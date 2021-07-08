Tortilla Chips Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Tortilla Chips Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Tortilla Chips data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Tortilla Chips Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Tortilla Chips Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tortilla Chips market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Tortilla Chips market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka, Snyder’s-Lance

Market Segment by Product Type:



Baked Tortilla Chips

Fried Tortilla Chips

Market Segment by Application:



Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tortilla Chips market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tortilla Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tortilla Chips market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tortilla Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tortilla Chips market

Table of Contents

1 Tortilla Chips Market Overview

1.1 Tortilla Chips Product Overview

1.2 Tortilla Chips Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Baked Tortilla Chips

1.2.2 Fried Tortilla Chips

1.3 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Tortilla Chips Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Tortilla Chips Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Tortilla Chips Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Tortilla Chips Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Tortilla Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Tortilla Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tortilla Chips Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tortilla Chips Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tortilla Chips as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tortilla Chips Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Tortilla Chips Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Tortilla Chips Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Tortilla Chips by Sales Channel

4.1 Tortilla Chips Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 5 North America Tortilla Chips by Country

5.1 North America Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Tortilla Chips by Country

6.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Tortilla Chips by Country

8.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tortilla Chips Business

10.1 GRUMA

10.1.1 GRUMA Corporation Information

10.1.2 GRUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.1.5 GRUMA Recent Development

10.2 Grupo Bimbo

10.2.1 Grupo Bimbo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grupo Bimbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.2.5 Grupo Bimbo Recent Development

10.3 PepsiCo

10.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.3.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.4 Truco Enterprises

10.4.1 Truco Enterprises Corporation Information

10.4.2 Truco Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.4.5 Truco Enterprises Recent Development

10.5 Amplify Snack Brands

10.5.1 Amplify Snack Brands Corporation Information

10.5.2 Amplify Snack Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.5.5 Amplify Snack Brands Recent Development

10.6 Arca Continental

10.6.1 Arca Continental Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arca Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.6.5 Arca Continental Recent Development

10.7 Fireworks Foods

10.7.1 Fireworks Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fireworks Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.7.5 Fireworks Foods Recent Development

10.8 Greendot Health Foods

10.8.1 Greendot Health Foods Corporation Information

10.8.2 Greendot Health Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.8.5 Greendot Health Foods Recent Development

10.9 Hain Celestial

10.9.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hain Celestial Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.9.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development

10.10 Intersnack Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Tortilla Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Intersnack Group Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Intersnack Group Recent Development

10.11 Kellogg

10.11.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kellogg Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kellogg Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kellogg Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.11.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.12 Mexican Corn Products

10.12.1 Mexican Corn Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mexican Corn Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.12.5 Mexican Corn Products Recent Development

10.13 Snacka Lanka

10.13.1 Snacka Lanka Corporation Information

10.13.2 Snacka Lanka Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.13.5 Snacka Lanka Recent Development

10.14 Snyder’s-Lance

10.14.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information

10.14.2 Snyder’s-Lance Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Products Offered

10.14.5 Snyder’s-Lance Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Tortilla Chips Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Tortilla Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Tortilla Chips Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Tortilla Chips Distributors

12.3 Tortilla Chips Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

