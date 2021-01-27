Tortilla Chips Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises

Tortilla Chips is a snack food made from corn tortillas, which are cut into wedges and then fried—or baked (alternatively they may be discs pressed out of corn masa then fried or baked). Corn tortillas are made of corn, vegetable oil, salt and water. The Tortilla Chips mainly Corn Based. The North America region accounted for the largest share 52.1% in the market for Tortilla Chips in 2016, the following is Europe and South America. The global market for Tortilla Chips stood at 255 K MT in 2016 and is projected to be 301 K MT in 2022. North America will remain the largest demand. The technology of the Tortilla Chips is not difficult, for example frying, hot air baking, etc. Baked Tortilla Chips are more healthy .And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand. In the future, the growing food safety will play an important role in the development of the Tortilla Chips. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Tortilla Chips Market The global Tortilla Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 9996.3 million by 2026, from US$ 6889.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Tortilla Chips Scope and Segment Tortilla Chips market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tortilla Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka, Snyder’s-Lance

Tortilla Chips Breakdown Data by Type

Baked Tortilla Chips, Fried Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips Breakdown Data by Application

Online, Offline Regional and Country-level Analysis The Tortilla Chips market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Tortilla Chips market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Tortilla Chips Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Tortilla Chips Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Baked Tortilla Chips

1.4.3 Fried Tortilla Chips 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Tortilla Chips Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Tortilla Chips Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Tortilla Chips Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tortilla Chips Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Tortilla Chips Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Tortilla Chips Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tortilla Chips Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Tortilla Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Tortilla Chips Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Tortilla Chips Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Tortilla Chips Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Tortilla Chips Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Tortilla Chips Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 GRUMA

11.1.1 GRUMA Corporation Information

11.1.2 GRUMA Overview

11.1.3 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.1.5 GRUMA Related Developments 11.2 Grupo Bimbo

11.2.1 Grupo Bimbo Corporation Information

11.2.2 Grupo Bimbo Overview

11.2.3 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.2.5 Grupo Bimbo Related Developments 11.3 PepsiCo

11.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.3.2 PepsiCo Overview

11.3.3 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.3.5 PepsiCo Related Developments 11.4 Truco Enterprises

11.4.1 Truco Enterprises Corporation Information

11.4.2 Truco Enterprises Overview

11.4.3 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.4.5 Truco Enterprises Related Developments 11.5 Amplify Snack Brands

11.5.1 Amplify Snack Brands Corporation Information

11.5.2 Amplify Snack Brands Overview

11.5.3 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.5.5 Amplify Snack Brands Related Developments 11.6 Arca Continental

11.6.1 Arca Continental Corporation Information

11.6.2 Arca Continental Overview

11.6.3 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.6.5 Arca Continental Related Developments 11.7 Fireworks Foods

11.7.1 Fireworks Foods Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fireworks Foods Overview

11.7.3 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.7.5 Fireworks Foods Related Developments 11.8 Greendot Health Foods

11.8.1 Greendot Health Foods Corporation Information

11.8.2 Greendot Health Foods Overview

11.8.3 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.8.5 Greendot Health Foods Related Developments 11.9 Hain Celestial

11.9.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hain Celestial Overview

11.9.3 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.9.5 Hain Celestial Related Developments 11.10 Intersnack Group

11.10.1 Intersnack Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Intersnack Group Overview

11.10.3 Intersnack Group Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Intersnack Group Tortilla Chips Product Description

11.12.1 Mexican Corn Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 Mexican Corn Products Overview

11.12.3 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Mexican Corn Products Product Description

11.12.5 Mexican Corn Products Related Developments 11.13 Snacka Lanka

11.13.1 Snacka Lanka Corporation Information

11.13.2 Snacka Lanka Overview

11.13.3 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Snacka Lanka Product Description

11.13.5 Snacka Lanka Related Developments 11.14 Snyder’s-Lance

11.14.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information

11.14.2 Snyder’s-Lance Overview

11.14.3 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Snyder’s-Lance Product Description

11.14.5 Snyder’s-Lance Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Tortilla Chips Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Tortilla Chips Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Tortilla Chips Production Mode & Process 12.4 Tortilla Chips Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Tortilla Chips Sales Channels

12.4.2 Tortilla Chips Distributors 12.5 Tortilla Chips Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Tortilla Chips Industry Trends 13.2 Tortilla Chips Market Drivers 13.3 Tortilla Chips Market Challenges 13.4 Tortilla Chips Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Tortilla Chips Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

