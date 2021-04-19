Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027 | BASF, MCNS, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, MCNS, Covestro, Hanwha Chemical, GNFC, OCI, Cangzhou Dahua, Gansu Yinguang, Juli Fine Chemical, Wanhua

Market Segmentation by Product: TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100



Market Segmentation by Application: Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Others



The Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI)

1.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 TDI 80/20

1.2.3 TDI 65/35

1.2.4 TDI 100

1.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Flexible Polyurethane Foams

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production

3.4.1 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production

3.5.1 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production

3.6.1 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production

3.7.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 MCNS

7.2.1 MCNS Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.2.2 MCNS Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 MCNS Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 MCNS Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 MCNS Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Covestro

7.3.1 Covestro Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Covestro Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Covestro Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Covestro Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hanwha Chemical

7.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GNFC

7.5.1 GNFC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.5.2 GNFC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GNFC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GNFC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GNFC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 OCI

7.6.1 OCI Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.6.2 OCI Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 OCI Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 OCI Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Cangzhou Dahua

7.7.1 Cangzhou Dahua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cangzhou Dahua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Cangzhou Dahua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Cangzhou Dahua Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cangzhou Dahua Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gansu Yinguang

7.8.1 Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gansu Yinguang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gansu Yinguang Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Juli Fine Chemical

7.9.1 Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Juli Fine Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Juli Fine Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wanhua

7.10.1 Wanhua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wanhua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wanhua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wanhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wanhua Recent Developments/Updates

8 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI)

8.4 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Distributors List

9.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Industry Trends

10.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Growth Drivers

10.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Challenges

10.4 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”