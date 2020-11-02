Traction Inverters Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|Voith, Mitsubishi Electric, American Traction Systems

Complete study of the global Traction Inverters market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Traction Inverters industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Traction Inverters production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Traction Inverters market include STMicroelectronics, Voith, Mitsubishi Electric, American Traction Systems, Simatex AG, Hitachi, Alstom, Albiero Medha, BorgWarner, Siemens, ABB, TOSHIBA, Hitachi, Infineon Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Dana TM4, Prodrive Technologies, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Traction Inverters

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Traction Inverters industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Traction Inverters manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Traction Inverters industry.

Global Traction Inverters Market Segment By Type:

, SiC Modules, Si-IGBT(Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) Modules Traction Inverters

Global Traction Inverters Market Segment By Application:

, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Traction Inverters industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traction Inverters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Traction Inverters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traction Inverters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traction Inverters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traction Inverters market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Traction Inverters Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Traction Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SiC Modules

1.4.3 Si-IGBT(Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) Modules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Traction Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

1.5.3 Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Traction Inverters Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Traction Inverters Industry

1.6.1.1 Traction Inverters Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Traction Inverters Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Traction Inverters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Traction Inverters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Traction Inverters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Traction Inverters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Traction Inverters Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Traction Inverters Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Traction Inverters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Traction Inverters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Traction Inverters Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Traction Inverters Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traction Inverters Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Traction Inverters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Traction Inverters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Traction Inverters Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Traction Inverters Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Traction Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Traction Inverters Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Traction Inverters Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Traction Inverters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Traction Inverters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Traction Inverters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Traction Inverters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Traction Inverters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Traction Inverters Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Traction Inverters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Traction Inverters Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Inverters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Inverters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Traction Inverters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Traction Inverters Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Traction Inverters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Traction Inverters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Traction Inverters Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Traction Inverters Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Traction Inverters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Traction Inverters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Traction Inverters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Traction Inverters Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 STMicroelectronics

8.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 STMicroelectronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 STMicroelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 STMicroelectronics Product Description

8.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

8.2 Voith

8.2.1 Voith Corporation Information

8.2.2 Voith Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Voith Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Voith Product Description

8.2.5 Voith Recent Development

8.3 Mitsubishi Electric

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

8.4 American Traction Systems

8.4.1 American Traction Systems Corporation Information

8.4.2 American Traction Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 American Traction Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 American Traction Systems Product Description

8.4.5 American Traction Systems Recent Development

8.5 Simatex AG

8.5.1 Simatex AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 Simatex AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Simatex AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Simatex AG Product Description

8.5.5 Simatex AG Recent Development

8.6 Hitachi

8.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.7 Alstom

8.7.1 Alstom Corporation Information

8.7.2 Alstom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Alstom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Alstom Product Description

8.7.5 Alstom Recent Development

8.8 Albiero Medha

8.8.1 Albiero Medha Corporation Information

8.8.2 Albiero Medha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Albiero Medha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Albiero Medha Product Description

8.8.5 Albiero Medha Recent Development

8.9 BorgWarner

8.9.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

8.9.2 BorgWarner Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 BorgWarner Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 BorgWarner Product Description

8.9.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

8.10 Siemens

8.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.10.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Siemens Product Description

8.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.11 ABB

8.11.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.11.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ABB Product Description

8.11.5 ABB Recent Development

8.12 TOSHIBA

8.12.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

8.12.2 TOSHIBA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 TOSHIBA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 TOSHIBA Product Description

8.12.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

8.13 Hitachi

8.13.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.13.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.14 Infineon Technologies

8.14.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

8.14.2 Infineon Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Infineon Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Infineon Technologies Product Description

8.14.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

8.15 Curtiss-Wright

8.15.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information

8.15.2 Curtiss-Wright Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Curtiss-Wright Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Curtiss-Wright Product Description

8.15.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Development

8.16 Dana TM4

8.16.1 Dana TM4 Corporation Information

8.16.2 Dana TM4 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Dana TM4 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Dana TM4 Product Description

8.16.5 Dana TM4 Recent Development

8.17 Prodrive Technologies

8.17.1 Prodrive Technologies Corporation Information

8.17.2 Prodrive Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Prodrive Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Prodrive Technologies Product Description

8.17.5 Prodrive Technologies Recent Development

8.18 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

8.18.1 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Corporation Information

8.18.2 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Product Description

8.18.5 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Recent Development

10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Traction Inverters Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Traction Inverters Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Traction Inverters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Traction Inverters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Traction Inverters Distributors

11.3 Traction Inverters Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Traction Inverters Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

