Tire Cords Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Kolon Industries, Oriental Industries, Toray Hybrid Cord

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Tire Cords Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tire Cords market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tire Cords report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tire Cords report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tire Cords market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tire Cords market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tire Cords market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tire Cords market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tire Cords market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tire Cords Market Research Report: Kolon Industries, Oriental Industries, Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc, Bekaert, Century Enka Limited, Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd, Hyosung Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Xingda International, Kordarna Plus A.s, Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As, SRF Limited, Teijin Limited

Tire Cords Market Types: Polyester Tire Cord

Hybrid Tire Cord



Tire Cords Market Applications: Radial Tires for Passenger Cars

Premium Tires



The Tire Cords Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tire Cords market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tire Cords market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tire Cords market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tire Cords industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tire Cords market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tire Cords market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tire Cords market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tire Cords Market Overview

1.1 Tire Cords Product Overview

1.2 Tire Cords Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester Tire Cord

1.2.2 Hybrid Tire Cord

1.3 Global Tire Cords Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Tire Cords Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Tire Cords Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Tire Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Tire Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Tire Cords Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Tire Cords Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Tire Cords Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Tire Cords Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Tire Cords Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Tire Cords Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tire Cords Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tire Cords Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tire Cords as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tire Cords Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Tire Cords Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Tire Cords Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Tire Cords Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Tire Cords Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Tire Cords Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Tire Cords Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Tire Cords Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Tire Cords by Application

4.1 Tire Cords Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Radial Tires for Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Premium Tires

4.2 Global Tire Cords Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Tire Cords Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tire Cords Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Tire Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Tire Cords Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Tire Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Tire Cords by Country

5.1 North America Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Tire Cords by Country

6.1 Europe Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Cords Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Tire Cords by Country

8.1 Latin America Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tire Cords Business

10.1 Kolon Industries

10.1.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kolon Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Products Offered

10.1.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

10.2 Oriental Industries

10.2.1 Oriental Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Oriental Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Oriental Industries Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kolon Industries Tire Cords Products Offered

10.2.5 Oriental Industries Recent Development

10.3 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc

10.3.1 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Tire Cords Products Offered

10.3.5 Toray Hybrid Cord, Inc Recent Development

10.4 Bekaert

10.4.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bekaert Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bekaert Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bekaert Tire Cords Products Offered

10.4.5 Bekaert Recent Development

10.5 Century Enka Limited

10.5.1 Century Enka Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Century Enka Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Century Enka Limited Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Century Enka Limited Tire Cords Products Offered

10.5.5 Century Enka Limited Recent Development

10.6 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg

10.6.1 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Tire Cords Products Offered

10.6.5 Cordenka GmbH and Co Kg Recent Development

10.7 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd

10.7.1 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Tire Cords Products Offered

10.7.5 Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Hyosung Corporation

10.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hyosung Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hyosung Corporation Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hyosung Corporation Tire Cords Products Offered

10.8.5 Hyosung Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

10.9.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Tire Cords Products Offered

10.9.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recent Development

10.10 Xingda International

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Tire Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Xingda International Tire Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Xingda International Recent Development

10.11 Kordarna Plus A.s

10.11.1 Kordarna Plus A.s Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kordarna Plus A.s Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kordarna Plus A.s Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kordarna Plus A.s Tire Cords Products Offered

10.11.5 Kordarna Plus A.s Recent Development

10.12 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As

10.12.1 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Tire Cords Products Offered

10.12.5 Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik Ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret As Recent Development

10.13 SRF Limited

10.13.1 SRF Limited Corporation Information

10.13.2 SRF Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SRF Limited Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SRF Limited Tire Cords Products Offered

10.13.5 SRF Limited Recent Development

10.14 Teijin Limited

10.14.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Teijin Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Teijin Limited Tire Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Teijin Limited Tire Cords Products Offered

10.14.5 Teijin Limited Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Tire Cords Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Tire Cords Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Tire Cords Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Tire Cords Distributors

12.3 Tire Cords Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

