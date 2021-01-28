Thyristors Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics

Thyristor Device is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials. The function of thyristor not only can be used as a rectifier, but also can be used as contactless switch to realize the inversion of converting direct current into alternating current or converting alternating current of one frequency into alternating current of another frequency.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Thyristors Market The global Thyristors market size is projected to reach US$ 1155.5 million by 2026, from US$ 899.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Thyristors Scope and Segment Thyristors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thyristors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, SINO-Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex

Thyristors Breakdown Data by Type

Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor

Thyristors Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Sector, Civil Sector, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Thyristors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Thyristors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Thyristors Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Thyristors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thyristors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Unidirectional Thyristor

1.2.3 Bidirectional Thyristor 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thyristors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Sector

1.3.3 Civil Sector

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Thyristors Production 2.1 Global Thyristors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Thyristors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Thyristors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thyristors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Thyristors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Thyristors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Thyristors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Thyristors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thyristors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Thyristors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Thyristors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thyristors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Thyristors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thyristors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thyristors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Thyristors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thyristors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thyristors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thyristors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Thyristors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thyristors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Thyristors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thyristors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thyristors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thyristors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Thyristors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thyristors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thyristors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Thyristors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thyristors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thyristors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Thyristors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Thyristors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Thyristors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Thyristors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Thyristors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Thyristors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Thyristors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Thyristors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Infineon

12.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infineon Overview

12.1.3 Infineon Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Infineon Thyristors Product Description

12.1.5 Infineon Related Developments 12.2 ON Semiconductor

12.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.2.2 ON Semiconductor Overview

12.2.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Product Description

12.2.5 ON Semiconductor Related Developments 12.3 Mitsubishi Electric

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Product Description

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments 12.4 STMicroelectronics

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Product Description

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments 12.5 Vishay

12.5.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vishay Overview

12.5.3 Vishay Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Vishay Thyristors Product Description

12.5.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.6 Renesas Electronics

12.6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Renesas Electronics Overview

12.6.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Product Description

12.6.5 Renesas Electronics Related Developments 12.7 Littelfuse

12.7.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

12.7.2 Littelfuse Overview

12.7.3 Littelfuse Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Littelfuse Thyristors Product Description

12.7.5 Littelfuse Related Developments 12.8 Fuji Electric

12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuji Electric Overview

12.8.3 Fuji Electric Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fuji Electric Thyristors Product Description

12.8.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments 12.9 Toshiba

12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toshiba Overview

12.9.3 Toshiba Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toshiba Thyristors Product Description

12.9.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.10 JieJie Microelectronics

12.10.1 JieJie Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 JieJie Microelectronics Overview

12.10.3 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Product Description

12.10.5 JieJie Microelectronics Related Developments 12.11 SINO-Microelectronics

12.11.1 SINO-Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 SINO-Microelectronics Overview

12.11.3 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Product Description

12.11.5 SINO-Microelectronics Related Developments 12.12 Semikron

12.12.1 Semikron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Semikron Overview

12.12.3 Semikron Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Semikron Thyristors Product Description

12.12.5 Semikron Related Developments 12.13 Sanken

12.13.1 Sanken Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sanken Overview

12.13.3 Sanken Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sanken Thyristors Product Description

12.13.5 Sanken Related Developments 12.14 ABB

12.14.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.14.2 ABB Overview

12.14.3 ABB Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ABB Thyristors Product Description

12.14.5 ABB Related Developments 12.15 SanRex

12.15.1 SanRex Corporation Information

12.15.2 SanRex Overview

12.15.3 SanRex Thyristors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SanRex Thyristors Product Description

12.15.5 SanRex Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Thyristors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Thyristors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Thyristors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Thyristors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thyristors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thyristors Distributors 13.5 Thyristors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Thyristors Industry Trends 14.2 Thyristors Market Drivers 14.3 Thyristors Market Challenges 14.4 Thyristors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Thyristors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

