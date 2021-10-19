Threaded Bolt Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027 | Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Threaded Bolt Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Threaded Bolt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Threaded Bolt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Threaded Bolt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Threaded Bolt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Threaded Bolt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Threaded Bolt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa), Acument, Infasco, Dokka Fasteners, Marmon, Gem-Year, Stanley Black & Decker, LISI Group, CISER, Sundram Fasteners, Nucor Fastener, TR Fastenings, Tianbao Fastener, Cooper & Turner, ATF, Xinxing Fasteners, Ganter, Nitto Seiko, Oglaend System, Penn Engineering, AFI Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full Thread Bolt

Partial Thread Bolt



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mechanical

Pipeline Engineering

Other



The Threaded Bolt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Threaded Bolt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Threaded Bolt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Threaded Bolt market expansion?

What will be the global Threaded Bolt market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Threaded Bolt market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Threaded Bolt market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Threaded Bolt market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Threaded Bolt market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Threaded Bolt Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Threaded Bolt

1.2 Threaded Bolt Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Full Thread Bolt

1.2.3 Partial Thread Bolt

1.3 Threaded Bolt Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mechanical

1.3.3 Pipeline Engineering

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Threaded Bolt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Threaded Bolt Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Threaded Bolt Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Threaded Bolt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Threaded Bolt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Threaded Bolt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Threaded Bolt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Threaded Bolt Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Threaded Bolt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Threaded Bolt Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Threaded Bolt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Threaded Bolt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Threaded Bolt Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Threaded Bolt Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Threaded Bolt Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Threaded Bolt Production

3.4.1 North America Threaded Bolt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Threaded Bolt Production

3.5.1 Europe Threaded Bolt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Threaded Bolt Production

3.6.1 China Threaded Bolt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Threaded Bolt Production

3.7.1 Japan Threaded Bolt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Threaded Bolt Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Threaded Bolt Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Threaded Bolt Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Threaded Bolt Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Threaded Bolt Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Threaded Bolt Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Threaded Bolt Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Threaded Bolt Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Fastenal

7.1.1 Fastenal Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fastenal Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Fastenal Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Fastenal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Fastenal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KAMAX

7.2.1 KAMAX Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.2.2 KAMAX Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KAMAX Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KAMAX Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KAMAX Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Arconic (Alcoa)

7.3.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Acument

7.4.1 Acument Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.4.2 Acument Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Acument Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Acument Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Acument Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Infasco

7.5.1 Infasco Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.5.2 Infasco Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Infasco Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Infasco Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Infasco Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dokka Fasteners

7.6.1 Dokka Fasteners Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dokka Fasteners Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dokka Fasteners Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dokka Fasteners Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Marmon

7.7.1 Marmon Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.7.2 Marmon Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Marmon Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Marmon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Marmon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gem-Year

7.8.1 Gem-Year Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gem-Year Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gem-Year Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gem-Year Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Stanley Black & Decker

7.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LISI Group

7.10.1 LISI Group Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.10.2 LISI Group Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LISI Group Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LISI Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LISI Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CISER

7.11.1 CISER Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.11.2 CISER Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CISER Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CISER Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CISER Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sundram Fasteners

7.12.1 Sundram Fasteners Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sundram Fasteners Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sundram Fasteners Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sundram Fasteners Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nucor Fastener

7.13.1 Nucor Fastener Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nucor Fastener Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nucor Fastener Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nucor Fastener Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nucor Fastener Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 TR Fastenings

7.14.1 TR Fastenings Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.14.2 TR Fastenings Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.14.3 TR Fastenings Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 TR Fastenings Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 TR Fastenings Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Tianbao Fastener

7.15.1 Tianbao Fastener Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tianbao Fastener Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Tianbao Fastener Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Tianbao Fastener Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Tianbao Fastener Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Cooper & Turner

7.16.1 Cooper & Turner Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cooper & Turner Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Cooper & Turner Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Cooper & Turner Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Cooper & Turner Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 ATF

7.17.1 ATF Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.17.2 ATF Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.17.3 ATF Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 ATF Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 ATF Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Xinxing Fasteners

7.18.1 Xinxing Fasteners Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.18.2 Xinxing Fasteners Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Xinxing Fasteners Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Xinxing Fasteners Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Xinxing Fasteners Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Ganter

7.19.1 Ganter Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ganter Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Ganter Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Ganter Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Ganter Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nitto Seiko

7.20.1 Nitto Seiko Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nitto Seiko Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nitto Seiko Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nitto Seiko Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nitto Seiko Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Oglaend System

7.21.1 Oglaend System Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.21.2 Oglaend System Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Oglaend System Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Oglaend System Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Oglaend System Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Penn Engineering

7.22.1 Penn Engineering Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.22.2 Penn Engineering Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Penn Engineering Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Penn Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Penn Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 AFI Industries

7.23.1 AFI Industries Threaded Bolt Corporation Information

7.23.2 AFI Industries Threaded Bolt Product Portfolio

7.23.3 AFI Industries Threaded Bolt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 AFI Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 AFI Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Threaded Bolt Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Threaded Bolt Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Threaded Bolt

8.4 Threaded Bolt Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Threaded Bolt Distributors List

9.3 Threaded Bolt Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Threaded Bolt Industry Trends

10.2 Threaded Bolt Growth Drivers

10.3 Threaded Bolt Market Challenges

10.4 Threaded Bolt Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Threaded Bolt by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Threaded Bolt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Threaded Bolt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Threaded Bolt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Threaded Bolt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Threaded Bolt

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Threaded Bolt by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Threaded Bolt by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Threaded Bolt by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Threaded Bolt by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Threaded Bolt by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Threaded Bolt by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Threaded Bolt by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Threaded Bolt by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

