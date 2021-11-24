Traction Motor for Railway Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | ZF, Groupe Renault, Broad-Ocean

“

The report titled Global Traction Motor for Railway Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Traction Motor for Railway market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Traction Motor for Railway market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Traction Motor for Railway market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Traction Motor for Railway market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Traction Motor for Railway report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Traction Motor for Railway report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Traction Motor for Railway market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Traction Motor for Railway market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Traction Motor for Railway market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Traction Motor for Railway market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Traction Motor for Railway market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ZF, Groupe Renault, Broad-Ocean, Meidensha, BOSCH, Dajun Tech, SIEMENS, Greatland Electrics, Hitachi, Magna, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies, ABB, TOYO DENKI SEIZO, Wabtec, TOSHIBA, Mitsubishi, Sherwood Electromotion

Market Segmentation by Product:

DC Motors

AC Motors



Market Segmentation by Application:

OEM

Aftermarket



The Traction Motor for Railway Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Traction Motor for Railway market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Traction Motor for Railway market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traction Motor for Railway market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Traction Motor for Railway industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traction Motor for Railway market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traction Motor for Railway market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traction Motor for Railway market?

Table of Contents:

1 Traction Motor for Railway Market Overview

1.1 Traction Motor for Railway Product Scope

1.2 Traction Motor for Railway Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 DC Motors

1.2.3 AC Motors

1.3 Traction Motor for Railway Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Traction Motor for Railway Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Traction Motor for Railway Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Traction Motor for Railway Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Traction Motor for Railway as of 2020)

3.4 Global Traction Motor for Railway Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Traction Motor for Railway Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Traction Motor for Railway Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Traction Motor for Railway Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Traction Motor for Railway Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Traction Motor for Railway Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Traction Motor for Railway Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Traction Motor for Railway Business

12.1 ZF

12.1.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ZF Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF Recent Development

12.2 Groupe Renault

12.2.1 Groupe Renault Corporation Information

12.2.2 Groupe Renault Business Overview

12.2.3 Groupe Renault Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Groupe Renault Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.2.5 Groupe Renault Recent Development

12.3 Broad-Ocean

12.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

12.3.2 Broad-Ocean Business Overview

12.3.3 Broad-Ocean Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Broad-Ocean Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

12.4 Meidensha

12.4.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

12.4.2 Meidensha Business Overview

12.4.3 Meidensha Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Meidensha Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.4.5 Meidensha Recent Development

12.5 BOSCH

12.5.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

12.5.2 BOSCH Business Overview

12.5.3 BOSCH Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BOSCH Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.5.5 BOSCH Recent Development

12.6 Dajun Tech

12.6.1 Dajun Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dajun Tech Business Overview

12.6.3 Dajun Tech Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dajun Tech Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.6.5 Dajun Tech Recent Development

12.7 SIEMENS

12.7.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

12.7.2 SIEMENS Business Overview

12.7.3 SIEMENS Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SIEMENS Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.7.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

12.8 Greatland Electrics

12.8.1 Greatland Electrics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Greatland Electrics Business Overview

12.8.3 Greatland Electrics Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Greatland Electrics Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.8.5 Greatland Electrics Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Magna

12.10.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.10.2 Magna Business Overview

12.10.3 Magna Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Magna Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.10.5 Magna Recent Development

12.11 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

12.11.1 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Business Overview

12.11.3 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.11.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Recent Development

12.12 ABB

12.12.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.12.2 ABB Business Overview

12.12.3 ABB Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ABB Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.12.5 ABB Recent Development

12.13 TOYO DENKI SEIZO

12.13.1 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Corporation Information

12.13.2 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Business Overview

12.13.3 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.13.5 TOYO DENKI SEIZO Recent Development

12.14 Wabtec

12.14.1 Wabtec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wabtec Business Overview

12.14.3 Wabtec Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Wabtec Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.14.5 Wabtec Recent Development

12.15 TOSHIBA

12.15.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

12.15.2 TOSHIBA Business Overview

12.15.3 TOSHIBA Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 TOSHIBA Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.15.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

12.16 Mitsubishi

12.16.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.16.3 Mitsubishi Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mitsubishi Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.16.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.17 Sherwood Electromotion

12.17.1 Sherwood Electromotion Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sherwood Electromotion Business Overview

12.17.3 Sherwood Electromotion Traction Motor for Railway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sherwood Electromotion Traction Motor for Railway Products Offered

12.17.5 Sherwood Electromotion Recent Development

13 Traction Motor for Railway Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Traction Motor for Railway Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Traction Motor for Railway

13.4 Traction Motor for Railway Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Traction Motor for Railway Distributors List

14.3 Traction Motor for Railway Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Traction Motor for Railway Market Trends

15.2 Traction Motor for Railway Drivers

15.3 Traction Motor for Railway Market Challenges

15.4 Traction Motor for Railway Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

