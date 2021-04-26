Tractor Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | John Deere, CNH, Same Deutz-Fahr

“

The report titled Global Tractor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tractor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tractor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tractor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tractor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tractor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tractor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tractor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tractor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tractor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tractor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tractor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , John Deere, CNH, Same Deutz-Fahr, Fendt, Kubota, Class, Mahindra, MTZ（Minsk）, Escorts, ITMCO, YTO Group Corporation, Lovol Heavy Industry, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group, Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing, Changzhou Changfa, Production

The Tractor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tractor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tractor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tractor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tractor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tractor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tractor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tractor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tractor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tractor

1.2 Tractor Segment by Gearbox

1.2.1 Global Tractor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Gearbox 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Engaging Sleeve

1.2.3 Synchronizer Shifting

1.2.4 Power Shifting

1.3 Tractor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tractor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Farming

1.3.3 Transport

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Tractor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tractor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Tractor Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Tractor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Tractor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Tractor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Tractor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 India Tractor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tractor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Tractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Tractor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Tractor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Tractor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Tractor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Tractor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Tractor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Tractor Production

3.4.1 North America Tractor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Tractor Production

3.5.1 Europe Tractor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Tractor Production

3.6.1 China Tractor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 India Tractor Production

3.7.1 India Tractor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 India Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Tractor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Tractor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Tractor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Tractor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tractor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tractor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Tractor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Tractor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Gearbox

5.1 Global Tractor Production Market Share by Gearbox (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Gearbox (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tractor Price by Gearbox (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Tractor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Tractor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 John Deere

7.1.1 John Deere Tractor Corporation Information

7.1.2 John Deere Tractor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 John Deere Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 John Deere Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 John Deere Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CNH

7.2.1 CNH Tractor Corporation Information

7.2.2 CNH Tractor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CNH Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CNH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CNH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Same Deutz-Fahr

7.3.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Fendt

7.4.1 Fendt Tractor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fendt Tractor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Fendt Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Fendt Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Fendt Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kubota

7.5.1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kubota Tractor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kubota Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kubota Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kubota Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Class

7.6.1 Class Tractor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Class Tractor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Class Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Class Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Class Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mahindra

7.7.1 Mahindra Tractor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mahindra Tractor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mahindra Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mahindra Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mahindra Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MTZ（Minsk）

7.8.1 MTZ（Minsk） Tractor Corporation Information

7.8.2 MTZ（Minsk） Tractor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MTZ（Minsk） Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MTZ（Minsk） Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MTZ（Minsk） Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Escorts

7.9.1 Escorts Tractor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Escorts Tractor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Escorts Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Escorts Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Escorts Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ITMCO

7.10.1 ITMCO Tractor Corporation Information

7.10.2 ITMCO Tractor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ITMCO Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 ITMCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ITMCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 YTO Group Corporation

7.11.1 YTO Group Corporation Tractor Corporation Information

7.11.2 YTO Group Corporation Tractor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 YTO Group Corporation Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 YTO Group Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 YTO Group Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Lovol Heavy Industry

7.12.1 Lovol Heavy Industry Tractor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lovol Heavy Industry Tractor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Lovol Heavy Industry Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Lovol Heavy Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Lovol Heavy Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group

7.13.1 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Tractor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Tractor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd

7.14.1 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Tractor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Tractor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing

7.15.1 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Tractor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Tractor Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Changzhou Changfa

7.16.1 Changzhou Changfa Tractor Corporation Information

7.16.2 Changzhou Changfa Tractor Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Changzhou Changfa Tractor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Changzhou Changfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Changzhou Changfa Recent Developments/Updates 8 Tractor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tractor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tractor

8.4 Tractor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Tractor Distributors List

9.3 Tractor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Tractor Industry Trends

10.2 Tractor Growth Drivers

10.3 Tractor Market Challenges

10.4 Tractor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tractor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Tractor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Tractor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Tractor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 India Tractor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tractor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Tractor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Tractor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Tractor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Tractor by Country 13 Forecast by Gearbox and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Gearbox (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tractor by Gearbox (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tractor by Gearbox (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Tractor by Gearbox (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Tractor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

