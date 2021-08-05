Tire is one of the most complex engineered products requiring a range of raw materials such as natural rubber, artificial rubber, carbon black, cord fabric, steel and different chemicals. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements. Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics main players are Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Junma, Shenma, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics in United States, including the following market information: United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics companies in 2020 (%) The global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market size is expected to growth from US$ 5258 million in 2020 to US$ 6165.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics, Others United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Bias Tire, Radial Tire (semi-steel)

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd, Performance Fibers, Firestone, Maduratex, Kordarna Plus A.S., Teijin, Milliken & Company, Far Eastern Group, Century Enka, Cordenka, Junma, Shenma, Jinlun Group, Haiyang Chemical, Xiangyu, Shifeng, Tianheng, Taiji, Dongping Jinma, Hailide, Helon Polytex, Bestory, Unifull, Jiayuan, Dikai, Ruiqi, Hesheng

