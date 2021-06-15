Tortilla Chips Market Analysis 2021: Size, Share, Growth rate|GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Tortilla Chips Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Tortilla Chips data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Tortilla Chips Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Tortilla Chips Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tortilla Chips market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Tortilla Chips market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka, Snyder’s-Lance

Market Segment by Product Type:

Baked Tortilla Chips

Fried Tortilla Chips By Sales Channel:

Online

Market Segment by Application:

Tortilla Chips is a snack food made from corn tortillas, which are cut into wedges and then fried—or baked (alternatively they may be discs pressed out of corn masa then fried or baked). Corn tortillas are made of corn, vegetable oil, salt and water. The key manufactoers of Tortilla Chips include GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka and Snyder’s-Lance, etc. PepsiCo lead this industry with above 56% market shares. The North America region accounted for the largest share 52% in the market for Tortilla Chips, the following is Europe and South America. The global Tortilla Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 10600 million by 2027, from US$ 6772.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027. This report focuses on Tortilla Chips volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tortilla Chips market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Tortilla Chips Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tortilla Chips market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tortilla Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tortilla Chips market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tortilla Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tortilla Chips market

Table of Contents

1 Tortilla Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tortilla Chips

1.2 Tortilla Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Baked Tortilla Chips

1.2.3 Fried Tortilla Chips

1.3 Tortilla Chips Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Tortilla Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Tortilla Chips Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Tortilla Chips Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Tortilla Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tortilla Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tortilla Chips Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tortilla Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tortilla Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Tortilla Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Tortilla Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Tortilla Chips Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Tortilla Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Tortilla Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Tortilla Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Tortilla Chips Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Tortilla Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Tortilla Chips Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Tortilla Chips Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Tortilla Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Tortilla Chips Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Tortilla Chips Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Tortilla Chips Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Tortilla Chips Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Tortilla Chips Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tortilla Chips Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tortilla Chips Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 GRUMA

6.1.1 GRUMA Corporation Information

6.1.2 GRUMA Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 GRUMA Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.1.5 GRUMA Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Grupo Bimbo

6.2.1 Grupo Bimbo Corporation Information

6.2.2 Grupo Bimbo Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Grupo Bimbo Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Grupo Bimbo Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 PepsiCo

6.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

6.3.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 PepsiCo Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Truco Enterprises

6.4.1 Truco Enterprises Corporation Information

6.4.2 Truco Enterprises Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Truco Enterprises Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Truco Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Amplify Snack Brands

6.5.1 Amplify Snack Brands Corporation Information

6.5.2 Amplify Snack Brands Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Amplify Snack Brands Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Amplify Snack Brands Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Arca Continental

6.6.1 Arca Continental Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arca Continental Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Arca Continental Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Arca Continental Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Fireworks Foods

6.6.1 Fireworks Foods Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fireworks Foods Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Fireworks Foods Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Fireworks Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Greendot Health Foods

6.8.1 Greendot Health Foods Corporation Information

6.8.2 Greendot Health Foods Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Greendot Health Foods Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Greendot Health Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hain Celestial

6.9.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hain Celestial Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hain Celestial Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hain Celestial Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Intersnack Group

6.10.1 Intersnack Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Intersnack Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Intersnack Group Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Intersnack Group Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Intersnack Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kellogg

6.11.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kellogg Tortilla Chips Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kellogg Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kellogg Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kellogg Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Mexican Corn Products

6.12.1 Mexican Corn Products Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Mexican Corn Products Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Mexican Corn Products Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Snacka Lanka

6.13.1 Snacka Lanka Corporation Information

6.13.2 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Snacka Lanka Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Snacka Lanka Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Snyder’s-Lance

6.14.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information

6.14.2 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Snyder’s-Lance Tortilla Chips Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Snyder’s-Lance Recent Developments/Updates 7 Tortilla Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Tortilla Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tortilla Chips

7.4 Tortilla Chips Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Tortilla Chips Distributors List

8.3 Tortilla Chips Customers 9 Tortilla Chips Market Dynamics

9.1 Tortilla Chips Industry Trends

9.2 Tortilla Chips Growth Drivers

9.3 Tortilla Chips Market Challenges

9.4 Tortilla Chips Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Tortilla Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tortilla Chips by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tortilla Chips by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Tortilla Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tortilla Chips by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tortilla Chips by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Tortilla Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tortilla Chips by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tortilla Chips by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

