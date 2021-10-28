THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Zibo Zhongfa Chemical

“
The report titled Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The THF (Tetrahydrofuran) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the THF (Tetrahydrofuran) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Zibo Zhongfa Chemical, Zouping Mingxing Chemical, Energy Chemical, Anhui Royal Chemical, Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology
Market Segmentation by Product:
Dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol
Maleic anhydride method
Furfural method
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
PTMEG
Adhesives
Pharmaceutical
Coatings
Others
The THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in THF (Tetrahydrofuran) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) market?
Table of Contents:
1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Overview
1.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Overview
1.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol
1.2.2 Maleic anhydride method
1.2.3 Furfural method
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in THF (Tetrahydrofuran) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Application
4.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 PTMEG
4.1.2 Adhesives
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical
4.1.4 Coatings
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country
5.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country
6.1 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country
8.1 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical
10.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BASF THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
10.3 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical
10.3.1 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical Corporation Information
10.3.2 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.3.5 Zibo Zhongfa Chemical Recent Development
10.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical
10.4.1 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Corporation Information
10.4.2 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.4.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Recent Development
10.5 Energy Chemical
10.5.1 Energy Chemical Corporation Information
10.5.2 Energy Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Energy Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Energy Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.5.5 Energy Chemical Recent Development
10.6 Anhui Royal Chemical
10.6.1 Anhui Royal Chemical Corporation Information
10.6.2 Anhui Royal Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Anhui Royal Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Anhui Royal Chemical THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.6.5 Anhui Royal Chemical Recent Development
10.7 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology
10.7.1 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology Corporation Information
10.7.2 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Products Offered
10.7.5 Shijiazhuang Suking Biotechnology Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Distributors
12.3 THF (Tetrahydrofuran) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
