Traction Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2021-2027 | DJO Global, Inc., Yuwell, Manuel García 1880

This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Traction Equipment data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Traction Equipment Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Traction Equipment Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Traction Equipment market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Traction Equipment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



DJO Global, Inc., Yuwell, Manuel García 1880, Fisiotech, ITO Co., Ltd., BTL International, Physiomed Elektromedizin, CHINESPORT S.p.a., Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd, OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Product Type:

Cervical traction device, Lumbar traction device

Market Segment by Application:

Residental, Hospitals & Clinics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Traction Equipment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traction Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Traction Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traction Equipment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traction Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traction Equipment market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cervical traction device

1.2.3 Lumbar traction device 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Traction Equipment Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Residental

1.3.3 Hospitals & Clinics 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective 2.1 Global Traction Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Traction Equipment Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Traction Equipment Sales (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Traction Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Traction Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 Global Top Traction Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size 2.5 Traction Equipment Industry Trends

2.5.1 Traction Equipment Market Trends

2.5.2 Traction Equipment Market Drivers

2.5.3 Traction Equipment Market Challenges

2.5.4 Traction Equipment Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Traction Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Traction Equipment Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Traction Equipment by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Traction Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Traction Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Traction Equipment as of 2020) 3.4 Global Traction Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Traction Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Traction Equipment Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Traction Equipment Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Traction Equipment Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Traction Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Traction Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Traction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Traction Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Traction Equipment Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Traction Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Traction Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Traction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Traction Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Traction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Traction Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Traction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Traction Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Traction Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Traction Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Traction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Traction Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Traction Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Traction Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Traction Equipment Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Traction Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Traction Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles 11.1 DJO Global, Inc.

11.1.1 DJO Global, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 DJO Global, Inc. Overview

11.1.3 DJO Global, Inc. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DJO Global, Inc. Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.1.5 DJO Global, Inc. Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 DJO Global, Inc. Recent Developments 11.2 Yuwell

11.2.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Yuwell Overview

11.2.3 Yuwell Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Yuwell Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.2.5 Yuwell Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Yuwell Recent Developments 11.3 Manuel García 1880

11.3.1 Manuel García 1880 Corporation Information

11.3.2 Manuel García 1880 Overview

11.3.3 Manuel García 1880 Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Manuel García 1880 Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.3.5 Manuel García 1880 Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Manuel García 1880 Recent Developments 11.4 Fisiotech

11.4.1 Fisiotech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fisiotech Overview

11.4.3 Fisiotech Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Fisiotech Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.4.5 Fisiotech Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fisiotech Recent Developments 11.5 ITO Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 ITO Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.5.2 ITO Co., Ltd. Overview

11.5.3 ITO Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ITO Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.5.5 ITO Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 ITO Co., Ltd. Recent Developments 11.6 BTL International

11.6.1 BTL International Corporation Information

11.6.2 BTL International Overview

11.6.3 BTL International Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 BTL International Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.6.5 BTL International Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 BTL International Recent Developments 11.7 Physiomed Elektromedizin

11.7.1 Physiomed Elektromedizin Corporation Information

11.7.2 Physiomed Elektromedizin Overview

11.7.3 Physiomed Elektromedizin Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Physiomed Elektromedizin Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.7.5 Physiomed Elektromedizin Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Physiomed Elektromedizin Recent Developments 11.8 CHINESPORT S.p.a.

11.8.1 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Corporation Information

11.8.2 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Overview

11.8.3 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.8.5 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CHINESPORT S.p.a. Recent Developments 11.9 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd

11.9.1 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Overview

11.9.3 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.9.5 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Shanghai Xiboy Electronic & Technology Co., Ltd Recent Developments 11.10 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Overview

11.10.3 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment Products and Services

11.10.5 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Traction Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Traction Equipment Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Traction Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Traction Equipment Production Mode & Process 12.4 Traction Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Traction Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Traction Equipment Distributors 12.5 Traction Equipment Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

