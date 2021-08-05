Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a food prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness. Tofu is made up of three ingredients: soybeans, water, and a coagulant—usually nigari (magnesium chloride) or gypsum (calcium sulfate). Global Tofu key players include Pulmuone, Sagamiya Foods, CJ CheilJedang, Zuming Bean Products, House Foods America Corporation, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 30%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share nearly 20 percent.In terms of product, Firm Tofu is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of distribution channel, the largest distribution channel is Dealer/Retailer, followed by Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Direct Selling, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tofu in United States, including the following market information: United States Tofu Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tofu Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton) United States top five Tofu companies in 2020 (%) The global Tofu market size is expected to growth from US$ 2244 million in 2020 to US$ 4628 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3441513/united-states-tofu-market

The United States Tofu market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tofu manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tofu Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton) United States Tofu Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Firm Tofu, Soft Tofu, Others United States Tofu Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton) United States Tofu Market Segment Percentages, By Distribution Channel, 2020 (%), Dealer/Retailer, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Direct Selling

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tofu revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tofu revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tofu sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Tofu sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Pulmuone, Sagamiya Foods, CJ CheilJedang, Zuming Bean Products, House Foods America Corporation, Morinaga Milk, Shanghai Tramy Green Food Group, Hangzhou Bean Food, Shenyang Fulai Food Industrial, Sunrise Soya Foods

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3441513/united-states-tofu-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Tofu market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Tofu market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Tofu markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Tofu market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Tofu market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Tofu market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0b660d5f91269f968136e21102a468bc,0,1,united-states-tofu-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.