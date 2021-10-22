Threaded Bolt Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Threaded Bolt Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Threaded Bolt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Threaded Bolt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Threaded Bolt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Threaded Bolt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Threaded Bolt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Threaded Bolt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa), Acument, Infasco, Dokka Fasteners, Marmon, Gem-Year, Stanley Black & Decker, LISI Group, CISER, Sundram Fasteners, Nucor Fastener, TR Fastenings, Tianbao Fastener, Cooper & Turner, ATF, Xinxing Fasteners, Ganter, Nitto Seiko, Oglaend System, Penn Engineering, AFI Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full Thread Bolt

Partial Thread Bolt



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mechanical

Pipeline Engineering

Other



The Threaded Bolt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Threaded Bolt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Threaded Bolt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Threaded Bolt market expansion?

What will be the global Threaded Bolt market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Threaded Bolt market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Threaded Bolt market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Threaded Bolt market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Threaded Bolt market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Threaded Bolt Market Overview

1.1 Threaded Bolt Product Overview

1.2 Threaded Bolt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Full Thread Bolt

1.2.2 Partial Thread Bolt

1.3 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Threaded Bolt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Threaded Bolt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Threaded Bolt Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Threaded Bolt Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Threaded Bolt Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Threaded Bolt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Threaded Bolt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Threaded Bolt Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Threaded Bolt Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Threaded Bolt as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Threaded Bolt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Threaded Bolt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Threaded Bolt Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Threaded Bolt Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Threaded Bolt by Application

4.1 Threaded Bolt Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mechanical

4.1.2 Pipeline Engineering

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Threaded Bolt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Threaded Bolt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Threaded Bolt by Country

5.1 North America Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Threaded Bolt by Country

6.1 Europe Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Threaded Bolt by Country

8.1 Latin America Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Bolt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Threaded Bolt Business

10.1 Fastenal

10.1.1 Fastenal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fastenal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fastenal Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fastenal Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.1.5 Fastenal Recent Development

10.2 KAMAX

10.2.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

10.2.2 KAMAX Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KAMAX Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KAMAX Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.2.5 KAMAX Recent Development

10.3 Arconic (Alcoa)

10.3.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.3.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Development

10.4 Acument

10.4.1 Acument Corporation Information

10.4.2 Acument Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Acument Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Acument Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.4.5 Acument Recent Development

10.5 Infasco

10.5.1 Infasco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Infasco Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Infasco Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Infasco Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.5.5 Infasco Recent Development

10.6 Dokka Fasteners

10.6.1 Dokka Fasteners Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dokka Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dokka Fasteners Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dokka Fasteners Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.6.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Development

10.7 Marmon

10.7.1 Marmon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Marmon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Marmon Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Marmon Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.7.5 Marmon Recent Development

10.8 Gem-Year

10.8.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gem-Year Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gem-Year Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gem-Year Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.8.5 Gem-Year Recent Development

10.9 Stanley Black & Decker

10.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.10 LISI Group

10.10.1 LISI Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 LISI Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 LISI Group Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 LISI Group Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.10.5 LISI Group Recent Development

10.11 CISER

10.11.1 CISER Corporation Information

10.11.2 CISER Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CISER Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CISER Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.11.5 CISER Recent Development

10.12 Sundram Fasteners

10.12.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sundram Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sundram Fasteners Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sundram Fasteners Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.12.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development

10.13 Nucor Fastener

10.13.1 Nucor Fastener Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nucor Fastener Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nucor Fastener Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nucor Fastener Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.13.5 Nucor Fastener Recent Development

10.14 TR Fastenings

10.14.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information

10.14.2 TR Fastenings Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TR Fastenings Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TR Fastenings Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.14.5 TR Fastenings Recent Development

10.15 Tianbao Fastener

10.15.1 Tianbao Fastener Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tianbao Fastener Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tianbao Fastener Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tianbao Fastener Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.15.5 Tianbao Fastener Recent Development

10.16 Cooper & Turner

10.16.1 Cooper & Turner Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cooper & Turner Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Cooper & Turner Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Cooper & Turner Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.16.5 Cooper & Turner Recent Development

10.17 ATF

10.17.1 ATF Corporation Information

10.17.2 ATF Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ATF Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ATF Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.17.5 ATF Recent Development

10.18 Xinxing Fasteners

10.18.1 Xinxing Fasteners Corporation Information

10.18.2 Xinxing Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Xinxing Fasteners Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Xinxing Fasteners Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.18.5 Xinxing Fasteners Recent Development

10.19 Ganter

10.19.1 Ganter Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ganter Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Ganter Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Ganter Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.19.5 Ganter Recent Development

10.20 Nitto Seiko

10.20.1 Nitto Seiko Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nitto Seiko Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Nitto Seiko Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Nitto Seiko Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.20.5 Nitto Seiko Recent Development

10.21 Oglaend System

10.21.1 Oglaend System Corporation Information

10.21.2 Oglaend System Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Oglaend System Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Oglaend System Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.21.5 Oglaend System Recent Development

10.22 Penn Engineering

10.22.1 Penn Engineering Corporation Information

10.22.2 Penn Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Penn Engineering Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Penn Engineering Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.22.5 Penn Engineering Recent Development

10.23 AFI Industries

10.23.1 AFI Industries Corporation Information

10.23.2 AFI Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 AFI Industries Threaded Bolt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 AFI Industries Threaded Bolt Products Offered

10.23.5 AFI Industries Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Threaded Bolt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Threaded Bolt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Threaded Bolt Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Threaded Bolt Distributors

12.3 Threaded Bolt Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”