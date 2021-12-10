Tires to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)|Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear

Complete study of the global Tires market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Tires industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Tires production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Tires market include _, Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental, Sumitomo Rubber Group, Pirelli, Yokohama Rubber, Hankook, Cooper, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire &Rubber, Apollo Tyres, MRF, NOKIAN, Cheng Shin Tire, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Triangle Tire, Linglong Tire, Aeolus Tire, Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin), Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd., Guizhou Tire, Qingdao Double Star, Xingyuan, Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd, Giti Tire, Shengtai Group, Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd
The report has classified the global Tires industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Tires manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Tires industry.
Global Tires Market Segment By Type:
Radial Tires, Bias Tires
Limousine, Truck, Motocycle, Airplane, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Tires industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Tires market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tires industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Tires market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Tires market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tires market?
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tires
1.2 Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Radial Tires
1.2.3 Bias Tires
1.3 Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Limousine
1.3.3 Truck
1.3.4 Motocycle
1.3.5 Airplane
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Southeast Asia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 Latin America Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Production
3.4.1 North America Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Production
3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Production
3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Southeast Asia Production
3.7.1 Southeast Asia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Southeast Asia Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 Latin America Production
3.8.1 Latin America Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 Latin America Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Production
3.9.1 India Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Michelin
7.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information
7.1.2 Michelin Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Michelin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Michelin Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Michelin Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Bridgestone
7.2.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information
7.2.2 Bridgestone Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Bridgestone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Bridgestone Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Bridgestone Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Goodyear
7.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information
7.3.2 Goodyear Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Goodyear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Goodyear Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Goodyear Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Continental
7.4.1 Continental Corporation Information
7.4.2 Continental Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Continental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Continental Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Sumitomo Rubber Group
7.5.1 Sumitomo Rubber Group Corporation Information
7.5.2 Sumitomo Rubber Group Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Sumitomo Rubber Group Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Sumitomo Rubber Group Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Sumitomo Rubber Group Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Pirelli
7.6.1 Pirelli Corporation Information
7.6.2 Pirelli Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Pirelli Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Pirelli Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Pirelli Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 Yokohama Rubber
7.7.1 Yokohama Rubber Corporation Information
7.7.2 Yokohama Rubber Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Yokohama Rubber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Yokohama Rubber Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Yokohama Rubber Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Hankook
7.8.1 Hankook Corporation Information
7.8.2 Hankook Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Hankook Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Hankook Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Hankook Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Cooper
7.9.1 Cooper Corporation Information
7.9.2 Cooper Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Cooper Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Cooper Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Cooper Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 Kumho Tire
7.10.1 Kumho Tire Corporation Information
7.10.2 Kumho Tire Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Kumho Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Kumho Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Kumho Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 Toyo Tire &Rubber
7.11.1 Toyo Tire &Rubber Corporation Information
7.11.2 Toyo Tire &Rubber Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Toyo Tire &Rubber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Toyo Tire &Rubber Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Toyo Tire &Rubber Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 Apollo Tyres
7.12.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information
7.12.2 Apollo Tyres Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Apollo Tyres Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Apollo Tyres Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 MRF
7.13.1 MRF Corporation Information
7.13.2 MRF Product Portfolio
7.13.3 MRF Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 MRF Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 MRF Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 NOKIAN
7.14.1 NOKIAN Corporation Information
7.14.2 NOKIAN Product Portfolio
7.14.3 NOKIAN Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 NOKIAN Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 NOKIAN Recent Developments/Updates
7.15 Cheng Shin Tire
7.15.1 Cheng Shin Tire Corporation Information
7.15.2 Cheng Shin Tire Product Portfolio
7.15.3 Cheng Shin Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 Cheng Shin Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 Cheng Shin Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.16 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber
7.16.1 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information
7.16.2 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Recent Developments/Updates
7.17 Triangle Tire
7.17.1 Triangle Tire Corporation Information
7.17.2 Triangle Tire Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Triangle Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Triangle Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Triangle Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.18 Linglong Tire
7.18.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information
7.18.2 Linglong Tire Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Linglong Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Linglong Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Linglong Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.19 Aeolus Tire
7.19.1 Aeolus Tire Corporation Information
7.19.2 Aeolus Tire Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Aeolus Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Aeolus Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Aeolus Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.20 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin)
7.20.1 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin) Corporation Information
7.20.2 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin) Product Portfolio
7.20.3 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin) Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin) Recent Developments/Updates
7.21 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd.
7.21.1 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd. Corporation Information
7.21.2 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd. Product Portfolio
7.21.3 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd. Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.21.4 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served
7.21.5 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates
7.22 Guizhou Tire
7.22.1 Guizhou Tire Corporation Information
7.22.2 Guizhou Tire Product Portfolio
7.22.3 Guizhou Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.22.4 Guizhou Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.22.5 Guizhou Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.23 Qingdao Double Star
7.23.1 Qingdao Double Star Corporation Information
7.23.2 Qingdao Double Star Product Portfolio
7.23.3 Qingdao Double Star Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.23.4 Qingdao Double Star Main Business and Markets Served
7.23.5 Qingdao Double Star Recent Developments/Updates
7.24 Xingyuan
7.24.1 Xingyuan Corporation Information
7.24.2 Xingyuan Product Portfolio
7.24.3 Xingyuan Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.24.4 Xingyuan Main Business and Markets Served
7.24.5 Xingyuan Recent Developments/Updates
7.25 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd
7.25.1 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd Corporation Information
7.25.2 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd Product Portfolio
7.25.3 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.25.4 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served
7.25.5 Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates
7.26 Giti Tire
7.26.1 Giti Tire Corporation Information
7.26.2 Giti Tire Product Portfolio
7.26.3 Giti Tire Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.26.4 Giti Tire Main Business and Markets Served
7.26.5 Giti Tire Recent Developments/Updates
7.27 Shengtai Group
7.27.1 Shengtai Group Corporation Information
7.27.2 Shengtai Group Product Portfolio
7.27.3 Shengtai Group Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.27.4 Shengtai Group Main Business and Markets Served
7.27.5 Shengtai Group Recent Developments/Updates
7.28 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd
7.28.1 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd Corporation Information
7.28.2 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd Product Portfolio
7.28.3 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.28.4 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served
7.28.5 Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tires
8.4 Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Distributors List
9.3 Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Industry Trends
10.2 Growth Drivers
10.3 Market Challenges
10.4 Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Southeast Asia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 Latin America Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tires
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
