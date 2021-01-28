Thin Film Resistors Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027KOA, Susumu, Cyntec

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance Revenues. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance Revenue by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance Revenue. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used. Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. The leading producers in the industry are Vishay, KOA and Susumu, with revenues of 30.41%, 10.97% and 9.13% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 34.28 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Thin Film Resistors Market The global Thin Film Resistors market size is projected to reach US$ 737.6 million by 2026, from US$ 536.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Thin Film Resistors Scope and Segment Thin Film Resistors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thin Film Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Vishay, KOA, Susumu, Cyntec, Viking Tech, Panasonic, Yageo, Walsin Technology, Bourns, TE Connectivity, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ta-I Technology, Uniohm, Ralec Electronics, Ever Ohms

Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Type

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance, 0.1% Tolerance, 1% Tolerance, Others

Thin Film Resistors Breakdown Data by Application

Instrumentation, Medical Equipment, Automotive Electronics, Communication Device, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Thin Film Resistors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Thin Film Resistors market report are North America, Taiwan (China), South Korea and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Thin Film Resistors Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Thin Film Resistors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

1.2.3 0.1% Tolerance

1.2.4 1% Tolerance

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Instrumentation

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive Electronics

1.3.5 Communication Device

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Thin Film Resistors Production 2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Taiwan (China) 2.6 South Korea 2.7 Japan 3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thin Film Resistors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thin Film Resistors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Vishay

12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Vishay Overview

12.1.3 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.1.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.2 KOA

12.2.1 KOA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KOA Overview

12.2.3 KOA Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KOA Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.2.5 KOA Related Developments 12.3 Susumu

12.3.1 Susumu Corporation Information

12.3.2 Susumu Overview

12.3.3 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.3.5 Susumu Related Developments 12.4 Cyntec

12.4.1 Cyntec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cyntec Overview

12.4.3 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.4.5 Cyntec Related Developments 12.5 Viking Tech

12.5.1 Viking Tech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Viking Tech Overview

12.5.3 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.5.5 Viking Tech Related Developments 12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.6.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.7 Yageo

12.7.1 Yageo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yageo Overview

12.7.3 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.7.5 Yageo Related Developments 12.8 Walsin Technology

12.8.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Walsin Technology Overview

12.8.3 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.8.5 Walsin Technology Related Developments 12.9 Bourns

12.9.1 Bourns Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bourns Overview

12.9.3 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.9.5 Bourns Related Developments 12.10 TE Connectivity

12.10.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.10.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.10.3 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.10.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments 12.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.11.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Overview

12.11.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.11.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Related Developments 12.12 Ta-I Technology

12.12.1 Ta-I Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ta-I Technology Overview

12.12.3 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.12.5 Ta-I Technology Related Developments 12.13 Uniohm

12.13.1 Uniohm Corporation Information

12.13.2 Uniohm Overview

12.13.3 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.13.5 Uniohm Related Developments 12.14 Ralec Electronics

12.14.1 Ralec Electronics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ralec Electronics Overview

12.14.3 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.14.5 Ralec Electronics Related Developments 12.15 Ever Ohms

12.15.1 Ever Ohms Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ever Ohms Overview

12.15.3 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Product Description

12.15.5 Ever Ohms Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Thin Film Resistors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Thin Film Resistors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Thin Film Resistors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Thin Film Resistors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thin Film Resistors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thin Film Resistors Distributors 13.5 Thin Film Resistors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Thin Film Resistors Industry Trends 14.2 Thin Film Resistors Market Drivers 14.3 Thin Film Resistors Market Challenges 14.4 Thin Film Resistors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Thin Film Resistors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

