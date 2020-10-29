Tissue and Hygiene Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2026 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Tissue and Hygiene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tissue and Hygiene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tissue and Hygiene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tissue and Hygiene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tissue and Hygiene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tissue and Hygiene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tissue and Hygiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tissue and Hygiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tissue and Hygiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tissue and Hygiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tissue and Hygiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tissue and Hygiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, Asia Pulp & Paper, WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, Asaleo Care, ICT Group, KP Tissue, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oji Holdings, Clearwater Paper, Seventh Generation

Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Napkins

Facial Tissues

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce



The Tissue and Hygiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tissue and Hygiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tissue and Hygiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tissue and Hygiene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tissue and Hygiene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tissue and Hygiene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tissue and Hygiene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tissue and Hygiene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tissue and Hygiene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tissue and Hygiene

1.2 Tissue and Hygiene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Toilet Paper

1.2.3 Paper Towels

1.2.4 Napkins

1.2.5 Facial Tissues

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Tissue and Hygiene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tissue and Hygiene Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.3 Drugstores

1.3.4 Supermarkets

1.3.5 Convenience Stores

1.3.6 E-commerce

1.4 Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Tissue and Hygiene Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tissue and Hygiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Tissue and Hygiene Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tissue and Hygiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tissue and Hygiene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Tissue and Hygiene Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Tissue and Hygiene Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Tissue and Hygiene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Tissue and Hygiene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Tissue and Hygiene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Tissue and Hygiene Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue and Hygiene Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Tissue and Hygiene Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Tissue and Hygiene Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Tissue and Hygiene Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Tissue and Hygiene Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Tissue and Hygiene Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tissue and Hygiene Business

6.1 Kimberly-Clark

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Products Offered

6.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

6.2 Essity (from SCA)

6.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Products Offered

6.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Development

6.3 Procter & Gamble

6.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.3.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Procter & Gamble Products Offered

6.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

6.4 Georgia-Pacific

6.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Products Offered

6.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

6.5 Sofidel

6.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sofidel Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Sofidel Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sofidel Products Offered

6.5.5 Sofidel Recent Development

6.6 Empresas CMPC

6.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Empresas CMPC Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Empresas CMPC Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Empresas CMPC Products Offered

6.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Development

6.7 Hengan International

6.6.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hengan International Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Hengan International Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hengan International Products Offered

6.7.5 Hengan International Recent Development

6.8 Asia Pulp & Paper

6.8.1 Asia Pulp & Paper Corporation Information

6.8.2 Asia Pulp & Paper Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Asia Pulp & Paper Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Asia Pulp & Paper Products Offered

6.8.5 Asia Pulp & Paper Recent Development

6.9 WEPA

6.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

6.9.2 WEPA Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 WEPA Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 WEPA Products Offered

6.9.5 WEPA Recent Development

6.10 Metsa Group

6.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Metsa Group Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Metsa Group Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Metsa Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Development

6.11 Kruger

6.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kruger Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Kruger Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Kruger Products Offered

6.11.5 Kruger Recent Development

6.12 Cascades

6.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cascades Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Cascades Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Cascades Products Offered

6.12.5 Cascades Recent Development

6.13 C & S

6.13.1 C & S Corporation Information

6.13.2 C & S Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 C & S Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 C & S Products Offered

6.13.5 C & S Recent Development

6.14 Asaleo Care

6.14.1 Asaleo Care Corporation Information

6.14.2 Asaleo Care Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Asaleo Care Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Asaleo Care Products Offered

6.14.5 Asaleo Care Recent Development

6.15 ICT Group

6.15.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 ICT Group Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 ICT Group Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 ICT Group Products Offered

6.15.5 ICT Group Recent Development

6.16 KP Tissue

6.16.1 KP Tissue Corporation Information

6.16.2 KP Tissue Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 KP Tissue Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 KP Tissue Products Offered

6.16.5 KP Tissue Recent Development

6.17 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

6.17.1 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Corporation Information

6.17.2 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Products Offered

6.17.5 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Recent Development

6.18 Oji Holdings

6.18.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Information

6.18.2 Oji Holdings Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Oji Holdings Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Oji Holdings Products Offered

6.18.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development

6.19 Clearwater Paper

6.19.1 Clearwater Paper Corporation Information

6.19.2 Clearwater Paper Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Clearwater Paper Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Clearwater Paper Products Offered

6.19.5 Clearwater Paper Recent Development

6.20 Seventh Generation

6.20.1 Seventh Generation Corporation Information

6.20.2 Seventh Generation Tissue and Hygiene Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Seventh Generation Tissue and Hygiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Seventh Generation Products Offered

6.20.5 Seventh Generation Recent Development

7 Tissue and Hygiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Tissue and Hygiene Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tissue and Hygiene

7.4 Tissue and Hygiene Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Tissue and Hygiene Distributors List

8.3 Tissue and Hygiene Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue and Hygiene by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Tissue and Hygiene Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue and Hygiene by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Tissue and Hygiene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue and Hygiene by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

