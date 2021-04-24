Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | TOTO, Lixil, Panasonic

“
The report titled Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Toilet and Toilet Accessories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3087931/global-toilet-and-toilet-accessories-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Toilet and Toilet Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: TOTO, Lixil, Panasonic, Kohler, Amcor, Villeroy&Boch, GEBERIT, Toshiba, Roca, PRESSALIT SEATS, HUIDA, HARO, MKW, R&T, WDI, MEITU, JOMOO, Aosman, Bellma, ESTTETR, POLOMINSA, Runner SANITARY WARE, BQM, BST, Fluidmaster, Haichen, Hung Anh, Meige, Siamp
Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Seat
Toilet Tank Fittings
Toilet Cover
Toliet
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Home
Hotel
Others
The Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Toilet and Toilet Accessories market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Toilet and Toilet Accessories industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Toilet and Toilet Accessories market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3087931/global-toilet-and-toilet-accessories-market
Table of Contents:
1 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Overview
1.1 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Product Overview
1.2 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Toilet Seat
1.2.2 Toilet Tank Fittings
1.2.3 Toilet Cover
1.2.4 Toliet
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Toilet and Toilet Accessories Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Toilet and Toilet Accessories Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Toilet and Toilet Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Toilet and Toilet Accessories as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Toilet and Toilet Accessories Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Application
4.1 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home
4.1.2 Hotel
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Toilet and Toilet Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Country
5.1 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Country
6.1 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Country
8.1 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Toilet and Toilet Accessories Business
10.1 TOTO
10.1.1 TOTO Corporation Information
10.1.2 TOTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 TOTO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 TOTO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.1.5 TOTO Recent Development
10.2 Lixil
10.2.1 Lixil Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lixil Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Lixil Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 TOTO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.2.5 Lixil Recent Development
10.3 Panasonic
10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Panasonic Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Panasonic Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.4 Kohler
10.4.1 Kohler Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kohler Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Kohler Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Kohler Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.4.5 Kohler Recent Development
10.5 Amcor
10.5.1 Amcor Corporation Information
10.5.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Amcor Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Amcor Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.5.5 Amcor Recent Development
10.6 Villeroy&Boch
10.6.1 Villeroy&Boch Corporation Information
10.6.2 Villeroy&Boch Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Villeroy&Boch Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Villeroy&Boch Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.6.5 Villeroy&Boch Recent Development
10.7 GEBERIT
10.7.1 GEBERIT Corporation Information
10.7.2 GEBERIT Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 GEBERIT Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 GEBERIT Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.7.5 GEBERIT Recent Development
10.8 Toshiba
10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Toshiba Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Toshiba Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.9 Roca
10.9.1 Roca Corporation Information
10.9.2 Roca Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Roca Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Roca Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.9.5 Roca Recent Development
10.10 PRESSALIT SEATS
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PRESSALIT SEATS Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PRESSALIT SEATS Recent Development
10.11 HUIDA
10.11.1 HUIDA Corporation Information
10.11.2 HUIDA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HUIDA Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HUIDA Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.11.5 HUIDA Recent Development
10.12 HARO
10.12.1 HARO Corporation Information
10.12.2 HARO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 HARO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 HARO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.12.5 HARO Recent Development
10.13 MKW
10.13.1 MKW Corporation Information
10.13.2 MKW Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 MKW Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 MKW Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.13.5 MKW Recent Development
10.14 R&T
10.14.1 R&T Corporation Information
10.14.2 R&T Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 R&T Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 R&T Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.14.5 R&T Recent Development
10.15 WDI
10.15.1 WDI Corporation Information
10.15.2 WDI Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 WDI Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 WDI Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.15.5 WDI Recent Development
10.16 MEITU
10.16.1 MEITU Corporation Information
10.16.2 MEITU Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 MEITU Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 MEITU Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.16.5 MEITU Recent Development
10.17 JOMOO
10.17.1 JOMOO Corporation Information
10.17.2 JOMOO Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 JOMOO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 JOMOO Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.17.5 JOMOO Recent Development
10.18 Aosman
10.18.1 Aosman Corporation Information
10.18.2 Aosman Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Aosman Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Aosman Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.18.5 Aosman Recent Development
10.19 Bellma
10.19.1 Bellma Corporation Information
10.19.2 Bellma Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Bellma Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Bellma Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.19.5 Bellma Recent Development
10.20 ESTTETR
10.20.1 ESTTETR Corporation Information
10.20.2 ESTTETR Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 ESTTETR Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 ESTTETR Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.20.5 ESTTETR Recent Development
10.21 POLOMINSA
10.21.1 POLOMINSA Corporation Information
10.21.2 POLOMINSA Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 POLOMINSA Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 POLOMINSA Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.21.5 POLOMINSA Recent Development
10.22 Runner SANITARY WARE
10.22.1 Runner SANITARY WARE Corporation Information
10.22.2 Runner SANITARY WARE Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Runner SANITARY WARE Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Runner SANITARY WARE Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.22.5 Runner SANITARY WARE Recent Development
10.23 BQM
10.23.1 BQM Corporation Information
10.23.2 BQM Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 BQM Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 BQM Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.23.5 BQM Recent Development
10.24 BST
10.24.1 BST Corporation Information
10.24.2 BST Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 BST Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 BST Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.24.5 BST Recent Development
10.25 Fluidmaster
10.25.1 Fluidmaster Corporation Information
10.25.2 Fluidmaster Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Fluidmaster Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Fluidmaster Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.25.5 Fluidmaster Recent Development
10.26 Haichen
10.26.1 Haichen Corporation Information
10.26.2 Haichen Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Haichen Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Haichen Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.26.5 Haichen Recent Development
10.27 Hung Anh
10.27.1 Hung Anh Corporation Information
10.27.2 Hung Anh Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Hung Anh Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Hung Anh Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.27.5 Hung Anh Recent Development
10.28 Meige
10.28.1 Meige Corporation Information
10.28.2 Meige Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Meige Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Meige Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.28.5 Meige Recent Development
10.29 Siamp
10.29.1 Siamp Corporation Information
10.29.2 Siamp Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Siamp Toilet and Toilet Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Siamp Toilet and Toilet Accessories Products Offered
10.29.5 Siamp Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Distributors
12.3 Toilet and Toilet Accessories Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3087931/global-toilet-and-toilet-accessories-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”