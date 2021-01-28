Thin Film Resistors Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027KOA, Susumu, Cyntec

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance Revenues. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance Revenue by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance Revenue. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used. Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. The leading producers in the industry are Vishay, KOA and Susumu, with revenues of 30.41%, 10.97% and 9.13% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 34.28 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Thin Film Resistors Market The global Thin Film Resistors market size is projected to reach US$ 737.6 million by 2026, from US$ 536.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Thin Film Resistors Scope and Segment Thin Film Resistors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thin Film Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Vishay, KOA, Susumu, Cyntec, Viking Tech, Panasonic, Yageo, Walsin Technology, Bourns, TE Connectivity, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ta-I Technology, Uniohm, Ralec Electronics, Ever Ohms
Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Type
Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance, 0.1% Tolerance, 1% Tolerance, Others
Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Application
Instrumentation, Medical Equipment, Automotive Electronics, Communication Device, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Thin Film Resistors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Thin Film Resistors market report are North America, Taiwan (China), South Korea and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Thin Film Resistors Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Thin Film Resistors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
1.2.3 0.1% Tolerance
1.2.4 1% Tolerance
1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Instrumentation
1.3.3 Medical Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive Electronics
1.3.5 Communication Device
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Thin Film Resistors Production 2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Taiwan (China) 2.6 South Korea 2.7 Japan 3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thin Film Resistors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thin Film Resistors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Vishay
12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.1.2 Vishay Overview
12.1.3 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.1.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.2 KOA
12.2.1 KOA Corporation Information
12.2.2 KOA Overview
12.2.3 KOA Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 KOA Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.2.5 KOA Related Developments 12.3 Susumu
12.3.1 Susumu Corporation Information
12.3.2 Susumu Overview
12.3.3 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.3.5 Susumu Related Developments 12.4 Cyntec
12.4.1 Cyntec Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cyntec Overview
12.4.3 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.4.5 Cyntec Related Developments 12.5 Viking Tech
12.5.1 Viking Tech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Viking Tech Overview
12.5.3 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.5.5 Viking Tech Related Developments 12.6 Panasonic
12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.6.2 Panasonic Overview
12.6.3 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.6.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.7 Yageo
12.7.1 Yageo Corporation Information
12.7.2 Yageo Overview
12.7.3 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.7.5 Yageo Related Developments 12.8 Walsin Technology
12.8.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Information
12.8.2 Walsin Technology Overview
12.8.3 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.8.5 Walsin Technology Related Developments 12.9 Bourns
12.9.1 Bourns Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bourns Overview
12.9.3 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.9.5 Bourns Related Developments 12.10 TE Connectivity
12.10.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
12.10.2 TE Connectivity Overview
12.10.3 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.10.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments 12.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
12.11.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information
12.11.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Overview
12.11.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.11.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Related Developments 12.12 Ta-I Technology
12.12.1 Ta-I Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ta-I Technology Overview
12.12.3 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.12.5 Ta-I Technology Related Developments 12.13 Uniohm
12.13.1 Uniohm Corporation Information
12.13.2 Uniohm Overview
12.13.3 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.13.5 Uniohm Related Developments 12.14 Ralec Electronics
12.14.1 Ralec Electronics Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ralec Electronics Overview
12.14.3 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.14.5 Ralec Electronics Related Developments 12.15 Ever Ohms
12.15.1 Ever Ohms Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ever Ohms Overview
12.15.3 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Product Description
12.15.5 Ever Ohms Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Thin Film Resistors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Thin Film Resistors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Thin Film Resistors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Thin Film Resistors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Thin Film Resistors Sales Channels
13.4.2 Thin Film Resistors Distributors 13.5 Thin Film Resistors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Thin Film Resistors Industry Trends 14.2 Thin Film Resistors Market Drivers 14.3 Thin Film Resistors Market Challenges 14.4 Thin Film Resistors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Thin Film Resistors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
