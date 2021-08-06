Towable RVs must be pulled (towed) with another vehicle and are available in two primary configurations. The 5th wheel, is towed behind a truck and requires a special type of hitch that is mounted in the bed of the truck. You cannot tow a 5th wheel with a car. The 5th wheel is the largest towable RV. A travel trailer, is also pulled behind a vehicle and connected by a hitch. You can use nearly any vehicle for towing travel trailers. Travel trailers have been around since the 1940s and are still popular today because they can be towed by an array of vehicles. There are two other models of towable Unit and both are somewhat collapsible. One has the top and bottom portion designed so they can be cranked up or down. You end up with nearly a full-height trailer with solid walls. The other utilizes some type of canvas material for the wall. The canvas allows the unit to collapse (or crank/fold down). Both of these models can be found and are moderately popular. In North America Towable RVs Market, the key players are Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Dethleffs, Weinsberg, Trigano, Gulf Stream Coach, etc. in terms of type, Travel Trailer is the largest segment, with a share over 63%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Private Use, followed by Commercial Use. This report contains market size and forecasts of Towable RVs in United States, including the following market information: United States Towable RVs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Towable RVs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Towable RVs companies in 2020 (%) The global Towable RVs market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The United States Towable RVs market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Towable RVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Towable RVs Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Towable RVs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel, Others United States Towable RVs Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Towable RVs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Private Use, Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Towable RVs revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Towable RVs revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Towable RVs sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Towable RVs sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Dethleffs, Weinsberg, Trigano, Gulf Stream Coach

