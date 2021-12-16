Torque Screwdriver Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | CDI Torque Products, Klein Tools, Capri Tools

“

A newly published report titled “(Torque Screwdriver Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Torque Screwdriver report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Torque Screwdriver market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Torque Screwdriver market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Torque Screwdriver market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Torque Screwdriver market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Torque Screwdriver market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CDI Torque Products, Klein Tools, Capri Tools, Wiha, Powerbuilt, DEWALT, General Tools, Hilti, Wera, Tohnichi, Schneider Electric, Mountz, Matatakitoyo, Gedore Torque, Norbar, Ingersoll Rand, Kolver, Mac Tools, Lindstrom Precision Tools

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric Torque Screwdriver

Manual Torque Screwdriver



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Engineering & Construction

Machinery Manufacturing

Shipping & Aerospace

Others



The Torque Screwdriver Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Torque Screwdriver market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Torque Screwdriver market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Torque Screwdriver market expansion?

What will be the global Torque Screwdriver market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Torque Screwdriver market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Torque Screwdriver market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Torque Screwdriver market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Torque Screwdriver market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Torque Screwdriver Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Torque Screwdriver

1.2 Torque Screwdriver Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Electric Torque Screwdriver

1.2.3 Manual Torque Screwdriver

1.3 Torque Screwdriver Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Engineering & Construction

1.3.4 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.5 Shipping & Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Torque Screwdriver Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Torque Screwdriver Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Torque Screwdriver Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Torque Screwdriver Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Torque Screwdriver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Torque Screwdriver Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Torque Screwdriver Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Torque Screwdriver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Torque Screwdriver Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Torque Screwdriver Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Torque Screwdriver Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Torque Screwdriver Production

3.4.1 North America Torque Screwdriver Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Torque Screwdriver Production

3.5.1 Europe Torque Screwdriver Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Torque Screwdriver Production

3.6.1 China Torque Screwdriver Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Torque Screwdriver Production

3.7.1 Japan Torque Screwdriver Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Torque Screwdriver Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Torque Screwdriver Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Torque Screwdriver Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CDI Torque Products

7.1.1 CDI Torque Products Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.1.2 CDI Torque Products Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CDI Torque Products Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CDI Torque Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CDI Torque Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Klein Tools

7.2.1 Klein Tools Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.2.2 Klein Tools Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Klein Tools Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Klein Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Klein Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Capri Tools

7.3.1 Capri Tools Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.3.2 Capri Tools Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Capri Tools Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Capri Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Capri Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Wiha

7.4.1 Wiha Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wiha Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Wiha Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Wiha Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Wiha Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Powerbuilt

7.5.1 Powerbuilt Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.5.2 Powerbuilt Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Powerbuilt Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Powerbuilt Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Powerbuilt Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DEWALT

7.6.1 DEWALT Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.6.2 DEWALT Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DEWALT Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DEWALT Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DEWALT Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 General Tools

7.7.1 General Tools Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.7.2 General Tools Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.7.3 General Tools Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 General Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 General Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hilti

7.8.1 Hilti Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hilti Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hilti Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hilti Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hilti Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Wera

7.9.1 Wera Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wera Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Wera Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Wera Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Wera Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tohnichi

7.10.1 Tohnichi Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tohnichi Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tohnichi Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tohnichi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tohnichi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Schneider Electric

7.11.1 Schneider Electric Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.11.2 Schneider Electric Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Schneider Electric Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mountz

7.12.1 Mountz Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mountz Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mountz Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mountz Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mountz Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Matatakitoyo

7.13.1 Matatakitoyo Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.13.2 Matatakitoyo Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Matatakitoyo Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Matatakitoyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Matatakitoyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Gedore Torque

7.14.1 Gedore Torque Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.14.2 Gedore Torque Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Gedore Torque Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Gedore Torque Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Gedore Torque Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Norbar

7.15.1 Norbar Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.15.2 Norbar Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Norbar Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Norbar Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Norbar Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Ingersoll Rand

7.16.1 Ingersoll Rand Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ingersoll Rand Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Ingersoll Rand Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kolver

7.17.1 Kolver Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kolver Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kolver Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kolver Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kolver Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Mac Tools

7.18.1 Mac Tools Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mac Tools Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Mac Tools Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Mac Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Mac Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Lindstrom Precision Tools

7.19.1 Lindstrom Precision Tools Torque Screwdriver Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lindstrom Precision Tools Torque Screwdriver Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Lindstrom Precision Tools Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Lindstrom Precision Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Lindstrom Precision Tools Recent Developments/Updates

8 Torque Screwdriver Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Torque Screwdriver Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Torque Screwdriver

8.4 Torque Screwdriver Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Torque Screwdriver Distributors List

9.3 Torque Screwdriver Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Torque Screwdriver Industry Trends

10.2 Torque Screwdriver Growth Drivers

10.3 Torque Screwdriver Market Challenges

10.4 Torque Screwdriver Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Torque Screwdriver by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Torque Screwdriver Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Torque Screwdriver

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Torque Screwdriver by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Torque Screwdriver by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Torque Screwdriver by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Torque Screwdriver by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Torque Screwdriver by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Torque Screwdriver by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Torque Screwdriver by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Torque Screwdriver by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

