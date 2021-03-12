Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Baumer, AK Medical, Amplitude, Arthrex, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments, Gruppo Bioimpianti, Conformis, Corenetec, Corin Group, Evolutis, FH ORTHO, Exactech Inc, Globus Medical, Medacta, Zimmer Biomet, Waldemar Link, Surgtech, United Orthopedic, Peter Brehm, Kinamed Incorporated, Invibio, Integra LifeSciences, Limacorporate

Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed-bearing Implants

Mobile-bearing Implants



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Others



The Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants

1.2 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Fixed-bearing Implants

1.2.3 Mobile-bearing Implants

1.3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 B. Braun

6.1.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

6.1.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 B. Braun Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 B. Braun Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.1.5 B. Braun Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Smith & Nephew

6.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

6.2.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Smith & Nephew Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Smith & Nephew Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Stryker

6.4.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.4.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Stryker Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Stryker Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Baumer

6.5.1 Baumer Corporation Information

6.5.2 Baumer Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Baumer Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Baumer Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Baumer Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 AK Medical

6.6.1 AK Medical Corporation Information

6.6.2 AK Medical Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 AK Medical Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 AK Medical Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.6.5 AK Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Amplitude

6.6.1 Amplitude Corporation Information

6.6.2 Amplitude Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Amplitude Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Amplitude Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Amplitude Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Arthrex

6.8.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

6.8.2 Arthrex Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Arthrex Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Arthrex Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Arthrex Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

6.9.1 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Corporation Information

6.9.2 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Gruppo Bioimpianti

6.10.1 Gruppo Bioimpianti Corporation Information

6.10.2 Gruppo Bioimpianti Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Gruppo Bioimpianti Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Gruppo Bioimpianti Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Gruppo Bioimpianti Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Conformis

6.11.1 Conformis Corporation Information

6.11.2 Conformis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Conformis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Conformis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Conformis Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Corenetec

6.12.1 Corenetec Corporation Information

6.12.2 Corenetec Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Corenetec Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Corenetec Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Corenetec Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Corin Group

6.13.1 Corin Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Corin Group Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Corin Group Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Corin Group Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Corin Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Evolutis

6.14.1 Evolutis Corporation Information

6.14.2 Evolutis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Evolutis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Evolutis Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Evolutis Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 FH ORTHO

6.15.1 FH ORTHO Corporation Information

6.15.2 FH ORTHO Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 FH ORTHO Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 FH ORTHO Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.15.5 FH ORTHO Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Exactech Inc

6.16.1 Exactech Inc Corporation Information

6.16.2 Exactech Inc Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Exactech Inc Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Exactech Inc Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Exactech Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Globus Medical

6.17.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

6.17.2 Globus Medical Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Globus Medical Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Globus Medical Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Globus Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Medacta

6.18.1 Medacta Corporation Information

6.18.2 Medacta Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Medacta Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Medacta Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Medacta Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Zimmer Biomet

6.19.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

6.19.2 Zimmer Biomet Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Zimmer Biomet Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Zimmer Biomet Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Waldemar Link

6.20.1 Waldemar Link Corporation Information

6.20.2 Waldemar Link Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Waldemar Link Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Waldemar Link Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Waldemar Link Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Surgtech

6.21.1 Surgtech Corporation Information

6.21.2 Surgtech Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Surgtech Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Surgtech Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Surgtech Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 United Orthopedic

6.22.1 United Orthopedic Corporation Information

6.22.2 United Orthopedic Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 United Orthopedic Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 United Orthopedic Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.22.5 United Orthopedic Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Peter Brehm

6.23.1 Peter Brehm Corporation Information

6.23.2 Peter Brehm Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Peter Brehm Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Peter Brehm Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Peter Brehm Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Kinamed Incorporated

6.24.1 Kinamed Incorporated Corporation Information

6.24.2 Kinamed Incorporated Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Kinamed Incorporated Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Kinamed Incorporated Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Kinamed Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Invibio

6.25.1 Invibio Corporation Information

6.25.2 Invibio Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Invibio Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Invibio Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Invibio Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Integra LifeSciences

6.26.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation Information

6.26.2 Integra LifeSciences Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Integra LifeSciences Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Integra LifeSciences Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Integra LifeSciences Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Limacorporate

6.27.1 Limacorporate Corporation Information

6.27.2 Limacorporate Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Limacorporate Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Limacorporate Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Limacorporate Recent Developments/Updates

7 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants

7.4 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Distributors List

8.3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Customers

9 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Dynamics

9.1 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Industry Trends

9.2 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Growth Drivers

9.3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Challenges

9.4 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Total Knee Arthroplasty Implants by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

