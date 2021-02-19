Torque Motors Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Siemens, Moog, Hiwin

“

The report titled Global Torque Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Torque Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Torque Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Torque Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Torque Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Torque Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Torque Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Torque Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Torque Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Torque Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Torque Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Torque Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens, Moog, Hiwin, ETEL, Parker, Zollern, Han’s Motor, Oriental Motor, Phase, Lafert S.p.A., IDAM, Kollmorgen, Kesseler, Fischer Elektromotoren, ALXION, Tecnotion, ATE

Market Segmentation by Product: AC

DC



Market Segmentation by Application: Machine Tool

Robotics and Semiconductor

Food and Packaging

Energy

Others



The Torque Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Torque Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Torque Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Torque Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Torque Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Torque Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Torque Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Torque Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Torque Motors Market Overview

1.1 Torque Motors Product Scope

1.2 Torque Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Torque Motors Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 AC

1.2.3 DC

1.3 Torque Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Machine Tool

1.3.3 Robotics and Semiconductor

1.3.4 Food and Packaging

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Torque Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Torque Motors Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Torque Motors Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Torque Motors Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Torque Motors Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Torque Motors Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Torque Motors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Torque Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Torque Motors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Torque Motors Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Torque Motors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Torque Motors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Torque Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Torque Motors as of 2020)

3.4 Global Torque Motors Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Torque Motors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Torque Motors Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Torque Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Torque Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Torque Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Torque Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Torque Motors Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Torque Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Torque Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Torque Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Torque Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Torque Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Torque Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Torque Motors Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Torque Motors Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Torque Motors Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Torque Motors Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MW Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MW Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Torque Motors Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Torque Motors Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Torque Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Torque Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Torque Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Torque Motors Business

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.1.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.1.3 Siemens Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Siemens Torque Motors Products Offered

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Moog

12.2.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.2.2 Moog Business Overview

12.2.3 Moog Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Moog Torque Motors Products Offered

12.2.5 Moog Recent Development

12.3 Hiwin

12.3.1 Hiwin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hiwin Business Overview

12.3.3 Hiwin Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hiwin Torque Motors Products Offered

12.3.5 Hiwin Recent Development

12.4 ETEL

12.4.1 ETEL Corporation Information

12.4.2 ETEL Business Overview

12.4.3 ETEL Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ETEL Torque Motors Products Offered

12.4.5 ETEL Recent Development

12.5 Parker

12.5.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.5.2 Parker Business Overview

12.5.3 Parker Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Parker Torque Motors Products Offered

12.5.5 Parker Recent Development

12.6 Zollern

12.6.1 Zollern Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zollern Business Overview

12.6.3 Zollern Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zollern Torque Motors Products Offered

12.6.5 Zollern Recent Development

12.7 Han’s Motor

12.7.1 Han’s Motor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Han’s Motor Business Overview

12.7.3 Han’s Motor Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Han’s Motor Torque Motors Products Offered

12.7.5 Han’s Motor Recent Development

12.8 Oriental Motor

12.8.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oriental Motor Business Overview

12.8.3 Oriental Motor Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Oriental Motor Torque Motors Products Offered

12.8.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

12.9 Phase

12.9.1 Phase Corporation Information

12.9.2 Phase Business Overview

12.9.3 Phase Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Phase Torque Motors Products Offered

12.9.5 Phase Recent Development

12.10 Lafert S.p.A.

12.10.1 Lafert S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lafert S.p.A. Business Overview

12.10.3 Lafert S.p.A. Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lafert S.p.A. Torque Motors Products Offered

12.10.5 Lafert S.p.A. Recent Development

12.11 IDAM

12.11.1 IDAM Corporation Information

12.11.2 IDAM Business Overview

12.11.3 IDAM Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 IDAM Torque Motors Products Offered

12.11.5 IDAM Recent Development

12.12 Kollmorgen

12.12.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kollmorgen Business Overview

12.12.3 Kollmorgen Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kollmorgen Torque Motors Products Offered

12.12.5 Kollmorgen Recent Development

12.13 Kesseler

12.13.1 Kesseler Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kesseler Business Overview

12.13.3 Kesseler Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kesseler Torque Motors Products Offered

12.13.5 Kesseler Recent Development

12.14 Fischer Elektromotoren

12.14.1 Fischer Elektromotoren Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fischer Elektromotoren Business Overview

12.14.3 Fischer Elektromotoren Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fischer Elektromotoren Torque Motors Products Offered

12.14.5 Fischer Elektromotoren Recent Development

12.15 ALXION

12.15.1 ALXION Corporation Information

12.15.2 ALXION Business Overview

12.15.3 ALXION Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ALXION Torque Motors Products Offered

12.15.5 ALXION Recent Development

12.16 Tecnotion

12.16.1 Tecnotion Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tecnotion Business Overview

12.16.3 Tecnotion Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tecnotion Torque Motors Products Offered

12.16.5 Tecnotion Recent Development

12.17 ATE

12.17.1 ATE Corporation Information

12.17.2 ATE Business Overview

12.17.3 ATE Torque Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ATE Torque Motors Products Offered

12.17.5 ATE Recent Development

13 Torque Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Torque Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Torque Motors

13.4 Torque Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Torque Motors Distributors List

14.3 Torque Motors Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Torque Motors Market Trends

15.2 Torque Motors Drivers

15.3 Torque Motors Market Challenges

15.4 Torque Motors Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”