Tilapiais the common name for nearly a hundred species of cichlid fish from the tilapiine cichlid tribe , Tilapia are mainly freshwater fish inhabiting shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes and less commonly found living in brackish water . Global Tilapia key players include China, Indonesia, Egypt, Brazil, Philippines, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Southeast Asia is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China, and India, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Tilapia is the largest segment, with a share nearly 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tilapia in United States, including the following market information: United States Tilapia Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tilapia Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tonne) United States top five Tilapia companies in 2020 (%) The global Tilapia market size is expected to growth from US$ 12380 million in 2020 to US$ 13990 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tilapia market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tilapia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tilapia Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tonne) United States Tilapia Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Tilapia, Tilapia Fillet United States Tilapia Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tonne) United States Tilapia Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Fresh, Freezing, Food Processing

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tilapia revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tilapia revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tilapia sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Tonne) Key companies Tilapia sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, China, Egypt, USA, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Viet Nam, Colombia, Ecuador, Myanmar, Malaysia, Uganda, Bangladesh

