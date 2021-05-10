Tire Material Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Lanxess, Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Tire Material market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Tire Material market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Tire Material market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Tire Material market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tire Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tire Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tire Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tire Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tire Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tire Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lanxess, Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Sinopec, Kurarey, JSR Corporation, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Nynas AB, Petrochina, Exxonmobil, Sibur, Ralson Goodluck Carbon, Longxing Chemical, Phillips 66 Company, U.S. Zinc, Horsehead Corporation, Umicore SA, SRF Limited, PPG Industries

The Tire Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tire Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tire Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tire Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tire Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tire Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tire Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tire Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tire Material Market Overview

1.1 Tire Material Product Scope

1.2 Tire Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tire Material Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Elastomers

1.2.3 Reinforcing Fillers

1.2.4 Plasticizers

1.2.5 Chemicals

1.2.6 Metal Reinforcements

1.2.7 Textile Reinforcements

1.3 Tire Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tire Material Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Tire Material Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Tire Material Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tire Material Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Tire Material Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Tire Material Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Tire Material Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tire Material Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Tire Material Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tire Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Tire Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Tire Material Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Tire Material Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tire Material Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Tire Material Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tire Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tire Material as of 2020)

3.4 Global Tire Material Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Tire Material Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Tire Material Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tire Material Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tire Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Tire Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tire Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tire Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Tire Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Tire Material Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tire Material Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Tire Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Tire Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tire Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Tire Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tire Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tire Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Tire Material Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Tire Material Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Tire Material Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Tire Material Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Tire Material Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Tire Material Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Tire Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Tire Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Tire Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tire Material Business

12.1 Lanxess

12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.1.3 Lanxess Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lanxess Tire Material Products Offered

12.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.2 Cabot Corporation

12.2.1 Cabot Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cabot Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Cabot Corporation Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cabot Corporation Tire Material Products Offered

12.2.5 Cabot Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited

12.3.1 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Business Overview

12.3.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Material Products Offered

12.3.5 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Recent Development

12.4 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

12.4.1 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Business Overview

12.4.3 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Tire Material Products Offered

12.4.5 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Recent Development

12.5 Sinopec

12.5.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinopec Business Overview

12.5.3 Sinopec Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sinopec Tire Material Products Offered

12.5.5 Sinopec Recent Development

12.6 Kurarey

12.6.1 Kurarey Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kurarey Business Overview

12.6.3 Kurarey Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kurarey Tire Material Products Offered

12.6.5 Kurarey Recent Development

12.7 JSR Corporation

12.7.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 JSR Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 JSR Corporation Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JSR Corporation Tire Material Products Offered

12.7.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

12.8.1 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) Business Overview

12.8.3 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) Tire Material Products Offered

12.8.5 Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) Recent Development

12.9 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

12.9.1 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Business Overview

12.9.3 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Tire Material Products Offered

12.9.5 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Recent Development

12.10 Royal Dutch Shell

12.10.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Royal Dutch Shell Business Overview

12.10.3 Royal Dutch Shell Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Royal Dutch Shell Tire Material Products Offered

12.10.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

12.11 Chevron Corporation

12.11.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chevron Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Chevron Corporation Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chevron Corporation Tire Material Products Offered

12.11.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Nynas AB

12.12.1 Nynas AB Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nynas AB Business Overview

12.12.3 Nynas AB Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nynas AB Tire Material Products Offered

12.12.5 Nynas AB Recent Development

12.13 Petrochina

12.13.1 Petrochina Corporation Information

12.13.2 Petrochina Business Overview

12.13.3 Petrochina Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Petrochina Tire Material Products Offered

12.13.5 Petrochina Recent Development

12.14 Exxonmobil

12.14.1 Exxonmobil Corporation Information

12.14.2 Exxonmobil Business Overview

12.14.3 Exxonmobil Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Exxonmobil Tire Material Products Offered

12.14.5 Exxonmobil Recent Development

12.15 Sibur

12.15.1 Sibur Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sibur Business Overview

12.15.3 Sibur Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sibur Tire Material Products Offered

12.15.5 Sibur Recent Development

12.16 Ralson Goodluck Carbon

12.16.1 Ralson Goodluck Carbon Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ralson Goodluck Carbon Business Overview

12.16.3 Ralson Goodluck Carbon Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ralson Goodluck Carbon Tire Material Products Offered

12.16.5 Ralson Goodluck Carbon Recent Development

12.17 Longxing Chemical

12.17.1 Longxing Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Longxing Chemical Business Overview

12.17.3 Longxing Chemical Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Longxing Chemical Tire Material Products Offered

12.17.5 Longxing Chemical Recent Development

12.18 Phillips 66 Company

12.18.1 Phillips 66 Company Corporation Information

12.18.2 Phillips 66 Company Business Overview

12.18.3 Phillips 66 Company Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Phillips 66 Company Tire Material Products Offered

12.18.5 Phillips 66 Company Recent Development

12.19 U.S. Zinc

12.19.1 U.S. Zinc Corporation Information

12.19.2 U.S. Zinc Business Overview

12.19.3 U.S. Zinc Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 U.S. Zinc Tire Material Products Offered

12.19.5 U.S. Zinc Recent Development

12.20 Horsehead Corporation

12.20.1 Horsehead Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Horsehead Corporation Business Overview

12.20.3 Horsehead Corporation Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Horsehead Corporation Tire Material Products Offered

12.20.5 Horsehead Corporation Recent Development

12.21 Umicore SA

12.21.1 Umicore SA Corporation Information

12.21.2 Umicore SA Business Overview

12.21.3 Umicore SA Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Umicore SA Tire Material Products Offered

12.21.5 Umicore SA Recent Development

12.22 SRF Limited

12.22.1 SRF Limited Corporation Information

12.22.2 SRF Limited Business Overview

12.22.3 SRF Limited Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SRF Limited Tire Material Products Offered

12.22.5 SRF Limited Recent Development

12.23 PPG Industries

12.23.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.23.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.23.3 PPG Industries Tire Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 PPG Industries Tire Material Products Offered

12.23.5 PPG Industries Recent Development 13 Tire Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Tire Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tire Material

13.4 Tire Material Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Tire Material Distributors List

14.3 Tire Material Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Tire Material Market Trends

15.2 Tire Material Drivers

15.3 Tire Material Market Challenges

15.4 Tire Material Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”