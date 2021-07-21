Thrust Ball Bearing Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Beeline Engineering Products, Galaxy Bearings, General Bearing

“
The report titled Global Thrust Ball Bearing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thrust Ball Bearing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thrust Ball Bearing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thrust Ball Bearing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Beeline Engineering Products, Galaxy Bearings, General Bearing, Hikari Seiko, JTEKT, Mitsumi Electric, Nachi Brasil, National Engineering Industries, New Hampshire Ball Bearings, MinebeaMitsumi, NRB Bearings, NSK Brasil, NTN Bearing, SKF, PT. IKA Wira Niaga, Schaeffler, Texspin Bearings, Timken, Wafangdian Bearing Group, Yuhuan Melun Machinery, ZWZ BEARING, Bajaj Bearings
Market Segmentation by Product: Single-direction Bearings
Double-direction Bearings
Market Segmentation by Application: Crane Hooks
Pumps
Centrifuges
Low Speed Reducer
Other
The Thrust Ball Bearing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thrust Ball Bearing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thrust Ball Bearing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Thrust Ball Bearing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thrust Ball Bearing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Thrust Ball Bearing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Thrust Ball Bearing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thrust Ball Bearing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Thrust Ball Bearing Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single-direction Bearings
1.2.3 Double-direction Bearings
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Crane Hooks
1.3.3 Pumps
1.3.4 Centrifuges
1.3.5 Low Speed Reducer
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Thrust Ball Bearing Industry Trends
2.4.2 Thrust Ball Bearing Market Drivers
2.4.3 Thrust Ball Bearing Market Challenges
2.4.4 Thrust Ball Bearing Market Restraints
3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales
3.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thrust Ball Bearing Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Thrust Ball Bearing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Thrust Ball Bearing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Thrust Ball Bearing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Beeline Engineering Products
12.1.1 Beeline Engineering Products Corporation Information
12.1.2 Beeline Engineering Products Overview
12.1.3 Beeline Engineering Products Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Beeline Engineering Products Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.1.5 Beeline Engineering Products Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Beeline Engineering Products Recent Developments
12.2 Galaxy Bearings
12.2.1 Galaxy Bearings Corporation Information
12.2.2 Galaxy Bearings Overview
12.2.3 Galaxy Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Galaxy Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.2.5 Galaxy Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Galaxy Bearings Recent Developments
12.3 General Bearing
12.3.1 General Bearing Corporation Information
12.3.2 General Bearing Overview
12.3.3 General Bearing Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 General Bearing Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.3.5 General Bearing Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 General Bearing Recent Developments
12.4 Hikari Seiko
12.4.1 Hikari Seiko Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hikari Seiko Overview
12.4.3 Hikari Seiko Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hikari Seiko Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.4.5 Hikari Seiko Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Hikari Seiko Recent Developments
12.5 JTEKT
12.5.1 JTEKT Corporation Information
12.5.2 JTEKT Overview
12.5.3 JTEKT Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 JTEKT Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.5.5 JTEKT Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 JTEKT Recent Developments
12.6 Mitsumi Electric
12.6.1 Mitsumi Electric Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsumi Electric Overview
12.6.3 Mitsumi Electric Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mitsumi Electric Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.6.5 Mitsumi Electric Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Mitsumi Electric Recent Developments
12.7 Nachi Brasil
12.7.1 Nachi Brasil Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nachi Brasil Overview
12.7.3 Nachi Brasil Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nachi Brasil Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.7.5 Nachi Brasil Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Nachi Brasil Recent Developments
12.8 National Engineering Industries
12.8.1 National Engineering Industries Corporation Information
12.8.2 National Engineering Industries Overview
12.8.3 National Engineering Industries Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 National Engineering Industries Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.8.5 National Engineering Industries Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 National Engineering Industries Recent Developments
12.9 New Hampshire Ball Bearings
12.9.1 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Corporation Information
12.9.2 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Overview
12.9.3 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.9.5 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Recent Developments
12.10 MinebeaMitsumi
12.10.1 MinebeaMitsumi Corporation Information
12.10.2 MinebeaMitsumi Overview
12.10.3 MinebeaMitsumi Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MinebeaMitsumi Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.10.5 MinebeaMitsumi Thrust Ball Bearing SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 MinebeaMitsumi Recent Developments
12.11 NRB Bearings
12.11.1 NRB Bearings Corporation Information
12.11.2 NRB Bearings Overview
12.11.3 NRB Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 NRB Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.11.5 NRB Bearings Recent Developments
12.12 NSK Brasil
12.12.1 NSK Brasil Corporation Information
12.12.2 NSK Brasil Overview
12.12.3 NSK Brasil Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NSK Brasil Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.12.5 NSK Brasil Recent Developments
12.13 NTN Bearing
12.13.1 NTN Bearing Corporation Information
12.13.2 NTN Bearing Overview
12.13.3 NTN Bearing Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 NTN Bearing Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.13.5 NTN Bearing Recent Developments
12.14 SKF
12.14.1 SKF Corporation Information
12.14.2 SKF Overview
12.14.3 SKF Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SKF Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.14.5 SKF Recent Developments
12.15 PT. IKA Wira Niaga
12.15.1 PT. IKA Wira Niaga Corporation Information
12.15.2 PT. IKA Wira Niaga Overview
12.15.3 PT. IKA Wira Niaga Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 PT. IKA Wira Niaga Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.15.5 PT. IKA Wira Niaga Recent Developments
12.16 Schaeffler
12.16.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information
12.16.2 Schaeffler Overview
12.16.3 Schaeffler Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Schaeffler Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.16.5 Schaeffler Recent Developments
12.17 Texspin Bearings
12.17.1 Texspin Bearings Corporation Information
12.17.2 Texspin Bearings Overview
12.17.3 Texspin Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Texspin Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.17.5 Texspin Bearings Recent Developments
12.18 Timken
12.18.1 Timken Corporation Information
12.18.2 Timken Overview
12.18.3 Timken Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Timken Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.18.5 Timken Recent Developments
12.19 Wafangdian Bearing Group
12.19.1 Wafangdian Bearing Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Wafangdian Bearing Group Overview
12.19.3 Wafangdian Bearing Group Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Wafangdian Bearing Group Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.19.5 Wafangdian Bearing Group Recent Developments
12.20 Yuhuan Melun Machinery
12.20.1 Yuhuan Melun Machinery Corporation Information
12.20.2 Yuhuan Melun Machinery Overview
12.20.3 Yuhuan Melun Machinery Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Yuhuan Melun Machinery Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.20.5 Yuhuan Melun Machinery Recent Developments
12.21 ZWZ BEARING
12.21.1 ZWZ BEARING Corporation Information
12.21.2 ZWZ BEARING Overview
12.21.3 ZWZ BEARING Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 ZWZ BEARING Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.21.5 ZWZ BEARING Recent Developments
12.22 Bajaj Bearings
12.22.1 Bajaj Bearings Corporation Information
12.22.2 Bajaj Bearings Overview
12.22.3 Bajaj Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Bajaj Bearings Thrust Ball Bearing Products and Services
12.22.5 Bajaj Bearings Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Thrust Ball Bearing Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Thrust Ball Bearing Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Thrust Ball Bearing Production Mode & Process
13.4 Thrust Ball Bearing Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Thrust Ball Bearing Sales Channels
13.4.2 Thrust Ball Bearing Distributors
13.5 Thrust Ball Bearing Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
