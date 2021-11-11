Tourist Bus Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Daimler, Solaris Bus & Coach

Complete study of the global Tourist Bus market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Tourist Bus industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Tourist Bus production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Fuel Power, Electric Power, Hybrid Power
Segment by Application
Commercial, Private Charter
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Daimler, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar, Scania, Tata Motors, King Long United Automotive, Zhongtong Bus, Zhuhai Guangtong Bus, Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus, DFAC, CRRC, Beiqi Foton Motor, ANKAI, Gillig, Collins Industries, Starcraft Bus, Trans Tech, IC Bus, Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird Corporation, Girardin Minibus, Lion Bus, Alexander Dennis, Iveco, Ford, FAW, Higer Bus, DEALER SPIKE
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tourist Bus
1.2 Tourist Bus Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Fuel Power
1.2.3 Electric Power
1.2.4 Hybrid Power
1.3 Tourist Bus Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Tourist Bus Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Private Charter
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Tourist Bus Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Tourist Bus Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Tourist Bus Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Tourist Bus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Tourist Bus Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Tourist Bus Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Tourist Bus Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Tourist Bus Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Tourist Bus Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Tourist Bus Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Tourist Bus Production
3.4.1 North America Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Tourist Bus Production
3.5.1 Europe Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Tourist Bus Production
3.6.1 China Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Tourist Bus Production
3.7.1 Japan Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Tourist Bus Production
3.8.1 South Korea Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Tourist Bus Production
3.9.1 India Tourist Bus Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Tourist Bus Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Tourist Bus Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Tourist Bus Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Tourist Bus Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Tourist Bus Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Tourist Bus Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Tourist Bus Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Tourist Bus Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Tourist Bus Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Tourist Bus Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Tourist Bus Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Tourist Bus Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus
7.1.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.1.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Daimler
7.2.1 Daimler Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.2.2 Daimler Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Daimler Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Daimler Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Daimler Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Solaris Bus & Coach
7.3.1 Solaris Bus & Coach Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.3.2 Solaris Bus & Coach Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Solaris Bus & Coach Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Solaris Bus & Coach Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Solaris Bus & Coach Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Volvo
7.4.1 Volvo Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.4.2 Volvo Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Volvo Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Volvo Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Volvo Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Ashok Leyland
7.5.1 Ashok Leyland Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.5.2 Ashok Leyland Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Ashok Leyland Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Ashok Leyland Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Ashok Leyland Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 BYD
7.6.1 BYD Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.6.2 BYD Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.6.3 BYD Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 BYD Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 New Flyer
7.7.1 New Flyer Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.7.2 New Flyer Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.7.3 New Flyer Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 New Flyer Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 New Flyer Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Otokar
7.8.1 Otokar Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.8.2 Otokar Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Otokar Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Otokar Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Otokar Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Scania
7.9.1 Scania Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.9.2 Scania Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Scania Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Scania Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Scania Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 Tata Motors
7.10.1 Tata Motors Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.10.2 Tata Motors Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Tata Motors Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Tata Motors Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Tata Motors Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 King Long United Automotive
7.11.1 King Long United Automotive Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.11.2 King Long United Automotive Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.11.3 King Long United Automotive Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 King Long United Automotive Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 King Long United Automotive Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 Zhongtong Bus
7.12.1 Zhongtong Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.12.2 Zhongtong Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Zhongtong Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Zhongtong Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Zhongtong Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus
7.13.1 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.13.2 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus
7.14.1 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.14.2 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.15 DFAC
7.15.1 DFAC Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.15.2 DFAC Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.15.3 DFAC Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 DFAC Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 DFAC Recent Developments/Updates
7.16 CRRC
7.16.1 CRRC Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.16.2 CRRC Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.16.3 CRRC Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 CRRC Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 CRRC Recent Developments/Updates
7.17 Beiqi Foton Motor
7.17.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.17.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Developments/Updates
7.18 ANKAI
7.18.1 ANKAI Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.18.2 ANKAI Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.18.3 ANKAI Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 ANKAI Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 ANKAI Recent Developments/Updates
7.19 Gillig
7.19.1 Gillig Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.19.2 Gillig Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Gillig Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Gillig Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Gillig Recent Developments/Updates
7.20 Collins Industries
7.20.1 Collins Industries Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.20.2 Collins Industries Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.20.3 Collins Industries Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 Collins Industries Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 Collins Industries Recent Developments/Updates
7.21 Starcraft Bus
7.21.1 Starcraft Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.21.2 Starcraft Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.21.3 Starcraft Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.21.4 Starcraft Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.21.5 Starcraft Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.22 Trans Tech
7.22.1 Trans Tech Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.22.2 Trans Tech Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.22.3 Trans Tech Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.22.4 Trans Tech Main Business and Markets Served
7.22.5 Trans Tech Recent Developments/Updates
7.23 IC Bus
7.23.1 IC Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.23.2 IC Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.23.3 IC Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.23.4 IC Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.23.5 IC Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.24 Thomas Built Buses
7.24.1 Thomas Built Buses Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.24.2 Thomas Built Buses Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.24.3 Thomas Built Buses Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.24.4 Thomas Built Buses Main Business and Markets Served
7.24.5 Thomas Built Buses Recent Developments/Updates
7.25 Blue Bird Corporation
7.25.1 Blue Bird Corporation Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.25.2 Blue Bird Corporation Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.25.3 Blue Bird Corporation Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.25.4 Blue Bird Corporation Main Business and Markets Served
7.25.5 Blue Bird Corporation Recent Developments/Updates
7.26 Girardin Minibus
7.26.1 Girardin Minibus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.26.2 Girardin Minibus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.26.3 Girardin Minibus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.26.4 Girardin Minibus Main Business and Markets Served
7.26.5 Girardin Minibus Recent Developments/Updates
7.27 Lion Bus
7.27.1 Lion Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.27.2 Lion Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.27.3 Lion Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.27.4 Lion Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.27.5 Lion Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.28 Alexander Dennis
7.28.1 Alexander Dennis Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.28.2 Alexander Dennis Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.28.3 Alexander Dennis Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.28.4 Alexander Dennis Main Business and Markets Served
7.28.5 Alexander Dennis Recent Developments/Updates
7.29 Iveco
7.29.1 Iveco Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.29.2 Iveco Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.29.3 Iveco Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.29.4 Iveco Main Business and Markets Served
7.29.5 Iveco Recent Developments/Updates
7.30 Ford
7.30.1 Ford Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.30.2 Ford Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.30.3 Ford Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.30.4 Ford Main Business and Markets Served
7.30.5 Ford Recent Developments/Updates
7.31 FAW
7.31.1 FAW Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.31.2 FAW Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.31.3 FAW Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.31.4 FAW Main Business and Markets Served
7.31.5 FAW Recent Developments/Updates
7.32 Higer Bus
7.32.1 Higer Bus Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.32.2 Higer Bus Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.32.3 Higer Bus Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.32.4 Higer Bus Main Business and Markets Served
7.32.5 Higer Bus Recent Developments/Updates
7.33 DEALER SPIKE
7.33.1 DEALER SPIKE Tourist Bus Corporation Information
7.33.2 DEALER SPIKE Tourist Bus Product Portfolio
7.33.3 DEALER SPIKE Tourist Bus Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.33.4 DEALER SPIKE Main Business and Markets Served
7.33.5 DEALER SPIKE Recent Developments/Updates 8 Tourist Bus Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Tourist Bus Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tourist Bus
8.4 Tourist Bus Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Tourist Bus Distributors List
9.3 Tourist Bus Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Tourist Bus Industry Trends
10.2 Tourist Bus Growth Drivers
10.3 Tourist Bus Market Challenges
10.4 Tourist Bus Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tourist Bus by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Tourist Bus Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tourist Bus
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Tourist Bus by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Tourist Bus by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Tourist Bus by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Tourist Bus by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tourist Bus by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tourist Bus by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Tourist Bus by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Tourist Bus by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
