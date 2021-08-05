Botulinum toxin (BTX) is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species. It prevents the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings at the neuromuscular junction and thus causes flaccid paralysis. Infection with the bacterium causes the disease botulism. The toxin is also used commercially in medicine, cosmetics and research. Global Toxin key players include Allergan, LIBP, Hugel, Ipsen, Medytox, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 90%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 10%, followed by APAC, and Middle East ＆ Africa, both have a share over 20%. In terms of product, 50U is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cosmetic, followed by Medical, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Toxin in United States, including the following market information: United States Toxin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Toxin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Vial) United States top five Toxin companies in 2020 (%) The global Toxin market size is expected to growth from US$ 4364 million in 2020 to US$ 8231.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Toxin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Toxin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Toxin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Vial) United States Toxin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), 50U, 100U, Others United States Toxin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Vial) United States Toxin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Medical, Cosmetic

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Toxin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Toxin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Toxin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Vial) Key companies Toxin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, US World Meds, Hugel, Daewoong

