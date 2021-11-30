Tire Cords Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Kolon Industries, Oriental Industries, Toray Hybrid Cord

“

The report titled Global Tire Cords Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tire Cords market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tire Cords market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tire Cords market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tire Cords market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tire Cords report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tire Cords report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tire Cords market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tire Cords market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tire Cords market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tire Cords market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tire Cords market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kolon Industries, Oriental Industries, Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc, Bekaert, Century Enka Limited, Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd, Hyosung Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Xingda International, Kordarna Plus A.s, Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As, SRF Limited, Teijin Limited

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Tire Cord

Hybrid Tire Cord



Market Segmentation by Application:

Radial Tires for Passenger Cars

Premium Tires



The Tire Cords Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tire Cords market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tire Cords market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Tire Cords Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tire Cords

1.2 Tire Cords Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tire Cords Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyester Tire Cord

1.2.3 Hybrid Tire Cord

1.3 Tire Cords Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tire Cords Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Radial Tires for Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Premium Tires

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Tire Cords Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tire Cords Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Tire Cords Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Tire Cords Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Tire Cords Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Tire Cords Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Tire Cords Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tire Cords Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tire Cords Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Tire Cords Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Tire Cords Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Tire Cords Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Tire Cords Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Tire Cords Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Tire Cords Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Tire Cords Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tire Cords Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Tire Cords Production

3.4.1 North America Tire Cords Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Tire Cords Production

3.5.1 Europe Tire Cords Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Tire Cords Production

3.6.1 China Tire Cords Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Tire Cords Production

3.7.1 Japan Tire Cords Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Tire Cords Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Tire Cords Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Tire Cords Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Tire Cords Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tire Cords Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tire Cords Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Tire Cords Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Tire Cords Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tire Cords Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tire Cords Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tire Cords Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Tire Cords Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Tire Cords Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kolon Industries

7.1.1 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kolon Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kolon Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Oriental Industries

7.2.1 Oriental Industries Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.2.2 Oriental Industries Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Oriental Industries Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Oriental Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Oriental Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc

7.3.1 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bekaert

7.4.1 Bekaert Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bekaert Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bekaert Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Bekaert Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bekaert Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Century Enka Limited

7.5.1 Century Enka Limited Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.5.2 Century Enka Limited Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Century Enka Limited Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Century Enka Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Century Enka Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg

7.6.1 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd

7.7.1 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hyosung Corporation

7.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyosung Corporation Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hyosung Corporation Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hyosung Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hyosung Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

7.9.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.9.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xingda International

7.10.1 Xingda International Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xingda International Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xingda International Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xingda International Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xingda International Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kordarna Plus A.s

7.11.1 Kordarna Plus A.s Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kordarna Plus A.s Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kordarna Plus A.s Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kordarna Plus A.s Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kordarna Plus A.s Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As

7.12.1 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SRF Limited

7.13.1 SRF Limited Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.13.2 SRF Limited Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SRF Limited Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 SRF Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SRF Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Teijin Limited

7.14.1 Teijin Limited Tire Cords Corporation Information

7.14.2 Teijin Limited Tire Cords Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Teijin Limited Tire Cords Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Teijin Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Teijin Limited Recent Developments/Updates

8 Tire Cords Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tire Cords Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tire Cords

8.4 Tire Cords Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Tire Cords Distributors List

9.3 Tire Cords Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Tire Cords Industry Trends

10.2 Tire Cords Growth Drivers

10.3 Tire Cords Market Challenges

10.4 Tire Cords Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tire Cords by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Tire Cords Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Tire Cords Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Tire Cords Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Tire Cords Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tire Cords

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Tire Cords by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Tire Cords by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Tire Cords by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Tire Cords by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tire Cords by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tire Cords by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Tire Cords by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Tire Cords by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

