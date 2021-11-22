Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC

Los Angeles, United State: The Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Research Report: Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate), Celanese, Victrex, Mitsui Chemicals, TOPOLO New Materials, TeXtreme (Oxeon), PRF Composite Materials, TCR Composites

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Type: Ultra Thin Panels, Conventional Panels, Thick Panels, Super Thick Panels

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Application: Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Others

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market?

Table of Contents

1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape

1.2 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyether-Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

1.2.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Evonik Industries

7.1.1 Evonik Industries Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evonik Industries Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Evonik Industries Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Solvay Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SABIC Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Teijin

7.4.1 Teijin Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.4.2 Teijin Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Teijin Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

7.5.1 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Celanese

7.6.1 Celanese Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.6.2 Celanese Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Celanese Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Victrex

7.7.1 Victrex Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.7.2 Victrex Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Victrex Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Victrex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Victrex Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mitsui Chemicals

7.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsui Chemicals Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TOPOLO New Materials

7.9.1 TOPOLO New Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.9.2 TOPOLO New Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TOPOLO New Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TOPOLO New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TOPOLO New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TeXtreme (Oxeon)

7.10.1 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.10.2 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 PRF Composite Materials

7.11.1 PRF Composite Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.11.2 PRF Composite Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.11.3 PRF Composite Materials Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 PRF Composite Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 PRF Composite Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 TCR Composites

7.12.1 TCR Composites Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Corporation Information

7.12.2 TCR Composites Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Portfolio

7.12.3 TCR Composites Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 TCR Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 TCR Composites Recent Developments/Updates

8 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape

8.4 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Industry Trends

10.2 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Growth Drivers

10.3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Challenges

10.4 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

