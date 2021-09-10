Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | BASF, MCNS, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, MCNS, Covestro, Hanwha Chemical, GNFC, OCI, Cangzhou Dahua, Gansu Yinguang, Juli Fine Chemical, Wanhua

Market Segmentation by Product:

TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100



Market Segmentation by Application:

Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Others



The Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 TDI 80/20

1.2.3 TDI 65/35

1.2.4 TDI 100

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Flexible Polyurethane Foams

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 MCNS

12.2.1 MCNS Corporation Information

12.2.2 MCNS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MCNS Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MCNS Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.2.5 MCNS Recent Development

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Covestro Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.4 Hanwha Chemical

12.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

12.5 GNFC

12.5.1 GNFC Corporation Information

12.5.2 GNFC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GNFC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GNFC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.5.5 GNFC Recent Development

12.6 OCI

12.6.1 OCI Corporation Information

12.6.2 OCI Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 OCI Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OCI Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.6.5 OCI Recent Development

12.7 Cangzhou Dahua

12.7.1 Cangzhou Dahua Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cangzhou Dahua Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cangzhou Dahua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cangzhou Dahua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.7.5 Cangzhou Dahua Recent Development

12.8 Gansu Yinguang

12.8.1 Gansu Yinguang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gansu Yinguang Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.8.5 Gansu Yinguang Recent Development

12.9 Juli Fine Chemical

12.9.1 Juli Fine Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Juli Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.9.5 Juli Fine Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Wanhua

12.10.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wanhua Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wanhua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wanhua Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Products Offered

12.10.5 Wanhua Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Industry Trends

13.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Drivers

13.3 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Challenges

13.4 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”