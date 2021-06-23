Traction Converter Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, ABB, CRRC, Siemens, Ingeteam, Bombardier

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Traction Converter Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Traction Converter data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Traction Converter Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Traction Converter Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Traction Converter market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Traction Converter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, ABB, CRRC, Siemens, Ingeteam, Bombardier, Voith, Toshiba, CAF Power & Automation, Končar, Medha, Inovance, Cgglobal

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Propulsion Converter, Integrated Compact Converter

Market Segment by Application:

, Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, EMU, Metro and DEMU

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Traction Converter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traction Converter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traction Converter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traction Converter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traction Converter market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Traction Converter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Propulsion Converter

1.2.3 Integrated Compact Converter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Traction Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Diesel Locomotive

1.3.3 Electric Locomotive

1.3.4 EMU

1.3.5 Metro and DEMU

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Traction Converter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Traction Converter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Traction Converter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Traction Converter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Traction Converter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Traction Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Traction Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Traction Converter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Traction Converter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Traction Converter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Traction Converter Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Traction Converter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Traction Converter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Traction Converter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Traction Converter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Traction Converter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Traction Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traction Converter Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Traction Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Traction Converter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Traction Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Traction Converter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Traction Converter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Traction Converter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Traction Converter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Traction Converter Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Traction Converter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Traction Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Traction Converter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Traction Converter Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Traction Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Traction Converter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Traction Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Traction Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Traction Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Traction Converter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Traction Converter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Traction Converter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Traction Converter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Traction Converter Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Traction Converter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Traction Converter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Traction Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Traction Converter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Traction Converter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Traction Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Traction Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Traction Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Traction Converter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Traction Converter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Traction Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Traction Converter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Traction Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Traction Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Traction Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Traction Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Traction Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Traction Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Traction Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Traction Converter Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Traction Converter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Traction Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Traction Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Traction Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Traction Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Traction Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Traction Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Traction Converter Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 CRRC

12.2.1 CRRC Corporation Information

12.2.2 CRRC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CRRC Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CRRC Traction Converter Products Offered

12.2.5 CRRC Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Traction Converter Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 Ingeteam

12.4.1 Ingeteam Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingeteam Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ingeteam Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingeteam Traction Converter Products Offered

12.4.5 Ingeteam Recent Development

12.5 Bombardier

12.5.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bombardier Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bombardier Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bombardier Traction Converter Products Offered

12.5.5 Bombardier Recent Development

12.6 Voith

12.6.1 Voith Corporation Information

12.6.2 Voith Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voith Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Voith Traction Converter Products Offered

12.6.5 Voith Recent Development

12.7 Toshiba

12.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Toshiba Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toshiba Traction Converter Products Offered

12.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.8 CAF Power & Automation

12.8.1 CAF Power & Automation Corporation Information

12.8.2 CAF Power & Automation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CAF Power & Automation Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CAF Power & Automation Traction Converter Products Offered

12.8.5 CAF Power & Automation Recent Development

12.9 Končar

12.9.1 Končar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Končar Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Končar Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Končar Traction Converter Products Offered

12.9.5 Končar Recent Development

12.10 Medha

12.10.1 Medha Corporation Information

12.10.2 Medha Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Medha Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Medha Traction Converter Products Offered

12.10.5 Medha Recent Development

12.12 Cgglobal

12.12.1 Cgglobal Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cgglobal Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Cgglobal Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cgglobal Products Offered

12.12.5 Cgglobal Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Traction Converter Industry Trends

13.2 Traction Converter Market Drivers

13.3 Traction Converter Market Challenges

13.4 Traction Converter Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Traction Converter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

