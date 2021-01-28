Thyristors Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics

Thyristor Device is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials. The function of thyristor not only can be used as a rectifier, but also can be used as contactless switch to realize the inversion of converting direct current into alternating current or converting alternating current of one frequency into alternating current of another frequency.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Thyristors Market The global Thyristors market size is projected to reach US$ 1155.5 million by 2026, from US$ 899.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Thyristors Scope and Segment Thyristors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thyristors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, SINO-Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex
Thyristors Breakdown Data by Type
Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor
Thyristors Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial Sector, Civil Sector, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Thyristors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Thyristors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Thyristors Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Thyristors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thyristors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Unidirectional Thyristor
1.2.3 Bidirectional Thyristor 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thyristors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Sector
1.3.3 Civil Sector
1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Thyristors Production 2.1 Global Thyristors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Thyristors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Thyristors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thyristors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Thyristors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Thyristors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Thyristors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Thyristors Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Thyristors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thyristors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Thyristors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thyristors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Thyristors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Thyristors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Thyristors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Thyristors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Thyristors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Thyristors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Thyristors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Thyristors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Thyristors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Thyristors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Thyristors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Thyristors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Thyristors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Thyristors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Thyristors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Thyristors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Thyristors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Thyristors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Thyristors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Thyristors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Thyristors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Infineon
12.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information
12.1.2 Infineon Overview
12.1.3 Infineon Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Infineon Thyristors Product Description
12.1.5 Infineon Related Developments 12.2 ON Semiconductor
12.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.2.2 ON Semiconductor Overview
12.2.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Product Description
12.2.5 ON Semiconductor Related Developments 12.3 Mitsubishi Electric
12.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview
12.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Product Description
12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments 12.4 STMicroelectronics
12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview
12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Product Description
12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments 12.5 Vishay
12.5.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.5.2 Vishay Overview
12.5.3 Vishay Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Vishay Thyristors Product Description
12.5.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.6 Renesas Electronics
12.6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information
12.6.2 Renesas Electronics Overview
12.6.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Product Description
12.6.5 Renesas Electronics Related Developments 12.7 Littelfuse
12.7.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information
12.7.2 Littelfuse Overview
12.7.3 Littelfuse Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Littelfuse Thyristors Product Description
12.7.5 Littelfuse Related Developments 12.8 Fuji Electric
12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fuji Electric Overview
12.8.3 Fuji Electric Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fuji Electric Thyristors Product Description
12.8.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments 12.9 Toshiba
12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.9.2 Toshiba Overview
12.9.3 Toshiba Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Toshiba Thyristors Product Description
12.9.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.10 JieJie Microelectronics
12.10.1 JieJie Microelectronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 JieJie Microelectronics Overview
12.10.3 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Product Description
12.10.5 JieJie Microelectronics Related Developments 12.11 SINO-Microelectronics
12.11.1 SINO-Microelectronics Corporation Information
12.11.2 SINO-Microelectronics Overview
12.11.3 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Product Description
12.11.5 SINO-Microelectronics Related Developments 12.12 Semikron
12.12.1 Semikron Corporation Information
12.12.2 Semikron Overview
12.12.3 Semikron Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Semikron Thyristors Product Description
12.12.5 Semikron Related Developments 12.13 Sanken
12.13.1 Sanken Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sanken Overview
12.13.3 Sanken Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sanken Thyristors Product Description
12.13.5 Sanken Related Developments 12.14 ABB
12.14.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.14.2 ABB Overview
12.14.3 ABB Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ABB Thyristors Product Description
12.14.5 ABB Related Developments 12.15 SanRex
12.15.1 SanRex Corporation Information
12.15.2 SanRex Overview
12.15.3 SanRex Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SanRex Thyristors Product Description
12.15.5 SanRex Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Thyristors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Thyristors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Thyristors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Thyristors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Thyristors Sales Channels
13.4.2 Thyristors Distributors 13.5 Thyristors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Thyristors Industry Trends 14.2 Thyristors Market Drivers 14.3 Thyristors Market Challenges 14.4 Thyristors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Thyristors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
