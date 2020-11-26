Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | AkzoNobel, Axalta, Nippon

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermosetted Powder Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermosetted Powder Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, Axalta, Nippon, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Jotun, Huacai, Wanan, Tiger coatings

Types: Epoxy Powder Coating

Polyester Powder Coating

Acrylic Powder Coating



Applications: Shipbuilding Industry

Pipe Industry

Auto Industry

Other



The Thermosetted Powder Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermosetted Powder Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermosetted Powder Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermosetted Powder Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermosetted Powder Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermosetted Powder Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Epoxy Powder Coating

1.4.3 Polyester Powder Coating

1.4.4 Acrylic Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Shipbuilding Industry

1.5.3 Pipe Industry

1.5.4 Auto Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Thermosetted Powder Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermosetted Powder Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermosetted Powder Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermosetted Powder Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermosetted Powder Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermosetted Powder Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermosetted Powder Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermosetted Powder Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Thermosetted Powder Coating Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Thermosetted Powder Coating Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Thermosetted Powder Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermosetted Powder Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermosetted Powder Coating Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermosetted Powder Coating Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.2 Axalta

12.2.1 Axalta Corporation Information

12.2.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Axalta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Axalta Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 Axalta Recent Development

12.3 Nippon

12.3.1 Nippon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nippon Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 Nippon Recent Development

12.4 PPG

12.4.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PPG Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 PPG Recent Development

12.5 Sherwin Williams

12.5.1 Sherwin Williams Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sherwin Williams Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sherwin Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sherwin Williams Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Sherwin Williams Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jotun Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 Huacai

12.7.1 Huacai Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huacai Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Huacai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Huacai Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 Huacai Recent Development

12.8 Wanan

12.8.1 Wanan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wanan Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wanan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wanan Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 Wanan Recent Development

12.9 Tiger coatings

12.9.1 Tiger coatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tiger coatings Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tiger coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Tiger coatings Thermosetted Powder Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 Tiger coatings Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermosetted Powder Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermosetted Powder Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”