Trade Finance Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank

Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade. While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer’s bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter’s bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter’s bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract. Other forms of trade finance can include Documentary Collection, Trade Credit Insurance, Finetrading, Factoring or forfaiting. Some forms are specifically designed to supplement traditional financing. Secure trade finance depends on verifiable and secure tracking of physical risks and events in the chain between exporter and importer. The advent of new information and communication technologies allows the development of risk mitigation models which have developed into advance finance models. This allows very low risk of advance payment given to the Exporter, while preserving the Importer’s normal payment credit terms and without burdening the importer’s balance sheet. As trade transactions become more flexible and increase in volume, demand for these technologies has grown. The key players include BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India; the Value of top ten manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total Value in 2019. In terms of service types, Trade Finance can be generally divided into Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing and Factoring. In 2019, the proportion of Letters of Credit is the largest, accounting for about 39%.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Trade Finance Market The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach US$ 10424580 million by 2026, from US$ 8942270 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622949/global-trade-finance-market
:
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Trade Finance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Trade Finance market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Trade Finance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Trade Finance market.
Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Type
Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing, Factoring Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Industry, Machinery, Energy, Food and Consumer, Transport, Chemical, Metals & Non Metallic Minerals, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Trade Finance market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Trade Finance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, China Exim Bank, ICBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/bfbc99ad09ffc6ad943b4319081c0997,0,1,global-trade-finance-market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Trade Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Guarantees
1.2.3 Letters of Credit
1.2.4 Documentary Collection
1.2.5 Supply Chain Financing
1.2.6 Factoring 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Trade Finance Market Share by Industry: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Machinery
1.3.3 Energy
1.3.4 Food and Consumer
1.3.5 Transport
1.3.6 Chemical
1.3.7 Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Trade Finance Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Trade Finance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Trade Finance Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Trade Finance Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Trade Finance Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Trade Finance Market Trends
2.3.2 Trade Finance Market Drivers
2.3.3 Trade Finance Market Challenges
2.3.4 Trade Finance Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Trade Finance Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Trade Finance Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Trade Finance Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Trade Finance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Trade Finance Revenue 3.4 Global Trade Finance Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Trade Finance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Trade Finance Revenue in 2020 3.5 Trade Finance Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Trade Finance Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Trade Finance Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Trade Finance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Industry 5.1 Global Trade Finance Historic Market Size by Industry (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Industry (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry
6.3.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Trade Finance Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Industry
7.3.1 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Industry
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry
9.3.1 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Industry
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Industry (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 BNP Paribas
11.1.1 BNP Paribas Company Details
11.1.2 BNP Paribas Business Overview
11.1.3 BNP Paribas Trade Finance Introduction
11.1.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development 11.2 Bank of China
11.2.1 Bank of China Company Details
11.2.2 Bank of China Business Overview
11.2.3 Bank of China Trade Finance Introduction
11.2.4 Bank of China Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Bank of China Recent Development 11.3 Citigroup Inc
11.3.1 Citigroup Inc Company Details
11.3.2 Citigroup Inc Business Overview
11.3.3 Citigroup Inc Trade Finance Introduction
11.3.4 Citigroup Inc Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Citigroup Inc Recent Development 11.4 China Exim Bank
11.4.1 China Exim Bank Company Details
11.4.2 China Exim Bank Business Overview
11.4.3 China Exim Bank Trade Finance Introduction
11.4.4 China Exim Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 China Exim Bank Recent Development 11.5 ICBC
11.5.1 ICBC Company Details
11.5.2 ICBC Business Overview
11.5.3 ICBC Trade Finance Introduction
11.5.4 ICBC Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 ICBC Recent Development 11.6 JPMorgan Chase & Co
11.6.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Company Details
11.6.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co Business Overview
11.6.3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Trade Finance Introduction
11.6.4 JPMorgan Chase & Co Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co Recent Development 11.7 Mizuho Financial Group
11.7.1 Mizuho Financial Group Company Details
11.7.2 Mizuho Financial Group Business Overview
11.7.3 Mizuho Financial Group Trade Finance Introduction
11.7.4 Mizuho Financial Group Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Mizuho Financial Group Recent Development 11.8 Standard Chartered
11.8.1 Standard Chartered Company Details
11.8.2 Standard Chartered Business Overview
11.8.3 Standard Chartered Trade Finance Introduction
11.8.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development 11.9 MUFG
11.9.1 MUFG Company Details
11.9.2 MUFG Business Overview
11.9.3 MUFG Trade Finance Introduction
11.9.4 MUFG Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 MUFG Recent Development 11.10 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
11.10.1 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Company Details
11.10.2 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Business Overview
11.10.3 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Trade Finance Introduction
11.10.4 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Recent Development 11.11 Credit Agricole
11.11.1 Credit Agricole Company Details
11.11.2 Credit Agricole Business Overview
11.11.3 Credit Agricole Trade Finance Introduction
11.11.4 Credit Agricole Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Credit Agricole Recent Development 11.12 Commerzbank
11.12.1 Commerzbank Company Details
11.12.2 Commerzbank Business Overview
11.12.3 Commerzbank Trade Finance Introduction
11.12.4 Commerzbank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Commerzbank Recent Development 11.13 HSBC
11.13.1 HSBC Company Details
11.13.2 HSBC Business Overview
11.13.3 HSBC Trade Finance Introduction
11.13.4 HSBC Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 HSBC Recent Development 11.14 Riyad Bank
11.14.1 Riyad Bank Company Details
11.14.2 Riyad Bank Business Overview
11.14.3 Riyad Bank Trade Finance Introduction
11.14.4 Riyad Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Riyad Bank Recent Development 11.15 Saudi British Bank
11.15.1 Saudi British Bank Company Details
11.15.2 Saudi British Bank Business Overview
11.15.3 Saudi British Bank Trade Finance Introduction
11.15.4 Saudi British Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Saudi British Bank Recent Development 11.16 ANZ
11.16.1 ANZ Company Details
11.16.2 ANZ Business Overview
11.16.3 ANZ Trade Finance Introduction
11.16.4 ANZ Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 ANZ Recent Development 11.17 EBRD
11.17.1 EBRD Company Details
11.17.2 EBRD Business Overview
11.17.3 EBRD Trade Finance Introduction
11.17.4 EBRD Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 EBRD Recent Development 11.18 Japan Exim Bank
11.18.1 Japan Exim Bank Company Details
11.18.2 Japan Exim Bank Business Overview
11.18.3 Japan Exim Bank Trade Finance Introduction
11.18.4 Japan Exim Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Japan Exim Bank Recent Development 11.18 Banque Saudi Fransi
.1 Banque Saudi Fransi Company Details
.2 Banque Saudi Fransi Business Overview
.3 Banque Saudi Fransi Trade Finance Introduction
.4 Banque Saudi Fransi Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
.5 Banque Saudi Fransi Recent Development 11.20 Afreximbank
11.20.1 Afreximbank Company Details
11.20.2 Afreximbank Business Overview
11.20.3 Afreximbank Trade Finance Introduction
11.20.4 Afreximbank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Afreximbank Recent Development 11.21 AlAhli Bank
11.21.1 AlAhli Bank Company Details
11.21.2 AlAhli Bank Business Overview
11.21.3 AlAhli Bank Trade Finance Introduction
11.21.4 AlAhli Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 AlAhli Bank Recent Development 11.22 Export-Import Bank of India
11.22.1 Export-Import Bank of India Company Details
11.22.2 Export-Import Bank of India Business Overview
11.22.3 Export-Import Bank of India Trade Finance Introduction
11.22.4 Export-Import Bank of India Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Export-Import Bank of India Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.