development 11.8 Fujitsu
11.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details
11.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
11.8.3 Fujitsu Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development 11.9 Q-Free
11.9.1 Q-Free Company Details
11.9.2 Q-Free Business Overview
11.9.3 Q-Free Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.9.4 Q-Free Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Q-Free Recent Development 11.10 Imtech
11.10.1 Imtech Company Details
11.10.2 Imtech Business Overview
11.10.3 Imtech Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.10.4 Imtech Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Imtech Recent Development 11.11 Kyosan Electric
11.11.1 Kyosan Electric Company Details
11.11.2 Kyosan Electric Business Overview
11.11.3 Kyosan Electric Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.11.4 Kyosan Electric Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Kyosan Electric Recent Development 11.12 SICE
11.12.1 SICE Company Details
11.12.2 SICE Business Overview
11.12.3 SICE Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.12.4 SICE Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 SICE Recent Development 11.13 Iteris
11.13.1 Iteris Company Details
11.13.2 Iteris Business Overview
11.13.3 Iteris Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.13.4 Iteris Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Iteris Recent Development 11.14 Peek traffic
11.14.1 Peek traffic Company Details
11.14.2 Peek traffic Business Overview
11.14.3 Peek traffic Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.14.4 Peek traffic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Peek traffic Recent Development 11.15 E-Hualu
11.15.1 E-Hualu Company Details
11.15.2 E-Hualu Business Overview
11.15.3 E-Hualu Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.15.4 E-Hualu Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 E-Hualu Recent Development 11.16 China ITS (Holdings)
11.16.1 China ITS (Holdings) Company Details
11.16.2 China ITS (Holdings) Business Overview
11.16.3 China ITS (Holdings) Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.16.4 China ITS (Holdings) Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 China ITS (Holdings) Recent Development 11.17 ENJOYOR
11.17.1 ENJOYOR Company Details
11.17.2 ENJOYOR Business Overview
11.17.3 ENJOYOR Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.17.4 ENJOYOR Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 ENJOYOR Recent Development 11.18 Datang Telecom
11.18.1 Datang Telecom Company Details
11.18.2 Datang Telecom Business Overview
11.18.3 Datang Telecom Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.18.4 Datang Telecom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Datang Telecom Recent Development 11.18 Wantong Technology
.1 Wantong Technology Company Details
.2 Wantong Technology Business Overview
.3 Wantong Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction
.4 Wantong Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
.5 Wantong Technology Recent Development 11.20 Hisense TransTech
11.20.1 Hisense TransTech Company Details
11.20.2 Hisense TransTech Business Overview
11.20.3 Hisense TransTech Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.20.4 Hisense TransTech Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Hisense TransTech Recent Development 11.21 China Shipping Network Technology
11.21.1 China Shipping Network Technology Company Details
11.21.2 China Shipping Network Technology Business Overview
11.21.3 China Shipping Network Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.21.4 China Shipping Network Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 China Shipping Network Technology Recent Development 11.22 Dahua Technology
11.22.1 Dahua Technology Company Details
11.22.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview
11.22.3 Dahua Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.22.4 Dahua Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development 11.23 HIKVISION
11.23.1 HIKVISION Company Details
11.23.2 HIKVISION Business Overview
11.23.3 HIKVISION Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.23.4 HIKVISION Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 HIKVISION Recent Development 11.24 Baokang Electronic
11.24.1 Baokang Electronic Company Details
11.24.2 Baokang Electronic Business Overview
11.24.3 Baokang Electronic Traffic Management Systems Introduction
11.24.4 Baokang Electronic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Baokang Electronic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.