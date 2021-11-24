Traction Motor for Railway Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | ZF, Groupe Renault, Broad-Ocean

“

The report titled Global Traction Motor for Railway Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Traction Motor for Railway market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Traction Motor for Railway market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Traction Motor for Railway market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Traction Motor for Railway market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Traction Motor for Railway report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Traction Motor for Railway report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Traction Motor for Railway market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Traction Motor for Railway market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Traction Motor for Railway market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Traction Motor for Railway market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Traction Motor for Railway market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ZF, Groupe Renault, Broad-Ocean, Meidensha, BOSCH, Dajun Tech, SIEMENS, Greatland Electrics, Hitachi, Magna, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies, ABB, TOYO DENKI SEIZO, Wabtec, TOSHIBA, Mitsubishi, Sherwood Electromotion

Market Segmentation by Product:

DC Motors

AC Motors



Market Segmentation by Application:

OEM

Aftermarket



The Traction Motor for Railway Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Traction Motor for Railway market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Traction Motor for Railway market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traction Motor for Railway market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Traction Motor for Railway industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traction Motor for Railway market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traction Motor for Railway market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traction Motor for Railway market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Traction Motor for Railway Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 DC Motors

1.2.3 AC Motors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Traction Motor for Railway Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traction Motor for Railway Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Traction Motor for Railway Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Traction Motor for Railway Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Traction Motor for Railway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Traction Motor for Railway Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Traction Motor for Railway Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Traction Motor for Railway Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Traction Motor for Railway Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Traction Motor for Railway Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Traction Motor for Railway Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor for Railway Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ZF

12.1.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ZF Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF Recent Development

12.2 Groupe Renault

12.2.1 Groupe Renault Corporation Information

12.2.2 Groupe Renault Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Groupe Renault Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Groupe Renault Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.2.5 Groupe Renault Recent Development

12.3 Broad-Ocean

12.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

12.3.2 Broad-Ocean Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Broad-Ocean Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Broad-Ocean Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

12.4 Meidensha

12.4.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

12.4.2 Meidensha Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meidensha Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Meidensha Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.4.5 Meidensha Recent Development

12.5 BOSCH

12.5.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

12.5.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BOSCH Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BOSCH Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.5.5 BOSCH Recent Development

12.6 Dajun Tech

12.6.1 Dajun Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dajun Tech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dajun Tech Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dajun Tech Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.6.5 Dajun Tech Recent Development

12.7 SIEMENS

12.7.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

12.7.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SIEMENS Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SIEMENS Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.7.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

12.8 Greatland Electrics

12.8.1 Greatland Electrics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Greatland Electrics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Greatland Electrics Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Greatland Electrics Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.8.5 Greatland Electrics Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Magna

12.10.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.10.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Magna Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Magna Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.10.5 Magna Recent Development

12.11 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

12.11.1 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.11.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Recent Development

12.12 ABB

12.12.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.12.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ABB Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ABB Products Offered

12.12.5 ABB Recent Development

12.13 TOYO DENKI SEIZO

12.13.1 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Corporation Information

12.13.2 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Products Offered

12.13.5 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Recent Development

12.14 Wabtec

12.14.1 Wabtec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wabtec Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Wabtec Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Wabtec Products Offered

12.14.5 Wabtec Recent Development

12.15 TOSHIBA

12.15.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

12.15.2 TOSHIBA Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 TOSHIBA Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 TOSHIBA Products Offered

12.15.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

12.16 Mitsubishi

12.16.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Mitsubishi Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

12.16.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.17 Sherwood Electromotion

12.17.1 Sherwood Electromotion Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sherwood Electromotion Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sherwood Electromotion Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sherwood Electromotion Products Offered

12.17.5 Sherwood Electromotion Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Traction Motor for Railway Industry Trends

13.2 Traction Motor for Railway Market Drivers

13.3 Traction Motor for Railway Market Challenges

13.4 Traction Motor for Railway Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Traction Motor for Railway Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”