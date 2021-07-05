Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027| STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG, PMD Technologies

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Research Report: STMicroelectronics, Sony, Ams AG, PMD Technologies, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Infineon, Panasonic, TDK Corporation, Silicon Integrated, OPNOUS

Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segmentation by Product: Direct ToF Sensors, Indirect ToF Sensors

Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segmentation by Application: Mobile Handsets, Industrial Automation, Security and Surveillance, Automotive

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Direct ToF Sensors

1.2.3 Indirect ToF Sensors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mobile Handsets

1.3.3 Industrial Automation

1.3.4 Security and Surveillance

1.3.5 Automotive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 STMicroelectronics

12.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.2 Sony

12.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sony Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Sony Recent Development

12.3 Ams AG

12.3.1 Ams AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ams AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ams AG Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 Ams AG Recent Development

12.4 PMD Technologies

12.4.1 PMD Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 PMD Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PMD Technologies Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 PMD Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Melexis

12.6.1 Melexis Corporation Information

12.6.2 Melexis Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Melexis Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Melexis Recent Development

12.7 Infineon

12.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Infineon Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Panasonic Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.9 TDK Corporation

12.9.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 TDK Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TDK Corporation Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Silicon Integrated

12.10.1 Silicon Integrated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Silicon Integrated Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Silicon Integrated Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 Silicon Integrated Recent Development

12.11 STMicroelectronics

12.11.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 STMicroelectronics Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.11.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry Trends

13.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Drivers

13.3 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Challenges

13.4 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Time of Flight (ToF) Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

