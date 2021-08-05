Tire changers are machine used to help tire technicians dismount and mount tires with automobile wheels. After the wheel and tire assembly are removed from the automobile, the tire changer has all the components necessary to remove and replace the tire from the wheel. Different tire changers allow technicians to replace tires on automobiles, motorcycles and heavy-duty trucks. New tire and wheel technology has improved certain tire changers to be able to change a low profile tire or a run-flat tire. Global Tire Changers key players include Worldbright, DALI, Corghi, SNAP-ON, Bosch, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Germany, and Italy, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, 15-24 inch is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Truck Tire Changer, followed by Car Tire Changer, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Changers in United States, including the following market information: United States Tire Changers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tire Changers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Tire Changers companies in 2020 (%) The global Tire Changers market size is expected to growth from US$ 457 million in 2020 to US$ 606 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tire Changers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tire Changers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tire Changers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Tire Changers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Under 15 inch, 15-24 inch, Above 24 inch United States Tire Changers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Tire Changers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Car Tire Changer, Truck Tire Changer, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tire Changers revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tire Changers revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tire Changers sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Tire Changers sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bosch, Twinbusch, Hofmann, SNAP-ON, Hunter, Bendpark, Johnbean, Hennessy Industries, Ravaglioli, SICE, Corghi, Giuliano, Fasep, SICAM, Mondolfo Ferro (Nexion), DALI, Worldbright, BEST, Coseng, Xuanbao, UNITE, Taida, GRONH, Trainsway, BSDJX, Sifang

