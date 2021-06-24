Touring Bike Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2021-2027|Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro

Complete study of the global Touring Bike market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Touring Bike industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Touring Bike production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Touring Bike industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Touring Bike manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Touring Bike industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Touring Bike industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Touring Bike market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Touring Bike industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Touring Bike market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Touring Bike market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Touring Bike market?

Table of Contents

1 Touring Bike Market Overview

1.1 Touring Bike Product Overview

1.2 Touring Bike Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 20 Inch

1.2.2 24 Inch

1.2.3 26 Inch

1.2.4 27 Inch

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Touring Bike Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Touring Bike Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Touring Bike Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Touring Bike Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Touring Bike Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Touring Bike Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Touring Bike Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Touring Bike Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Touring Bike Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Touring Bike as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Touring Bike Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Touring Bike Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Touring Bike Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Touring Bike Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Touring Bike Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Touring Bike by Application

4.1 Touring Bike Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Racing

4.1.3 Recreation

4.1.4 Physical Training

4.1.5 Sights Tour

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Touring Bike Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Touring Bike by Country

5.1 North America Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Touring Bike by Country

6.1 Europe Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Touring Bike by Country

8.1 Latin America Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Touring Bike Business

10.1 Pacific Cycles

10.1.1 Pacific Cycles Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pacific Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.1.5 Pacific Cycles Recent Development

10.2 GT

10.2.1 GT Corporation Information

10.2.2 GT Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GT Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.2.5 GT Recent Development

10.3 Haro

10.3.1 Haro Corporation Information

10.3.2 Haro Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Haro Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Haro Touring Bike Products Offered

10.3.5 Haro Recent Development

10.4 Hero Cycles

10.4.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hero Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hero Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hero Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.4.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development

10.5 Cube

10.5.1 Cube Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cube Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cube Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cube Touring Bike Products Offered

10.5.5 Cube Recent Development

10.6 Specialized Bicycle Components

10.6.1 Specialized Bicycle Components Corporation Information

10.6.2 Specialized Bicycle Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Specialized Bicycle Components Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Specialized Bicycle Components Touring Bike Products Offered

10.6.5 Specialized Bicycle Components Recent Development

10.7 Giant Bicycles

10.7.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

10.7.2 Giant Bicycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Giant Bicycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Giant Bicycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.7.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development

10.8 Gazelle

10.8.1 Gazelle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gazelle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gazelle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gazelle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.8.5 Gazelle Recent Development

10.9 Subrosa

10.9.1 Subrosa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Subrosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Subrosa Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Subrosa Touring Bike Products Offered

10.9.5 Subrosa Recent Development

10.10 Razor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Touring Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Razor Touring Bike Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Razor Recent Development

10.11 Grimaldi Industri

10.11.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information

10.11.2 Grimaldi Industri Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Grimaldi Industri Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Grimaldi Industri Touring Bike Products Offered

10.11.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Development

10.12 Cannondale

10.12.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cannondale Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Cannondale Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Cannondale Touring Bike Products Offered

10.12.5 Cannondale Recent Development

10.13 TI Cycles

10.13.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information

10.13.2 TI Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 TI Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 TI Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.13.5 TI Cycles Recent Development

10.14 Atlas

10.14.1 Atlas Corporation Information

10.14.2 Atlas Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Atlas Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Atlas Touring Bike Products Offered

10.14.5 Atlas Recent Development

10.15 Derby Cycle

10.15.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information

10.15.2 Derby Cycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Derby Cycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Derby Cycle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.15.5 Derby Cycle Recent Development

10.16 Scott Sports

10.16.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

10.16.2 Scott Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Scott Sports Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Scott Sports Touring Bike Products Offered

10.16.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

10.17 Libahuang

10.17.1 Libahuang Corporation Information

10.17.2 Libahuang Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Libahuang Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Libahuang Touring Bike Products Offered

10.17.5 Libahuang Recent Development

10.18 Samchuly Bicycle

10.18.1 Samchuly Bicycle Corporation Information

10.18.2 Samchuly Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Samchuly Bicycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Samchuly Bicycle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.18.5 Samchuly Bicycle Recent Development

10.19 Micargi

10.19.1 Micargi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Micargi Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Micargi Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Micargi Touring Bike Products Offered

10.19.5 Micargi Recent Development

10.20 Avon Cycles

10.20.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information

10.20.2 Avon Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Avon Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Avon Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered

10.20.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development

10.21 Trek

10.21.1 Trek Corporation Information

10.21.2 Trek Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Trek Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Trek Touring Bike Products Offered

10.21.5 Trek Recent Development

10.22 KHS

10.22.1 KHS Corporation Information

10.22.2 KHS Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 KHS Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 KHS Touring Bike Products Offered

10.22.5 KHS Recent Development

10.23 Merida

10.23.1 Merida Corporation Information

10.23.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Merida Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Merida Touring Bike Products Offered

10.23.5 Merida Recent Development

10.24 Shanghai Phonex

10.24.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shanghai Phonex Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Shanghai Phonex Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Shanghai Phonex Touring Bike Products Offered

10.24.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Development

10.25 Trinx Bikes

10.25.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information

10.25.2 Trinx Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Trinx Bikes Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Trinx Bikes Touring Bike Products Offered

10.25.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development

10.26 Flying Pigeon

10.26.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information

10.26.2 Flying Pigeon Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Flying Pigeon Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Flying Pigeon Touring Bike Products Offered

10.26.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Development

10.27 Tianjin Battle

10.27.1 Tianjin Battle Corporation Information

10.27.2 Tianjin Battle Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Tianjin Battle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Tianjin Battle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.27.5 Tianjin Battle Recent Development

10.28 Xidesheng Bicycle

10.28.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information

10.28.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.28.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Development

10.29 OMYO

10.29.1 OMYO Corporation Information

10.29.2 OMYO Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 OMYO Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 OMYO Touring Bike Products Offered

10.29.5 OMYO Recent Development

10.30 Emmelle

10.30.1 Emmelle Corporation Information

10.30.2 Emmelle Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Emmelle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Emmelle Touring Bike Products Offered

10.30.5 Emmelle Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Touring Bike Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Touring Bike Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Touring Bike Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Touring Bike Distributors

12.3 Touring Bike Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

