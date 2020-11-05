Thyristors Sales Market size to reach US$ 1155.5 million by 2026, from US$ 934.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Thyristors Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Thyristors Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Thyristors Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Thyristors Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, SINO-Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex Market Segment by Product Type: Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor Market Segment by Application: , Industrial Sector, Civil Sector, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Thyristors Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thyristors Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Thyristors Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thyristors Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thyristors Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thyristors Sales market

TOC

1 Thyristors Market Overview

1.1 Thyristors Product Scope

1.2 Thyristors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Unidirectional Thyristor

1.2.3 Bidirectional Thyristor

1.3 Thyristors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thyristors Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Industrial Sector

1.3.3 Civil Sector

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Thyristors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Thyristors Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Thyristors Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Thyristors Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Thyristors Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Thyristors Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Thyristors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Thyristors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Thyristors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Thyristors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Thyristors Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thyristors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Thyristors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thyristors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thyristors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Thyristors Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Thyristors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Thyristors Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Thyristors Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Thyristors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Thyristors Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thyristors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thyristors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Thyristors Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Thyristors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Thyristors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thyristors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thyristors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Thyristors Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Thyristors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thyristors Business

12.1 Infineon

12.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infineon Business Overview

12.1.3 Infineon Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Infineon Thyristors Products Offered

12.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

12.2 ON Semiconductor

12.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.2.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

12.2.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Products Offered

12.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.3 Mitsubishi Electric

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Products Offered

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.4 STMicroelectronics

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Products Offered

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.5 Vishay

12.5.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vishay Business Overview

12.5.3 Vishay Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Vishay Thyristors Products Offered

12.5.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.6 Renesas Electronics

12.6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

12.6.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Products Offered

12.6.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

12.7 Littelfuse

12.7.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

12.7.2 Littelfuse Business Overview

12.7.3 Littelfuse Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Littelfuse Thyristors Products Offered

12.7.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

12.8 Fuji Electric

12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview

12.8.3 Fuji Electric Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fuji Electric Thyristors Products Offered

12.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

12.9 Toshiba

12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.9.3 Toshiba Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Toshiba Thyristors Products Offered

12.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.10 JieJie Microelectronics

12.10.1 JieJie Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 JieJie Microelectronics Business Overview

12.10.3 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Products Offered

12.10.5 JieJie Microelectronics Recent Development

12.11 SINO-Microelectronics

12.11.1 SINO-Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 SINO-Microelectronics Business Overview

12.11.3 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Products Offered

12.11.5 SINO-Microelectronics Recent Development

12.12 Semikron

12.12.1 Semikron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Semikron Business Overview

12.12.3 Semikron Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Semikron Thyristors Products Offered

12.12.5 Semikron Recent Development

12.13 Sanken

12.13.1 Sanken Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sanken Business Overview

12.13.3 Sanken Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sanken Thyristors Products Offered

12.13.5 Sanken Recent Development

12.14 ABB

12.14.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.14.2 ABB Business Overview

12.14.3 ABB Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ABB Thyristors Products Offered

12.14.5 ABB Recent Development

12.15 SanRex

12.15.1 SanRex Corporation Information

12.15.2 SanRex Business Overview

12.15.3 SanRex Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 SanRex Thyristors Products Offered

12.15.5 SanRex Recent Development 13 Thyristors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Thyristors Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thyristors

13.4 Thyristors Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Thyristors Distributors List

14.3 Thyristors Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Thyristors Market Trends

15.2 Thyristors Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Thyristors Market Challenges

15.4 Thyristors Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

