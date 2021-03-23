Tissue Paper Market Regional Revenue, Growth and Trends Analysis 2021-2027 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Tissue Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tissue Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tissue Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tissue Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tissue Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tissue Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tissue Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tissue Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tissue Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tissue Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tissue Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tissue Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, APP (Sinar Mas Group), WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, ICT Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Paper

Kitchen & Hand Towels

Napkins

Facial tissues

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: At Home(AH)

Away from Home(AFH)

Parent Rolls



The Tissue Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tissue Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tissue Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tissue Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tissue Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tissue Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tissue Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tissue Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Toilet Paper

1.2.3 Kitchen & Hand Towels

1.2.4 Napkins

1.2.5 Facial tissues

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tissue Paper Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 At Home(AH)

1.3.3 Away from Home(AFH)

1.3.4 Parent Rolls

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Tissue Paper Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Tissue Paper Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Tissue Paper Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Tissue Paper Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tissue Paper Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Tissue Paper Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Tissue Paper Industry Trends

2.5.1 Tissue Paper Market Trends

2.5.2 Tissue Paper Market Drivers

2.5.3 Tissue Paper Market Challenges

2.5.4 Tissue Paper Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Tissue Paper Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tissue Paper Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Tissue Paper by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Tissue Paper Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Tissue Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tissue Paper as of 2020)

3.4 Global Tissue Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Tissue Paper Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tissue Paper Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Tissue Paper Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Tissue Paper Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Tissue Paper Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Tissue Paper Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tissue Paper Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Tissue Paper Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Tissue Paper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Tissue Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Tissue Paper Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Tissue Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Tissue Paper Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Tissue Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Tissue Paper Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Tissue Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Tissue Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Tissue Paper Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Tissue Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Tissue Paper Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Tissue Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Tissue Paper Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Tissue Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Tissue Paper Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Tissue Paper Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kimberly-Clark

11.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview

11.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.2 Essity (from SCA)

11.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Overview

11.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Essity (from SCA) Recent Developments

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.3.5 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.4 Georgia-Pacific

11.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Overview

11.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

11.5 Sofidel

11.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sofidel Overview

11.5.3 Sofidel Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sofidel Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.5.5 Sofidel Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sofidel Recent Developments

11.6 Empresas CMPC

11.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

11.6.2 Empresas CMPC Overview

11.6.3 Empresas CMPC Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Empresas CMPC Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.6.5 Empresas CMPC Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Empresas CMPC Recent Developments

11.7 Hengan International

11.7.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hengan International Overview

11.7.3 Hengan International Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Hengan International Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.7.5 Hengan International Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hengan International Recent Developments

11.8 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

11.8.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

11.8.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Overview

11.8.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.8.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Developments

11.9 WEPA

11.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

11.9.2 WEPA Overview

11.9.3 WEPA Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 WEPA Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.9.5 WEPA Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 WEPA Recent Developments

11.10 Metsa Group

11.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Metsa Group Overview

11.10.3 Metsa Group Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Metsa Group Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.10.5 Metsa Group Tissue Paper SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Metsa Group Recent Developments

11.11 Kruger

11.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kruger Overview

11.11.3 Kruger Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Kruger Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.11.5 Kruger Recent Developments

11.12 Cascades

11.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information

11.12.2 Cascades Overview

11.12.3 Cascades Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Cascades Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.12.5 Cascades Recent Developments

11.13 C & S

11.13.1 C & S Corporation Information

11.13.2 C & S Overview

11.13.3 C & S Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 C & S Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.13.5 C & S Recent Developments

11.14 ICT Group

11.14.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 ICT Group Overview

11.14.3 ICT Group Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 ICT Group Tissue Paper Products and Services

11.14.5 ICT Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Tissue Paper Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Tissue Paper Production Mode & Process

12.4 Tissue Paper Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Tissue Paper Sales Channels

12.4.2 Tissue Paper Distributors

12.5 Tissue Paper Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”