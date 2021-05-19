TIG Welding Torch Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Tokin Corporation, SKS Welding systems, The Lincoln Electric Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global TIG Welding Torch Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global TIG Welding Torch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The TIG Welding Torch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the TIG Welding Torch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global TIG Welding Torch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global TIG Welding Torch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global TIG Welding Torch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global TIG Welding Torch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global TIG Welding Torch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global TIG Welding Torch Market Research Report: Tokin Corporation, SKS Welding systems, The Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc., EWM AG, Parweld Ltd, Panasonic Welding, Fronius International GmbH, Miller Electric, TBi Industries GmbH, Uniarc Limited, DINSE Inc, Sumig USA Corporation, Tregaskiss, Bernard, Tweco (ESAB)

TIG Welding Torch Market Types: Water Cooled

Air Cooled



TIG Welding Torch Market Applications: Automotive and Transportation

General Fabrication

Shipyards

Other



The TIG Welding Torch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global TIG Welding Torch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global TIG Welding Torch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the TIG Welding Torch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in TIG Welding Torch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global TIG Welding Torch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global TIG Welding Torch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global TIG Welding Torch market?

Table of Contents:

1 TIG Welding Torch Market Overview

1.1 TIG Welding Torch Product Overview

1.2 TIG Welding Torch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water Cooled

1.2.2 Air Cooled

1.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by TIG Welding Torch Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by TIG Welding Torch Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players TIG Welding Torch Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers TIG Welding Torch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 TIG Welding Torch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 TIG Welding Torch Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by TIG Welding Torch Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in TIG Welding Torch as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into TIG Welding Torch Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers TIG Welding Torch Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 TIG Welding Torch Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global TIG Welding Torch by Application

4.1 TIG Welding Torch Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.1.2 General Fabrication

4.1.3 Shipyards

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America TIG Welding Torch by Country

5.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe TIG Welding Torch by Country

6.1 Europe TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America TIG Welding Torch by Country

8.1 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa TIG Welding Torch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in TIG Welding Torch Business

10.1 Tokin Corporation

10.1.1 Tokin Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tokin Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tokin Corporation TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tokin Corporation TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.1.5 Tokin Corporation Recent Development

10.2 SKS Welding systems

10.2.1 SKS Welding systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 SKS Welding systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SKS Welding systems TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tokin Corporation TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.2.5 SKS Welding systems Recent Development

10.3 The Lincoln Electric Company

10.3.1 The Lincoln Electric Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 The Lincoln Electric Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 The Lincoln Electric Company TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 The Lincoln Electric Company TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.3.5 The Lincoln Electric Company Recent Development

10.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.4.1 Illinois Tool Works Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Illinois Tool Works Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Illinois Tool Works Inc. TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc. TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.4.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc. Recent Development

10.5 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc.

10.5.1 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.5.5 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 EWM AG

10.6.1 EWM AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 EWM AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 EWM AG TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 EWM AG TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.6.5 EWM AG Recent Development

10.7 Parweld Ltd

10.7.1 Parweld Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Parweld Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Parweld Ltd TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Parweld Ltd TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.7.5 Parweld Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic Welding

10.8.1 Panasonic Welding Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Welding Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Panasonic Welding TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Panasonic Welding TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Welding Recent Development

10.9 Fronius International GmbH

10.9.1 Fronius International GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fronius International GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fronius International GmbH TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fronius International GmbH TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.9.5 Fronius International GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Miller Electric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Miller Electric TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Miller Electric Recent Development

10.11 TBi Industries GmbH

10.11.1 TBi Industries GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 TBi Industries GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TBi Industries GmbH TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TBi Industries GmbH TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.11.5 TBi Industries GmbH Recent Development

10.12 Uniarc Limited

10.12.1 Uniarc Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Uniarc Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Uniarc Limited TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Uniarc Limited TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.12.5 Uniarc Limited Recent Development

10.13 DINSE Inc

10.13.1 DINSE Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 DINSE Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DINSE Inc TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DINSE Inc TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.13.5 DINSE Inc Recent Development

10.14 Sumig USA Corporation

10.14.1 Sumig USA Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sumig USA Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sumig USA Corporation TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sumig USA Corporation TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.14.5 Sumig USA Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Tregaskiss

10.15.1 Tregaskiss Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tregaskiss Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tregaskiss TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tregaskiss TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.15.5 Tregaskiss Recent Development

10.16 Bernard

10.16.1 Bernard Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bernard Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Bernard TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Bernard TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.16.5 Bernard Recent Development

10.17 Tweco (ESAB)

10.17.1 Tweco (ESAB) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tweco (ESAB) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tweco (ESAB) TIG Welding Torch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tweco (ESAB) TIG Welding Torch Products Offered

10.17.5 Tweco (ESAB) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 TIG Welding Torch Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 TIG Welding Torch Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 TIG Welding Torch Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 TIG Welding Torch Distributors

12.3 TIG Welding Torch Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

