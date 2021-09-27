Toothbrush Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Philips, P&G, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Toothbrush Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Toothbrush market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Toothbrush market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Toothbrush market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Toothbrush market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Toothbrush report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Toothbrush report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Toothbrush market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Toothbrush market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Toothbrush market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Toothbrush market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Toothbrush market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, P&G, Panasonic, Colgate, Wellness Oral Care, Interplak(Conair), Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer), Lion, Waterpik, Lebond, Ningbo Seago Electric, Risun Technology, SEASTAR Corporation, Minimum, Dretec, JSB Healthcare, Brush Buddies, AEG, Sonic Chic, Brio Product, GUM(SUNSTAR), DR.Fresh

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Toothbrush

Electric Toothbrush



Market Segmentation by Application:

Adults

Kids



The Toothbrush Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Toothbrush market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Toothbrush market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Toothbrush market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Toothbrush industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Toothbrush market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Toothbrush market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Toothbrush market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Toothbrush Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Toothbrush Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual Toothbrush

1.2.3 Electric Toothbrush

1.3 Market by Users

1.3.1 Global Toothbrush Market Size Growth Rate by Users

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Kids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Toothbrush Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Toothbrush Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Toothbrush Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Toothbrush Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Toothbrush Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Toothbrush Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Toothbrush Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Toothbrush Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Toothbrush Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Toothbrush Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Toothbrush Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Toothbrush Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Toothbrush Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Toothbrush Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Toothbrush Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Toothbrush Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Toothbrush Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Toothbrush Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Toothbrush Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Toothbrush Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Toothbrush Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Toothbrush Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Toothbrush Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Toothbrush Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Toothbrush Sales by Users

5.1.1 Global Toothbrush Historical Sales by Users (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Toothbrush Forecasted Sales by Users (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Users (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Toothbrush Revenue by Users

5.2.1 Global Toothbrush Historical Revenue by Users (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Toothbrush Forecasted Revenue by Users (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Users (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Toothbrush Price by Users

5.3.1 Global Toothbrush Price by Users (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Toothbrush Price Forecast by Users (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Toothbrush Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Toothbrush Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Toothbrush Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Toothbrush Market Size by Users

6.2.1 North America Toothbrush Sales by Users (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Toothbrush Revenue by Users (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Toothbrush Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Toothbrush Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Toothbrush Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Toothbrush Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Toothbrush Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Toothbrush Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Toothbrush Market Size by Users

7.2.1 Europe Toothbrush Sales by Users (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Toothbrush Revenue by Users (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Toothbrush Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Toothbrush Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Toothbrush Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Market Size by Users

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Sales by Users (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Revenue by Users (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Toothbrush Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Toothbrush Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Toothbrush Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Toothbrush Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Toothbrush Market Size by Users

9.2.1 Latin America Toothbrush Sales by Users (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Toothbrush Revenue by Users (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Toothbrush Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Toothbrush Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Toothbrush Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Market Size by Users

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Sales by Users (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Revenue by Users (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Toothbrush Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips

11.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Overview

11.1.3 Philips Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Toothbrush Product Description

11.1.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.2 P&G

11.2.1 P&G Corporation Information

11.2.2 P&G Overview

11.2.3 P&G Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 P&G Toothbrush Product Description

11.2.5 P&G Recent Developments

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Panasonic Toothbrush Product Description

11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.4 Colgate

11.4.1 Colgate Corporation Information

11.4.2 Colgate Overview

11.4.3 Colgate Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Colgate Toothbrush Product Description

11.4.5 Colgate Recent Developments

11.5 Wellness Oral Care

11.5.1 Wellness Oral Care Corporation Information

11.5.2 Wellness Oral Care Overview

11.5.3 Wellness Oral Care Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Wellness Oral Care Toothbrush Product Description

11.5.5 Wellness Oral Care Recent Developments

11.6 Interplak(Conair)

11.6.1 Interplak(Conair) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Interplak(Conair) Overview

11.6.3 Interplak(Conair) Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Interplak(Conair) Toothbrush Product Description

11.6.5 Interplak(Conair) Recent Developments

11.7 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer)

11.7.1 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer) Overview

11.7.3 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer) Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer) Toothbrush Product Description

11.7.5 Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer) Recent Developments

11.8 Lion

11.8.1 Lion Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lion Overview

11.8.3 Lion Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lion Toothbrush Product Description

11.8.5 Lion Recent Developments

11.9 Waterpik

11.9.1 Waterpik Corporation Information

11.9.2 Waterpik Overview

11.9.3 Waterpik Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Waterpik Toothbrush Product Description

11.9.5 Waterpik Recent Developments

11.10 Lebond

11.10.1 Lebond Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lebond Overview

11.10.3 Lebond Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Lebond Toothbrush Product Description

11.10.5 Lebond Recent Developments

11.11 Ningbo Seago Electric

11.11.1 Ningbo Seago Electric Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ningbo Seago Electric Overview

11.11.3 Ningbo Seago Electric Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ningbo Seago Electric Toothbrush Product Description

11.11.5 Ningbo Seago Electric Recent Developments

11.12 Risun Technology

11.12.1 Risun Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Risun Technology Overview

11.12.3 Risun Technology Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Risun Technology Toothbrush Product Description

11.12.5 Risun Technology Recent Developments

11.13 SEASTAR Corporation

11.13.1 SEASTAR Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 SEASTAR Corporation Overview

11.13.3 SEASTAR Corporation Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 SEASTAR Corporation Toothbrush Product Description

11.13.5 SEASTAR Corporation Recent Developments

11.14 Minimum

11.14.1 Minimum Corporation Information

11.14.2 Minimum Overview

11.14.3 Minimum Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Minimum Toothbrush Product Description

11.14.5 Minimum Recent Developments

11.15 Dretec

11.15.1 Dretec Corporation Information

11.15.2 Dretec Overview

11.15.3 Dretec Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Dretec Toothbrush Product Description

11.15.5 Dretec Recent Developments

11.16 JSB Healthcare

11.16.1 JSB Healthcare Corporation Information

11.16.2 JSB Healthcare Overview

11.16.3 JSB Healthcare Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 JSB Healthcare Toothbrush Product Description

11.16.5 JSB Healthcare Recent Developments

11.17 Brush Buddies

11.17.1 Brush Buddies Corporation Information

11.17.2 Brush Buddies Overview

11.17.3 Brush Buddies Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Brush Buddies Toothbrush Product Description

11.17.5 Brush Buddies Recent Developments

11.18 AEG

11.18.1 AEG Corporation Information

11.18.2 AEG Overview

11.18.3 AEG Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 AEG Toothbrush Product Description

11.18.5 AEG Recent Developments

11.19 Sonic Chic

11.19.1 Sonic Chic Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sonic Chic Overview

11.19.3 Sonic Chic Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Sonic Chic Toothbrush Product Description

11.19.5 Sonic Chic Recent Developments

11.20 Brio Product

11.20.1 Brio Product Corporation Information

11.20.2 Brio Product Overview

11.20.3 Brio Product Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Brio Product Toothbrush Product Description

11.20.5 Brio Product Recent Developments

11.21 GUM(SUNSTAR)

11.21.1 GUM(SUNSTAR) Corporation Information

11.21.2 GUM(SUNSTAR) Overview

11.21.3 GUM(SUNSTAR) Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 GUM(SUNSTAR) Toothbrush Product Description

11.21.5 GUM(SUNSTAR) Recent Developments

11.22 DR.Fresh

11.22.1 DR.Fresh Corporation Information

11.22.2 DR.Fresh Overview

11.22.3 DR.Fresh Toothbrush Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 DR.Fresh Toothbrush Product Description

11.22.5 DR.Fresh Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Toothbrush Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Toothbrush Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Toothbrush Production Mode & Process

12.4 Toothbrush Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Toothbrush Sales Channels

12.4.2 Toothbrush Distributors

12.5 Toothbrush Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Toothbrush Industry Trends

13.2 Toothbrush Market Drivers

13.3 Toothbrush Market Challenges

13.4 Toothbrush Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Toothbrush Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”