Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) is the process of analyzing and controlling risks presented to your company, your data, your operations and your finances by parties OTHER than your own company. Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) is the process of analyzing and controlling risks presented to the company, data, operations and finances by parties other than own company. Third parties are essential to the company’s strategic and tactical decisions, so it is needed to examine sourcing arrangements throughout the sourcing lifecycle. Major Global companies include Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, Navex Global, MetricStream, SAI Global, Resolver, Galvanize, IBM, Optiv Security, RapidRatings, RSA Security (Dell), Venminder, LogicManager, etc., the top 5 enterprises hold more than 50% market share. The United States is the largest market for third-party risk management, with a market share of about 38 percent. This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-Party Risk Management in United States, including the following market information: United States Third-Party Risk Management Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Third-Party Risk Management companies in 2020 (%) The global Third-Party Risk Management market size is expected to growth from US$ 4314.1 million in 2020 to US$ 14120 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Third-Party Risk Management market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Third-Party Risk Management Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Third-Party Risk Management Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Financial Controls, Contract Management, Relationship Management, Others United States Third-Party Risk Management Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Third-Party Risk Management Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Business, SMBs

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Third-Party Risk Management revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Third-Party Risk Management revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, NAVEX Global, MetricStream, SAI Global, Resolver, Galvanize, IBM, Optiv Security, RapidRatings, RSA Security (Dell), Venminder, LogicManager

