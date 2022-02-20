Tiles Parquet Floors Market 2022 Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2028

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a comprehensive and one of the most accurate research studies on the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. It sheds light on market competition, segmentation, regional growth, and dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It provides validated and revalidated market figures, which include market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, gross margin, production, and consumption. It offers absolute dollar opportunity analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and PESTLE analysis to give a complete understanding of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. It is prepared with the use of top primary and secondary research techniques and tools.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Research Report: ALBERTO MAZZONETTO, Antique-Parquet, BASSANO PARQUET, BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO, CADORIN GROUP, CHENE DE L EST, DRAKKAR BOIS, FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA, Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica, LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI, Old Wood, PAR-KY, Parchettificio Toscano, Plexwood, QC FLOORS, SURCO, TEKA Parquet

Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Segmentation by Product: Engineered, Solid

Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The regional analysis provided in the report helps to become familiar with growth opportunities available in different regions and countries across the world. It provides market share, consumption, production, revenue, and other studies of important geographical markets. The competitive analysis includes company profiling of leading players on the basis of recent developments, revenue, gross margin, and other key factors. The report gives useful recommendations for players to secure a strong position in the global Tiles Parquet Floors market. It comes out as a set of powerful guidelines to prepare for unforeseen challenges and ensure healthy growth in the global Tiles Parquet Floors market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the size and CAGR of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market?

2. Which are the leading segments of the global Tiles Parquet Floors market?

3. What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

4. What is the nature of competition in the global Tiles Parquet Floors market?

5. How will the global Tiles Parquet Floors market advance in the coming years?

6. What are the main strategies adopted in the global Tiles Parquet Floors market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tiles Parquet Floors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Engineered

1.2.3 Solid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Tiles Parquet Floors by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Tiles Parquet Floors Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Tiles Parquet Floors in 2021

3.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Tiles Parquet Floors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tiles Parquet Floors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO

11.1.1 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO Corporation Information

11.1.2 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO Overview

11.1.3 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 ALBERTO MAZZONETTO Recent Developments

11.2 Antique-Parquet

11.2.1 Antique-Parquet Corporation Information

11.2.2 Antique-Parquet Overview

11.2.3 Antique-Parquet Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Antique-Parquet Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Antique-Parquet Recent Developments

11.3 BASSANO PARQUET

11.3.1 BASSANO PARQUET Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASSANO PARQUET Overview

11.3.3 BASSANO PARQUET Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 BASSANO PARQUET Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 BASSANO PARQUET Recent Developments

11.4 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO

11.4.1 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO Corporation Information

11.4.2 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO Overview

11.4.3 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 BERTI PAVIMENTI LEGNO Recent Developments

11.5 CADORIN GROUP

11.5.1 CADORIN GROUP Corporation Information

11.5.2 CADORIN GROUP Overview

11.5.3 CADORIN GROUP Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 CADORIN GROUP Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 CADORIN GROUP Recent Developments

11.6 CHENE DE L EST

11.6.1 CHENE DE L EST Corporation Information

11.6.2 CHENE DE L EST Overview

11.6.3 CHENE DE L EST Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 CHENE DE L EST Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 CHENE DE L EST Recent Developments

11.7 DRAKKAR BOIS

11.7.1 DRAKKAR BOIS Corporation Information

11.7.2 DRAKKAR BOIS Overview

11.7.3 DRAKKAR BOIS Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 DRAKKAR BOIS Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 DRAKKAR BOIS Recent Developments

11.8 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA

11.8.1 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA Corporation Information

11.8.2 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA Overview

11.8.3 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 FOGLIE D’ORO BY LATIFOGLIA Recent Developments

11.9 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica

11.9.1 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica Corporation Information

11.9.2 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica Overview

11.9.3 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Granorte Revestimentos de Cortica Recent Developments

11.10 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI

11.10.1 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI Corporation Information

11.10.2 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI Overview

11.10.3 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 LEMMA PAVIMENTI ARTIGIANALI Recent Developments

11.11 Old Wood

11.11.1 Old Wood Corporation Information

11.11.2 Old Wood Overview

11.11.3 Old Wood Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Old Wood Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Old Wood Recent Developments

11.12 PAR-KY

11.12.1 PAR-KY Corporation Information

11.12.2 PAR-KY Overview

11.12.3 PAR-KY Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 PAR-KY Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 PAR-KY Recent Developments

11.13 Parchettificio Toscano

11.13.1 Parchettificio Toscano Corporation Information

11.13.2 Parchettificio Toscano Overview

11.13.3 Parchettificio Toscano Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Parchettificio Toscano Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Parchettificio Toscano Recent Developments

11.14 Plexwood

11.14.1 Plexwood Corporation Information

11.14.2 Plexwood Overview

11.14.3 Plexwood Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Plexwood Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Plexwood Recent Developments

11.15 QC FLOORS

11.15.1 QC FLOORS Corporation Information

11.15.2 QC FLOORS Overview

11.15.3 QC FLOORS Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 QC FLOORS Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 QC FLOORS Recent Developments

11.16 SURCO

11.16.1 SURCO Corporation Information

11.16.2 SURCO Overview

11.16.3 SURCO Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 SURCO Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 SURCO Recent Developments

11.17 TEKA Parquet

11.17.1 TEKA Parquet Corporation Information

11.17.2 TEKA Parquet Overview

11.17.3 TEKA Parquet Tiles Parquet Floors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 TEKA Parquet Tiles Parquet Floors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 TEKA Parquet Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Tiles Parquet Floors Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Tiles Parquet Floors Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Tiles Parquet Floors Production Mode & Process

12.4 Tiles Parquet Floors Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Tiles Parquet Floors Sales Channels

12.4.2 Tiles Parquet Floors Distributors

12.5 Tiles Parquet Floors Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Tiles Parquet Floors Industry Trends

13.2 Tiles Parquet Floors Market Drivers

13.3 Tiles Parquet Floors Market Challenges

13.4 Tiles Parquet Floors Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Tiles Parquet Floors Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

