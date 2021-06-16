Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | CENTA, ComInTec, ABB

“
The report titled Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Torsionally Rigid Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Torsionally Rigid Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: CENTA, ComInTec, ABB, KTR, Lovejoy, mayr, REICH-KUPPLUNGEN, Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG), Siemens, Tsubakimoto Chain, Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn), American Metric, Baldor (Dodge), Creintors, Eriks, Rexnord, SKF, Voith Turbo (Voith), Vulkan Group, Ruland, Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric)
Market Segmentation by Product: Barrel Coupling
Flange Coupling
Tooth Gear Coupling
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging
Textile
Food
Aerospace
Automotive
Other
The Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Torsionally Rigid Coupling industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Torsionally Rigid Coupling market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Barrel Coupling
1.2.3 Flange Coupling
1.2.4 Tooth Gear Coupling
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Industry Trends
2.4.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Drivers
2.4.3 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Challenges
2.4.4 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Restraints
3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales
3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Torsionally Rigid Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Torsionally Rigid Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 CENTA
12.1.1 CENTA Corporation Information
12.1.2 CENTA Overview
12.1.3 CENTA Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 CENTA Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.1.5 CENTA Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 CENTA Recent Developments
12.2 ComInTec
12.2.1 ComInTec Corporation Information
12.2.2 ComInTec Overview
12.2.3 ComInTec Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ComInTec Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.2.5 ComInTec Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 ComInTec Recent Developments
12.3 ABB
12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.3.2 ABB Overview
12.3.3 ABB Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ABB Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.3.5 ABB Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 ABB Recent Developments
12.4 KTR
12.4.1 KTR Corporation Information
12.4.2 KTR Overview
12.4.3 KTR Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 KTR Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.4.5 KTR Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 KTR Recent Developments
12.5 Lovejoy
12.5.1 Lovejoy Corporation Information
12.5.2 Lovejoy Overview
12.5.3 Lovejoy Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Lovejoy Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.5.5 Lovejoy Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Lovejoy Recent Developments
12.6 mayr
12.6.1 mayr Corporation Information
12.6.2 mayr Overview
12.6.3 mayr Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 mayr Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.6.5 mayr Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 mayr Recent Developments
12.7 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN
12.7.1 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Corporation Information
12.7.2 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Overview
12.7.3 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.7.5 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 REICH-KUPPLUNGEN Recent Developments
12.8 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG)
12.8.1 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Overview
12.8.3 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.8.5 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Ringfeder Power Transmission (VBG) Recent Developments
12.9 Siemens
12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.9.2 Siemens Overview
12.9.3 Siemens Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Siemens Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.9.5 Siemens Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Siemens Recent Developments
12.10 Tsubakimoto Chain
12.10.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information
12.10.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Overview
12.10.3 Tsubakimoto Chain Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Tsubakimoto Chain Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.10.5 Tsubakimoto Chain Torsionally Rigid Coupling SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Developments
12.11 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn)
12.11.1 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Overview
12.11.3 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.11.5 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Recent Developments
12.12 American Metric
12.12.1 American Metric Corporation Information
12.12.2 American Metric Overview
12.12.3 American Metric Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 American Metric Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.12.5 American Metric Recent Developments
12.13 Baldor (Dodge)
12.13.1 Baldor (Dodge) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Baldor (Dodge) Overview
12.13.3 Baldor (Dodge) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Baldor (Dodge) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.13.5 Baldor (Dodge) Recent Developments
12.14 Creintors
12.14.1 Creintors Corporation Information
12.14.2 Creintors Overview
12.14.3 Creintors Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Creintors Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.14.5 Creintors Recent Developments
12.15 Eriks
12.15.1 Eriks Corporation Information
12.15.2 Eriks Overview
12.15.3 Eriks Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Eriks Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.15.5 Eriks Recent Developments
12.16 Rexnord
12.16.1 Rexnord Corporation Information
12.16.2 Rexnord Overview
12.16.3 Rexnord Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Rexnord Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.16.5 Rexnord Recent Developments
12.17 SKF
12.17.1 SKF Corporation Information
12.17.2 SKF Overview
12.17.3 SKF Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 SKF Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.17.5 SKF Recent Developments
12.18 Voith Turbo (Voith)
12.18.1 Voith Turbo (Voith) Corporation Information
12.18.2 Voith Turbo (Voith) Overview
12.18.3 Voith Turbo (Voith) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Voith Turbo (Voith) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.18.5 Voith Turbo (Voith) Recent Developments
12.19 Vulkan Group
12.19.1 Vulkan Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Vulkan Group Overview
12.19.3 Vulkan Group Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Vulkan Group Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.19.5 Vulkan Group Recent Developments
12.20 Ruland
12.20.1 Ruland Corporation Information
12.20.2 Ruland Overview
12.20.3 Ruland Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Ruland Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.20.5 Ruland Recent Developments
12.21 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric)
12.21.1 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Corporation Information
12.21.2 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Overview
12.21.3 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Torsionally Rigid Coupling Products and Services
12.21.5 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Production Mode & Process
13.4 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Sales Channels
13.4.2 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Distributors
13.5 Torsionally Rigid Coupling Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
