Trade Finance Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank

Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade. While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer’s bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter’s bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter’s bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract. Other forms of trade finance can include Documentary Collection, Trade Credit Insurance, Finetrading, Factoring or forfaiting. Some forms are specifically designed to supplement traditional financing. Secure trade finance depends on verifiable and secure tracking of physical risks and events in the chain between exporter and importer. The advent of new information and communication technologies allows the development of risk mitigation models which have developed into advance finance models. This allows very low risk of advance payment given to the Exporter, while preserving the Importer’s normal payment credit terms and without burdening the importer’s balance sheet. As trade transactions become more flexible and increase in volume, demand for these technologies has grown. The key players include BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India; the Value of top ten manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total Value in 2019. In terms of service types, Trade Finance can be generally divided into Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing and Factoring. In 2019, the proportion of Letters of Credit is the largest, accounting for about 39%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Trade Finance Market The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach US$ 10424580 million by 2026, from US$ 8942270 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Trade Finance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Trade Finance market in terms of revenue.

Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Type

Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing, Factoring Trade Finance Breakdown Data by Industry, Machinery, Energy, Food and Consumer, Transport, Chemical, Metals & Non Metallic Minerals, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Trade Finance market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Trade Finance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, China Exim Bank, ICBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India

