Traction Battery Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Panasonic, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), LG Chem

Traction batteries, also known as electric vehicle batteries (EVB), are used to power electric or hybrid vehicles. The top 3 players held about 31% of the market share, in terms of the globle traction battery revenue in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Traction Battery Market The global Traction Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 83270 million by 2026, from US$ 32550 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2626201/global-traction-battery-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Traction Battery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Traction Battery market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Traction Battery market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Traction Battery market.

Traction Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Open Lead Acid Battery, Pure Lead Battery, Gel Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, By type, lithium-ion battery is the most commonly used type, with about 65% market share in 2018.

Traction Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles, By application, recreational vehicles is the larger segment, with market share of about 78% in 2018. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Traction Battery market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Traction Battery market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Panasonic, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Gotion, Inc., CSICP, Lishen, East Penn Manufacturing, BYD, GS Yuasa

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/8f4a6dfcc83bd6b4920c95537e937528,0,1,global-traction-battery-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Traction Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Open Lead Acid Battery

1.2.3 Pure Lead Battery

1.2.4 Gel Battery

1.2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Traction Battery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial Vehicles

1.3.3 Recreational Vehicles 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Traction Battery Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Traction Battery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Traction Battery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Traction Battery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Traction Battery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Traction Battery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Traction Battery Market Trends

2.3.2 Traction Battery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Traction Battery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Traction Battery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Traction Battery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Traction Battery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Traction Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Traction Battery Revenue 3.4 Global Traction Battery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Traction Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traction Battery Revenue in 2020 3.5 Traction Battery Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Traction Battery Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Traction Battery Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Traction Battery Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Traction Battery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Traction Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Traction Battery Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Traction Battery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Traction Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Traction Battery Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Traction Battery Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Traction Battery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Traction Battery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Panasonic

11.1.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.1.3 Panasonic Traction Battery Introduction

11.1.4 Panasonic Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development 11.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

11.2.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Company Details

11.2.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Business Overview

11.2.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Traction Battery Introduction

11.2.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Recent Development 11.3 LG Chem

11.3.1 LG Chem Company Details

11.3.2 LG Chem Business Overview

11.3.3 LG Chem Traction Battery Introduction

11.3.4 LG Chem Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development 11.4 BYD

11.4.1 BYD Company Details

11.4.2 BYD Business Overview

11.4.3 BYD Traction Battery Introduction

11.4.4 BYD Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BYD Recent Development 11.5 GS Yuasa

11.5.1 GS Yuasa Company Details

11.5.2 GS Yuasa Business Overview

11.5.3 GS Yuasa Traction Battery Introduction

11.5.4 GS Yuasa Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development 11.6 Gotion, Inc.

11.6.1 Gotion, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Gotion, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Gotion, Inc. Traction Battery Introduction

11.6.4 Gotion, Inc. Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Gotion, Inc. Recent Development 11.7 CSICP

11.7.1 CSICP Company Details

11.7.2 CSICP Business Overview

11.7.3 CSICP Traction Battery Introduction

11.7.4 CSICP Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 CSICP Recent Development 11.8 Lishen

11.8.1 Lishen Company Details

11.8.2 Lishen Business Overview

11.8.3 Lishen Traction Battery Introduction

11.8.4 Lishen Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Lishen Recent Development 11.9 East Penn Manufacturing

11.9.1 East Penn Manufacturing Company Details

11.9.2 East Penn Manufacturing Business Overview

11.9.3 East Penn Manufacturing Traction Battery Introduction

11.9.4 East Penn Manufacturing Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development 11.10 Clarios

11.10.1 Clarios Company Details

11.10.2 Clarios Business Overview

11.10.3 Clarios Traction Battery Introduction

11.10.4 Clarios Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Clarios Recent Development 11.11 Enersys

11.11.1 Enersys Company Details

11.11.2 Enersys Business Overview

11.11.3 Enersys Traction Battery Introduction

11.11.4 Enersys Revenue in Traction Battery Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Enersys Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us