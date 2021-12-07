Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG

“

The report titled Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG, PMD Technologies, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Infineon, Panasonic, TDK Corporation, Silicon Integrated, OPNOUS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct ToF Sensors

Indirect ToF Sensors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mobile Handsets

Industrial Automation

Security and Surveillance

Automotive

Others



The Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors

1.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Direct ToF Sensors

1.2.3 Indirect ToF Sensors

1.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mobile Handsets

1.3.3 Industrial Automation

1.3.4 Security and Surveillance

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production

3.6.1 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production

3.7.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 STMicroelectronics

7.1.1 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.1.2 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ams AG

7.3.1 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ams AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ams AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PMD Technologies

7.4.1 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.4.2 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PMD Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PMD Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Melexis

7.6.1 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Melexis Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Melexis Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Infineon

7.7.1 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.7.2 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TDK Corporation

7.9.1 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.9.2 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TDK Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TDK Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Silicon Integrated

7.10.1 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Silicon Integrated Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Silicon Integrated Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OPNOUS

7.11.1 OPNOUS Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Corporation Information

7.11.2 OPNOUS Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OPNOUS Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OPNOUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OPNOUS Recent Developments/Updates

8 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors

8.4 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Distributors List

9.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry Trends

10.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Growth Drivers

10.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Challenges

10.4 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”