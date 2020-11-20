Threat Intelligence Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2026|Dell Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

The global Threat Intelligence market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Threat Intelligence market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Threat Intelligence market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Threat Intelligence market, such as IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Webroot Inc., F-Secure Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Farsight Security, Inc., AlienVault, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Threat Intelligence market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Threat Intelligence market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Threat Intelligence market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Threat Intelligence industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Threat Intelligence market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Threat Intelligence market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Threat Intelligence market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Threat Intelligence market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Threat Intelligence Market by Product: , Unified threat management, SIEM, IAM, Incident Forensics, Log Management, Third Party risk management, Others

Global Threat Intelligence Market by Application: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Threat Intelligence market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Threat Intelligence Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Threat Intelligence market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Threat Intelligence industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Threat Intelligence market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Threat Intelligence market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Threat Intelligence market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Threat Intelligence

1.1 Threat Intelligence Market Overview

1.1.1 Threat Intelligence Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Threat Intelligence Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Threat Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Threat Intelligence Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Threat Intelligence Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Threat Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Unified threat management

2.5 SIEM

2.6 IAM

2.7 Incident Forensics

2.8 Log Management

2.9 Third Party risk management

2.10 Others 3 Threat Intelligence Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Threat Intelligence Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Threat Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 IT & Telecom

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Retail

3.8 Government & Defense

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Others 4 Global Threat Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Threat Intelligence as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Threat Intelligence Market

4.4 Global Top Players Threat Intelligence Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Threat Intelligence Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Threat Intelligence Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM Corporation

5.1.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.1.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Corporation Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Corporation Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Dell Inc.

5.2.1 Dell Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Dell Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Dell Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Dell Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Dell Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Symantec Corporation

5.5.1 Symantec Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Symantec Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Symantec Corporation Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Symantec Corporation Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Recent Developments

5.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

5.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Profile

5.4.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Main Business

5.4.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Recent Developments

5.5 FireEye, Inc.

5.5.1 FireEye, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 FireEye, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 FireEye, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 FireEye, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 FireEye, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

5.6.1 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Fortinet, Inc.

5.7.1 Fortinet, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Fortinet, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Fortinet, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fortinet, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fortinet, Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 McAfee, LLC

5.8.1 McAfee, LLC Profile

5.8.2 McAfee, LLC Main Business

5.8.3 McAfee, LLC Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 McAfee, LLC Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 McAfee, LLC Recent Developments

5.9 Webroot Inc.

5.9.1 Webroot Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Webroot Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Webroot Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Webroot Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Webroot Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 F-Secure Corporation

5.10.1 F-Secure Corporation Profile

5.10.2 F-Secure Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 F-Secure Corporation Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 F-Secure Corporation Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 F-Secure Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 LogRhythm, Inc.

5.11.1 LogRhythm, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 LogRhythm, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 LogRhythm, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 LogRhythm, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 LogRhythm, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Trend Micro Incorporated

5.12.1 Trend Micro Incorporated Profile

5.12.2 Trend Micro Incorporated Main Business

5.12.3 Trend Micro Incorporated Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Trend Micro Incorporated Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Trend Micro Incorporated Recent Developments

5.13 Farsight Security, Inc.

5.13.1 Farsight Security, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Farsight Security, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Farsight Security, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Farsight Security, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Farsight Security, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 AlienVault, Inc.

5.14.1 AlienVault, Inc. Profile

5.14.2 AlienVault, Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 AlienVault, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 AlienVault, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 AlienVault, Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.15.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. Profile

5.15.2 Juniper Networks, Inc. Main Business

5.15.3 Juniper Networks, Inc. Threat Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. Threat Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Threat Intelligence Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Threat Intelligence Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

