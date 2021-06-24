Touring Bike Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2021-2027|Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro

Complete study of the global Touring Bike market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Touring Bike industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Touring Bike production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Touring Bike market include Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro, Hero Cycles, Cube, Specialized Bicycle Components, Giant Bicycles, Gazelle, Subrosa, Razor, Grimaldi Industri, Cannondale, TI Cycles, Atlas, Derby Cycle, Scott Sports, Libahuang, Samchuly Bicycle, Micargi, Avon Cycles, Trek, KHS, Merida, Shanghai Phonex, Trinx Bikes, Flying Pigeon, Tianjin Battle, Xidesheng Bicycle, OMYO, Emmelle
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3216848/global-touring-bike-market
The report has classified the global Touring Bike industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Touring Bike manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Touring Bike industry.
Global Touring Bike Market Segment By Type:
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
Transportation
Racing
Recreation
Physical Training
Sights Tour
Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Touring Bike industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global Touring Bike market include : Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro, Hero Cycles, Cube, Specialized Bicycle Components, Giant Bicycles, Gazelle, Subrosa, Razor, Grimaldi Industri, Cannondale, TI Cycles, Atlas, Derby Cycle, Scott Sports, Libahuang, Samchuly Bicycle, Micargi, Avon Cycles, Trek, KHS, Merida, Shanghai Phonex, Trinx Bikes, Flying Pigeon, Tianjin Battle, Xidesheng Bicycle, OMYO, Emmelle
What is the growth potential of the Touring Bike market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Touring Bike industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Touring Bike market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Touring Bike market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Touring Bike market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Touring Bike Market Overview
1.1 Touring Bike Product Overview
1.2 Touring Bike Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 20 Inch
1.2.2 24 Inch
1.2.3 26 Inch
1.2.4 27 Inch
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Touring Bike Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Touring Bike Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Touring Bike Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Touring Bike Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Touring Bike Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Touring Bike Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Touring Bike Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Touring Bike Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Touring Bike Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Touring Bike as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Touring Bike Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Touring Bike Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Touring Bike Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Touring Bike Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Touring Bike Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Touring Bike by Application
4.1 Touring Bike Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation
4.1.2 Racing
4.1.3 Recreation
4.1.4 Physical Training
4.1.5 Sights Tour
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Touring Bike Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Touring Bike Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Touring Bike Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Touring Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Touring Bike by Country
5.1 North America Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Touring Bike by Country
6.1 Europe Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Touring Bike Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Touring Bike by Country
8.1 Latin America Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Touring Bike Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Touring Bike Business
10.1 Pacific Cycles
10.1.1 Pacific Cycles Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pacific Cycles Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.1.5 Pacific Cycles Recent Development
10.2 GT
10.2.1 GT Corporation Information
10.2.2 GT Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 GT Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Pacific Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.2.5 GT Recent Development
10.3 Haro
10.3.1 Haro Corporation Information
10.3.2 Haro Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Haro Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Haro Touring Bike Products Offered
10.3.5 Haro Recent Development
10.4 Hero Cycles
10.4.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hero Cycles Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hero Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hero Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.4.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development
10.5 Cube
10.5.1 Cube Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cube Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cube Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cube Touring Bike Products Offered
10.5.5 Cube Recent Development
10.6 Specialized Bicycle Components
10.6.1 Specialized Bicycle Components Corporation Information
10.6.2 Specialized Bicycle Components Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Specialized Bicycle Components Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Specialized Bicycle Components Touring Bike Products Offered
10.6.5 Specialized Bicycle Components Recent Development
10.7 Giant Bicycles
10.7.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information
10.7.2 Giant Bicycles Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Giant Bicycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Giant Bicycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.7.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development
10.8 Gazelle
10.8.1 Gazelle Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gazelle Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Gazelle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Gazelle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.8.5 Gazelle Recent Development
10.9 Subrosa
10.9.1 Subrosa Corporation Information
10.9.2 Subrosa Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Subrosa Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Subrosa Touring Bike Products Offered
10.9.5 Subrosa Recent Development
10.10 Razor
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Touring Bike Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Razor Touring Bike Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Razor Recent Development
10.11 Grimaldi Industri
10.11.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information
10.11.2 Grimaldi Industri Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Grimaldi Industri Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Grimaldi Industri Touring Bike Products Offered
10.11.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Development
10.12 Cannondale
10.12.1 Cannondale Corporation Information
10.12.2 Cannondale Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Cannondale Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Cannondale Touring Bike Products Offered
10.12.5 Cannondale Recent Development
10.13 TI Cycles
10.13.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information
10.13.2 TI Cycles Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 TI Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 TI Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.13.5 TI Cycles Recent Development
10.14 Atlas
10.14.1 Atlas Corporation Information
10.14.2 Atlas Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Atlas Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Atlas Touring Bike Products Offered
10.14.5 Atlas Recent Development
10.15 Derby Cycle
10.15.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information
10.15.2 Derby Cycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Derby Cycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Derby Cycle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.15.5 Derby Cycle Recent Development
10.16 Scott Sports
10.16.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
10.16.2 Scott Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Scott Sports Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Scott Sports Touring Bike Products Offered
10.16.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
10.17 Libahuang
10.17.1 Libahuang Corporation Information
10.17.2 Libahuang Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Libahuang Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Libahuang Touring Bike Products Offered
10.17.5 Libahuang Recent Development
10.18 Samchuly Bicycle
10.18.1 Samchuly Bicycle Corporation Information
10.18.2 Samchuly Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Samchuly Bicycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Samchuly Bicycle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.18.5 Samchuly Bicycle Recent Development
10.19 Micargi
10.19.1 Micargi Corporation Information
10.19.2 Micargi Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Micargi Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Micargi Touring Bike Products Offered
10.19.5 Micargi Recent Development
10.20 Avon Cycles
10.20.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information
10.20.2 Avon Cycles Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Avon Cycles Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Avon Cycles Touring Bike Products Offered
10.20.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development
10.21 Trek
10.21.1 Trek Corporation Information
10.21.2 Trek Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Trek Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Trek Touring Bike Products Offered
10.21.5 Trek Recent Development
10.22 KHS
10.22.1 KHS Corporation Information
10.22.2 KHS Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 KHS Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 KHS Touring Bike Products Offered
10.22.5 KHS Recent Development
10.23 Merida
10.23.1 Merida Corporation Information
10.23.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Merida Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Merida Touring Bike Products Offered
10.23.5 Merida Recent Development
10.24 Shanghai Phonex
10.24.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information
10.24.2 Shanghai Phonex Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Shanghai Phonex Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Shanghai Phonex Touring Bike Products Offered
10.24.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Development
10.25 Trinx Bikes
10.25.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information
10.25.2 Trinx Bikes Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Trinx Bikes Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Trinx Bikes Touring Bike Products Offered
10.25.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development
10.26 Flying Pigeon
10.26.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information
10.26.2 Flying Pigeon Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Flying Pigeon Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Flying Pigeon Touring Bike Products Offered
10.26.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Development
10.27 Tianjin Battle
10.27.1 Tianjin Battle Corporation Information
10.27.2 Tianjin Battle Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Tianjin Battle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Tianjin Battle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.27.5 Tianjin Battle Recent Development
10.28 Xidesheng Bicycle
10.28.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information
10.28.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.28.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Development
10.29 OMYO
10.29.1 OMYO Corporation Information
10.29.2 OMYO Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 OMYO Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 OMYO Touring Bike Products Offered
10.29.5 OMYO Recent Development
10.30 Emmelle
10.30.1 Emmelle Corporation Information
10.30.2 Emmelle Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Emmelle Touring Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Emmelle Touring Bike Products Offered
10.30.5 Emmelle Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Touring Bike Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Touring Bike Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Touring Bike Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Touring Bike Distributors
12.3 Touring Bike Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
“