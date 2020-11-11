Thyristors Market 2020 Demand And Growth Analysis By Top Regions (Japan, Uk, Malaysia, Us, Singapore) | Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric

The global Thyristors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Thyristors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Thyristors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Thyristors market, such as , Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, SINO-Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Thyristors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Thyristors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Thyristors market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Thyristors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Thyristors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Thyristors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Thyristors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Thyristors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Thyristors Market by Product: the Thyristors market is segmented into, Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor S

Global Thyristors Market by Application: , the Thyristors market is segmented into, Industrial Sector, Civil Sector, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Thyristors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Thyristors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thyristors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Thyristors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thyristors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thyristors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thyristors market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Thyristors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Thyristors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Unidirectional Thyristor

1.3.3 Bidirectional Thyristor

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Thyristors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial Sector

1.4.3 Civil Sector

1.4.4 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Thyristors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Thyristors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Thyristors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Thyristors Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Thyristors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Thyristors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Thyristors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Thyristors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Thyristors Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Thyristors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Thyristors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Thyristors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thyristors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Thyristors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Thyristors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Thyristors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thyristors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thyristors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Thyristors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thyristors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Thyristors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thyristors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thyristors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Thyristors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thyristors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thyristors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Thyristors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thyristors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thyristors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thyristors Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Thyristors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Thyristors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Thyristors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Thyristors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Thyristors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Thyristors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Thyristors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Thyristors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Thyristors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Thyristors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Thyristors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Thyristors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Thyristors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Thyristors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Thyristors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Thyristors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Thyristors Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Thyristors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Thyristors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Thyristors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Thyristors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Thyristors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Thyristors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Thyristors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Thyristors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Thyristors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Thyristors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Thyristors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Thyristors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Thyristors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Thyristors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Thyristors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Thyristors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon

8.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.1.2 Infineon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Infineon Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.1.5 Infineon SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Infineon Recent Developments

8.2 ON Semiconductor

8.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.2.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.2.5 ON Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.3 Mitsubishi Electric

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

8.4 STMicroelectronics

8.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.4.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.4.5 STMicroelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

8.5 Vishay

8.5.1 Vishay Corporation Information

8.5.2 Vishay Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Vishay Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.5.5 Vishay SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Vishay Recent Developments

8.6 Renesas Electronics

8.6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

8.6.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Renesas Electronics Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.6.5 Renesas Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments

8.7 Littelfuse

8.7.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

8.7.2 Littelfuse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Littelfuse Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.7.5 Littelfuse SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Littelfuse Recent Developments

8.8 Fuji Electric

8.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Fuji Electric Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.8.5 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

8.9 Toshiba

8.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.9.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Toshiba Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.9.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.10 JieJie Microelectronics

8.10.1 JieJie Microelectronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 JieJie Microelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 JieJie Microelectronics Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.10.5 JieJie Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 JieJie Microelectronics Recent Developments

8.11 SINO-Microelectronics

8.11.1 SINO-Microelectronics Corporation Information

8.11.2 SINO-Microelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 SINO-Microelectronics Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.11.5 SINO-Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 SINO-Microelectronics Recent Developments

8.12 Semikron

8.12.1 Semikron Corporation Information

8.12.2 Semikron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Semikron Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.12.5 Semikron SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Semikron Recent Developments

8.13 Sanken

8.13.1 Sanken Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sanken Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Sanken Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.13.5 Sanken SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Sanken Recent Developments

8.14 ABB

8.14.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.14.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 ABB Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.14.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.15 SanRex

8.15.1 SanRex Corporation Information

8.15.2 SanRex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 SanRex Thyristors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Thyristors Products and Services

8.15.5 SanRex SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 SanRex Recent Developments 9 Thyristors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Thyristors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Thyristors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Thyristors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Thyristors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Thyristors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Thyristors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Thyristors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Thyristors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Thyristors Distributors

11.3 Thyristors Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

